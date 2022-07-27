Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Tennessee for 2024

USAA, Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and Auto-Owners are writing some of the best homeowners insurance in Tennessee.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!

What to know about insuring your Tennessee home

Having the best homeowners insurance in Tennessee can protect your home in the event of a disaster, whether it comes from fire, wind damage or another peril. Bankrate did the legwork to help you find the company that offers the best coverage for your home at a price you can afford.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Tennessee home insurance companies

Review the companies that Bankrate determined were writing the best Tennessee home insurance.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Find out what companies offer the best cheap home insurance in Tennessee.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

Tennessee home insurance cost

What will you pay for Tennessee homeowners insurance? Bankrate investigates.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

Insuring your Tennessee home

Learn more about what your policy covers with Bankrate's insights.

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Tennessee

Tennessee homeowners pay an average of $1,755 annually for home insurance with $250,000 dwelling coverage, or $146 a month. This is higher than the national average of $1,428. Your own rate is likely to vary based on the specifics of your property (your home's age and condition, for example), as well as the part of the state you live in.

By analyzing average annual rates gathered by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate chose USAA, Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and Auto-Owners as the companies providing the best Tennessee homeowners insurance. Our editorial team also assigned a Bankrate Score, out of a possible five points, based on average rates and other factors, including each company’s score in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study, its AM Best financial strength ratings, its coverage options and more. Our Bankrate Scores might help you make a more informed decision about which insurance company is right for you.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$103
$1,237
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$87
$1,045
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
790
/1,000
$163
$1,955
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$172
$2,065
 Read review
Auto-Owners
A++
834
/1,000
$105
$1,261
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage
**USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

The top 5 home insurance companies in Tennessee

USAA

Best for military-specific coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,237 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA has the highest Bankrate Score on our list, but there is one catch: its policies are only available to active-duty military, veterans and their eligible family members. If you are stationed at the Mid-South Naval Base or Arnold Air Force Base, or you are closely related to someone who is, you could qualify for membership. Discounts are also tailored to military needs, such as those on deployment who store their vehicles or those who garage their cars on a military base. Although USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power because of its eligibility restrictions, it did receive a high score for customer satisfaction in the 2023 Home Insurance Study.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA might be a cost-effective choice for anyone who needs coverage that is geared toward the military. The company's homeowner policies, for example, feature coverage for uniforms.

Allstate

Best for low average rates

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,045 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate stands out as one of the best cheap home insurance companies in Tennessee because of its robust coverage options like yard and garden, electronic data recovery and sports equipment coverage, along with extras like Claim Rateguard, which helps keep your costs low even if you file a claim. The company also offers a mobile app and digital tools like the Digital Locker, which is designed to help you gauge how much home insurance you might need. Although Allstate is typically regarded as a reputable provider overall, it scored below the industry average in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study and 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate had the lowest average rates of any of the companies we analyzed, so people on a strict budget may want to consider getting a home insurance quote from the company.

Travelers

Best for discount opportunities

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 790/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,955 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: If you are looking for a home insurance company in Tennessee that offers excellent discount opportunities, Travelers may be worth considering. Travelers offers potential savings for having a LEED-certified home, equipping your house with security and fire protection devices, insuring a newly purchased home, bundling your policies and more. In addition, Travelers offers a variety of endorsements for customized coverage. However, the company is rated lower than many other providers by J.D. Power for overall customer satisfaction.

Who Travelers may be good for: Although Travelers’ average rates are on the high side for Tennessee, homeowners who qualify for one or more of the several discounts the company offers might want to consider getting a quote.

State Farm

Best for ease of doing business

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,065 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is known for its statewide network of exclusive local agents, but it also offers robust digital options, ranking fifth for service in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. The company also offers a handful of potential home insurance discounts, with savings for bundling a home and auto insurance policy, installing a home security system or fire alarm system and having an impact-resistant roof. However, State Farm has limited add-on coverage options, so it’s probably not the best provider if you want to customize your policy.

Who State Farm may be good for: If your primary consideration is the ease with which you can do business, you may find a good fit in State Farm since it offers plenty of in-person options, as well as a highly-ranked digital platform.

Auto-Owners

Best for optional coverages

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,261 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners is a large regional provider of homeowners insurance. The company stands out for its impressive list of optional coverage types, including guaranteed replacement cost coverage, ordinance/law coverage, home cyber protection coverage, identity theft coverage and several others. The biggest disadvantage with Auto-Owners is that you must work with an independent agent to get a quote and purchase a policy, which is an additional step some may not prefer to take.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you like to have the ability to customize your policy to meet your own unique needs, you may want to look at Auto-Owners. The company's long list of endorsements, or add-ons, allows you to personalize your policy in multiple ways.

Additional Tennessee home insurance companies to consider

Erie

Erie

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for affordable rates

Erie review

Erie is a regional insurer that offers robust coverage for both vehicles and homes. It earned a place on Bankrate's list of cheapest homeowners insurance companies for its reasonable average rates and offers 24/7 customer service, so you can file a claim or manage your policy whenever it is convenient for you. Guaranteed replacement cost coverage is standard on its homeowner policies — not something you'll find with many insurers. The company also has some nice perks, such as $500 in coverage for animals, birds and fish.

Foremost Insurance

Foremost Insurance

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for unusual policies

Foremost Insurance review

Foremost Insurance has all the usual coverage types you would expect from a home insurer, but its strength is in its endorsements that are geared toward those with unusual situations or the need to customize their policies. They have several options for replacement cost coverage, for example, including actual cash value insurance, which has less allowance for depreciation or deterioration, and guaranteed rebuild, which will repair or rebuild your home even if the costs are greater than your policy limits.

Grange

Grange

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who wish to work with local agents

Grange review

Grange is another company, like Foremost, that is known for unusual policy endorsements that provide added functionality and may be a good option if you want to customize your insurance coverage. Some of its add-ons include one for concealed water damage, a matching materials endorsement that pays for full replacement of roofing or siding materials and an assisted living care add-on that offers protection for a loved one's personal belongings while they're in an assisted living facility. There are also several unusual discount options, including one if you complete an inspection using the company's do-it-yourself home inspection smartphone app.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Tennessee

To find the best homeowners insurance companies, Bankrate analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services for each Tennessee provider. We also looked at third-party scores from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best. We used these factors to award each company a Bankrate Score with a maximum of five points.

Bankrate Scores are calculated based on criteria like affordability, third-party ratings, online/mobile tools and coverage options. If you are looking for the best Tennessee homeowners insurance companies, Bankrate Scores can be a valuable comparison tool to help you determine whether a company provides a well-rounded customer experience in multiple categories, rather than excelling in just one area.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Tennessee

It's not hard to find good homeowners insurance in Tennessee, but you'll get the best rates by shopping around and looking for carriers that offer discounts to help lower your costs. Bankrate's research can help you keep your Tennessee home insurance premiums affordable while making sure you get the coverage that's right for you. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Tennessee

The average home insurance cost in Tennessee is $1,755 annually for $250k of dwelling coverage. All of our chosen companies offer average rates that are below this. Your own rate will depend on circumstances unique to you, such as your age, credit rating and your home's location. Asking one or more of Bankrate's chosen companies for a quote may help you find the most affordable coverage for your home.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Erie
$87
$1,043
- $712
 Get a quote
Allstate
$87
$1,045
- $710
 Get a quote
USAA
$103
$1,237
- $518
 Get a quote
Auto-Owners
$105
$1,261
- $494
 Get a quote
Foremost Insurance
$126
$1,515
- $240
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Tennessee

Bankrate's insurance editorial team used data from Quadrant Information Services to determine the average rate for $250K in dwelling coverage for all the largest Tennessee homeowners insurance companies by market share.

How to get cheap Tennessee home insurance

No one wants to pay more than they need to for Tennessee homeowners insurance, so it pays to shop around. Cost, however, is only one of the factors you should consider. A cheap policy, for example, is less desirable if poor customer service might mean delayed claims payments or difficulties in managing your policy. It's important to do your homework and determine the company that has the best options for your needs.

Consider the following steps when shopping for cheap homeowners insurance in Tennessee:

  1. Assess your situation: How old is your house? Is your roof fairly new? Are you near a fire station? Take a realistic look at your home and property so you’re prepared to answer questions the insurer asks.
  2. Do some research: Take a look at the websites of companies that interest you. Is it easy to find information? Do they list discounts and coverage options? Is there an easy-to-use mobile app? Consider how you like to do business — online or in-person — and ensure that the company is well-suited to meet your needs. One tip that may be helpful: see how easy it is to find the answers to your questions online to get a sense of how the company works with its customers.
  3. Ask for quotes: Many insurers will give you an online quote just for answering a few questions on the website. Others require you to talk to an agent. It's a good idea to get several quotes so you can compare the prices, but be sure you're asking for the exact same coverage for each quote.
  4. Make your choice: Experts recommend basing your decision on the quotes, as well as any other factors that are important to you. If you have questions, ask an agent before you sign up for your policy. A response to your application may come in a few hours, or it may be several days before you are approved. In some cases — for example, if you've had multiple claims in the past — it may take longer. Pay your first month's premium and you should be all set.

Best home insurance discounts in Tennessee

A homeowner's greatest ally when it comes to finding the lowest premium is the list of potential discounts that almost all insurers offer. Many of them are easily earned and could shave a significant amount off your monthly costs. Here are a few of the more common Tennessee discounts.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Tennessee

Policyholders looking to save money on insurance may want to consider the following strategies.

  • Improve your credit: Your credit history is one of the factors insurers take into consideration when determining your rates. Why? Because good credit implies you are able to pay bills on time, in full. A low credit rating may mean you struggle to pay your bills and may have difficulty making premium payments. Your home insurance premium may go down if you can significantly improve your credit.
  • Increase your deductible: In general, a higher deductible means a lower premium payment. Be careful, however, that you don't increase your deductible to an amount that you'd have difficulty paying in the event that you need to file a claim.
  • Be careful about claims: Insurers tend to increase premiums for homeowners who file multiple claims. If you have a smaller loss that you can afford to fix on your own, it may benefit you in the long term to do so, rather than filing a claim against your policy.
  • Keep your roof in good repair: An aging or damaged roof can lead to a costly claim, which is why your insurer is likely to ask how old your roof is when you apply for coverage. If your roof is on the older side, replacing or repairing it could equate to lower rates.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Tennessee

The majority of claims filed by Tennesseans are related to wind and hail damage, followed by fire, water and mold damage. At the same time, climate change may be contributing to more frequent and intense weather events that could amount to a higher frequency of claims today and in the future. Because of this, residents of Tennessee may already be seeing their home insurance premiums increasing. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Tennessee?

Tennessee homeowners insurance averages $1,755 annually for $250K in dwelling coverage, which is $327 above the national average of $1,428. Compared to its neighbors, though, Tennessee homeowners may pay less. Kentucky's average is $2,009, while Mississippi homeowners pay an average of $1,900.

Why the higher rates? Tennessee is in a part of the country that experiences heavy storms, which can cause flooding and wind-related damage to homes. In some of the more rural parts of the state, wildfires are a concern, while tornadoes have been known to hit the region, as well. Some parts of the state are also prone to severe and/or unpredictable winter weather.

Your exact homeowners insurance rate will vary based on multiple factors, including the amount of coverage you need, as illustrated in the chart below.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$887
$1,237
$1,556
$1,864
$2,745
Allstate
$882
$1,045
$1,236
$1,430
$2,168
Travelers
$1,419
$1,955
$2,648
$3,202
$4,661
State Farm
$1,462
$2,065
$2,520
$3,117
$4,863
Auto-Owners
$1,012
$1,261
$1,531
$1,829
$3,124
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Tennessee homeowners insurance rates by city

Even within a state, rates vary from place to place due to local factors like claim frequency, weather-related events, the prevalence of fire stations and more. Here are some of the cheapest and most expensive cities in the Volunteer State.

One of the factors that determines your home insurance premium is where in the state you are located. If your home is located in a low-crime neighborhood, for example, you are likely to pay less than a home in a neighborhood that sees frequent thefts or other crimes. Below is a list of the five cheapest cities for Tennessee home insurance, with average rates for $250K in dwelling coverage coming in below the state average by 10 percent.

  • Rutledge: $1,575
  • Chattanooga: $1,576
  • College Grove: $1,578
  • Newcomb: $1,580
  • Kingston: $1,581

Some Tennessee cities have average rates well above the state's average. This is likely due to several factors — again, local crime rates and the likelihood of natural disasters play a role. Keep in mind that insurers are in the business of risk. The more likely it is that you will file a claim, the more they will have to charge you for your policy. As far as insurance companies are concerned, the best policyholders are the ones who never or rarely make a claim against their policy. These five cities are the most expensive for $250K in dwelling coverage in Tennessee, and each has average annual rates 15 percent higher than the state average.

  • Brownsville: $2,020
  • Lavinia: $2,020
  • Bethel Springs: $2,019
  • Halls: $2,019
  • Milledgeville: $2,018

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Tennessee home

Severe weather is impacting the insurance market across the country, including in Tennessee. Protecting your home from natural disasters can help keep your rates reasonable. Reviewing your insurer's coverage options may be a good idea to see if the added functionality of endorsements would provide more robust protection for your home and property. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Tennessee?

There are several types of home insurance policies, but standard policies typically cover your dwelling and other structures on your property, as well as your personal belongings. Should you face losses from a covered peril, homeowners insurance will kick in to help repair or replace your property, minus your deductible (if any). Homeowners insurance may also help cover another party’s damage or injury for which you are liable.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Tennessee

In addition to the standard coverage included in most home insurance policies, Tennessee homeowners might also want to be aware of the possible need to explore additional coverage like:

  • Sinkhole insurance: A sinkhole can literally swallow up all or part of your property, and Tennessee is one of the most likely states to experience damage from sinkholes. Sinkholes are not covered in a standard policy, but a separate sinkhole insurance policy could protect your property if your area is at risk.
  • Flood insurance: Flood insurance is another common insurance expense in Tennessee, although it does not come standard on policies. One great resource to check out is the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Map Service Center to see what the risk is near you. You can also purchase coverage through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Plan (NFIP), although many private insurance companies also sell flood coverage.
  • Wildfire insurance: Although Tennessee is not one of the top states for wildfires, they are becoming more common. In 2021, there were 550 wildfires reported in Tennessee, resulting in 4,937 acres burned.

Related content:

exterior view of house in flooding

Guide to flood insurance

The best home and auto insurance bundles

Home insurance claims statistics and facts

Common Tennessee home insurance problems

Rapidly increasing rates are only one of the challenges homeowners may have to deal with when it comes to finding the best Tennessee homeowners insurance. The insurance industry, like many other sectors, has seen a great deal of turmoil in the past decade for a variety of reasons, and these may impact you as a homeowner. Consider the following:

  • Supply chain issues: Supply chains throughout the U.S. proved unexpectedly fragile during the pandemic, making it difficult and more expensive to source raw materials like lumber. This made rebuilding or repairing damaged property far more expensive than it had been previously.
  • Climate change challenges: Few would argue that severe weather is becoming more common in the U.S. Violent storms and other natural phenomena often lead to an increased number of claims. Insurers may account for the rising cost of claims by passing on premium increases to their policyholders.
  • Insurance availability: Because of the previous reasons and more, some insurers are reluctant to write policies in some parts of the country that are more prone to home and property damage. This is most commonly seen in coastal states like Florida and California but may impact inland states, as well.
  • Claim history: Another reason it may be hard to find coverage is if you have had to file multiple claims in the past, even if they are justified. Insurers are becoming more selective in what they are willing to cover. So if you have an older house that needs occasional repairs, you may find that your insurer will be less likely to want to renew your policy.

New

Recent news in the Tennessee homeowners insurance market

The latest issues of Premium News, the newsletter of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, shared the following information that may be of benefit to Tennessee homeowners:

  • The Department recently produced a short informative video for homeowners on how to handle insurance issues related to winter weather in the state. It includes information on what you should do to prepare seasonal housing when you leave for the winter and covers what damage may or may not be covered by your policy.
  • If your Tennessee home was impacted by tornadoes or severe storms in Spring 2023, you should know that 10 counties in the state qualify to receive federal aid from FEMA. Individuals who were impacted can apply for direct assistance online or by phone at 1-800-621-3362. This applies to residents of Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute