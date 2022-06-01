Foremost insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.3 Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5.0 Support Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who need standard insurance, as well as those desiring less common types, such as collectible car insurance or vacant home insurance, may want to consider Foremost. Company overview

Average rates from Foremost insurance

Company details Who Foremost insurance may be good for: Foremost offers a range of car and home insurance options, some of them through partner companies like Bristol West. The company may be a good choice for those who need unusual coverage, such as high-risk drivers or seasonal homeowners. Who Foremost insurance may not be good for: Those looking for the most inexpensive insurance options may want to note that Foremost's average rates are well above the national averages. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $2,574

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $1,076

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $3,012 Website: foremost.com

foremost.com Customer service: 1-800-527-3905

1-800-527-3905 Bristol West customers: 1-888-888-0080

1-888-888-0080 AARP customers: 1-800-752-2461

1-800-752-2461 Claims: 1-800-527-3907 or myclaim@foremost.com

1-800-527-3907 or myclaim@foremost.com Foremost Signature claims: 1-800-854-6011

1-800-854-6011 Bristol West auto claims: 1-800-274-7865

1-800-274-7865 AARP claims: 1-800-752-2461

1-800-752-2461 Address: Foremost Insurance Group, P.O. Box 0915, Carol Stream, IL 60132-0915

Foremost Insurance Group, P.O. Box 0915, Carol Stream, IL 60132-0915 State availability: Foremost is licensed to sell insurance policies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. However, products offered and underwriting companies may vary by state. Contact a Foremost representative for a specific description of products available in your area. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Foremost car insurance

Foremost auto insurance may be ideal for customers who have trouble qualifying for car insurance with traditional carriers. As part of Farmers Insurance Group, Foremost underwrites its own policies and offers insurance through affiliated partners. Foremost car insurance is available through several partner companies, including Bristol West, Coast National, Economy Preferred and Security National. Foremost's auto insurance includes all the standard car insurance coverage types, plus many add-ons like rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare coverage and gap insurance. Partner company Bristol West specializes in high-risk car insurance for drivers who may have trouble finding insurance with other car insurance carriers. Bristol West can also file an SR-22 or FR-44 for drivers who require it.

Foremost home insurance

Our editorial team awarded Foremost a Bankrate Score of 3.3 for its homeowners policies. To determine the Bankrate Score, we assessed Foremost’s affordability, availability and more, along with the carrier’s ability to meet claims obligations. Foremost stood out for its home insurance options, specifically the fact that it insures seasonal and vacant homes, which many home insurance companies do not. Its standard home insurance is customizable with a long list of optional add-ons, including home-sharing coverage, scheduled personal property, water backup coverage and extended replacement cost. Foremost also offers flood insurance as a separate policy through the National Flood Insurance Program. Not all Foremost home insurance policies are underwritten by the same company, and coverage options may not be available in all states. Potential policyholders may want to speak with a Foremost agent about availability in their area. Unlike its car insurance, Foremost's home insurance product does offer online quoting. However, quotes are sent via email within two to three business days.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Foremost home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Foremost home insurance If you're trying to narrow down your home insurance options, it may help to compare pros and cons across companies. Here are some of the key perks and drawbacks we identified with Foremost homeowners insurance. Pros Many endorsements available for potential policy customization

Flood insurance policies available through the NFIP

Seasonal and vacant home insurance options Cons Coverage options and discounts may vary by state and underwriting company

Few advertised homeowners insurance discounts

Home insurance not available in all states Foremost home insurance cost The average cost of home insurance with Foremost is $3,012 in 2023 for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This rate is higher than the U.S. average, which is $1,428 per year for the same amount of coverage. To find the cheapest homeowners policy for your needs, you may want to request quotes from several insurers. Dwelling coverage limit Foremost average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,773 $975 $250,000 $3,012 $1,428 $350,000 $4,158 $1,879 $450,000 $5,324 $2,343 $750,000 $8,859 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Foremost home insurance discounts Foremost homeowners discounts may vary by state, but these are some of the advertised options from the carrier. Age of home discount Caret Down Newer homes may have a lower likelihood of sustaining damage. Foremost might extend a discount depending on the year your home was built. Multi-policy discount Caret Down As a Farmers company, Foremost’s multi-policy discount extends beyond the Foremost brand. If you carry other insurance policies issued by Bristol West, Farmers or Foremost, you may qualify for a discount on Foremost homeowners insurance. Home devices Caret Down Homes equipped with safety and security devices like burglar alarms and self-monitored thermostats may receive a discount. Claims-free Caret Down Customers who do not file a claim for a certain amount of time may earn a discount with Foremost.

Compare Foremost with other insurers

Insurance companies do not offer one-size-fits-all products, so it may be important to compare providers to find the right fit for you. If this review of Foremost insurance suggests that it is not the right carrier for you, you could consider one of these insurers. Foremost vs. Farmers Farmers is Foremost's parent company and might be ideal for those who do not need specialty insurance for their home or car. Farmers offers all standard auto insurance coverage types, plus a wide variety of endorsements and discounts. Farmers also has a more documented customer service history, which may appeal to customers seeking a good customer experience. Unfortunately, Farmers is not available in all states. Learn more: Farmers Insurance review Foremost vs. Erie Erie’s standard auto insurance policies go the extra mile and include pet injury coverage, which pays up to $500 per pet if your animal sustains an injury in a covered traffic accident. The provider’s standard home insurance policies include guaranteed dwelling replacement cost coverage. Erie also offers life insurance and other financial products, which may appeal to customers who want to maintain their insurance needs with a single company. Erie receives great customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, but the regional carrier is only available in certain states. Learn more: Erie Insurance review Foremost vs. American Family Drivers and homeowners looking for policy customization may be satisfied with American Family. Although AmFam is only available in some states, it has many endorsement options for both auto and home insurance, as well as some unique discounts like generational discounts for policyholders whose parents are also insured by American Family . Like Farmers, AmFam has robust corporate sustainability initiatives and receives strong customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power. Learn more: American Family Insurance review

Is Foremost a good insurance company?

When analyzing Foremost insurance reviews by third-party rating companies, Bankrate discovered Foremost was not scored by J.D. Power. It does, however, have a strong financial strength rating from AM Best, and some of its underwriting companies (like Farmers) received average scores per J.D. Power for claims satisfaction. In addition, Foremost’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index is a mixed bag based on the underwriting company available in your region, so prospective policyholders may want to speak with existing customers for more feedback on their customer experience. While Foremost does not offer life insurance, the carrier offers less common vehicle and property insurance options that could appeal to high-risk drivers or those with non-traditional insurance needs.

Foremost customer satisfaction Third-party rating organizations may offer valuable insights into the customer experience and financial strength of a company. To assess customer satisfaction, we looked at J.D. Power studies and NAIC scores. The NAIC tracks customer complaints by product type and assigns companies a complaint index based on the number of complaints compared to the expected number for the company size. An index above 1.00 indicates more complaints than expected. Lastly, we assessed financial strength from AM Best. Foremost has an AM Best rating of A (Excellent). J.D. Power didn’t include Foremost in its 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study or its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. However, its parent company, Farmers, scored right around the study average in each. Further, because Foremost has several underwriting companies, its NAIC Complaint Index varies. You may want to research the specific complaint index for the company in your area. In addition, J.D. Power did not include Foremost in its 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study, so potential policyholders may want to speak with current customers for more feedback on customer service. Farmers was scored but came in below average with a score of 800 out of 1,000. Once again, Foremost sells home insurance through a variety of underwriting companies, so you may want to research the NAIC Complaint Index for the specific company available in your area. Study or Rating agency Foremost Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A (Excellent) N/A

Other Foremost tools and benefits In addition to basic car and home insurance, Foremost offers other insurance products, as well as tools and other perks that may help policyholders better manage their insurance coverage. Here are some of Foremost's other offerings: Other types of insurance: Foremost offers a wide range of insurance products covering nearly every type of home and vehicle. Customers may be able to find policies for motorcycles, boats, RVs, trailers, luxury vehicles, golf carts, commercial vehicles, snowmobiles and more. Home insurance options include mobile homes, vacant homes, seasonal homes and condominiums.

Foremost offers a wide range of insurance products covering nearly every type of home and vehicle. Customers may be able to find policies for motorcycles, boats, RVs, trailers, luxury vehicles, golf carts, commercial vehicles, snowmobiles and more. Home insurance options include mobile homes, vacant homes, seasonal homes and condominiums. Educational articles: Foremost also has a learning center with articles on common queries. Featured topics include how to buy a snowmobile, fireplace safety, cleaning mobile home siding and winter driving tips.

Foremost also has a learning center with articles on common queries. Featured topics include how to buy a snowmobile, fireplace safety, cleaning mobile home siding and winter driving tips. Severe events center: Policyholders have access to an online resource that allows them to report claims, track wildfires and learn more about how to handle emergency situations, such as hurricanes and wildfires.

Frequently asked questions about Foremost insurance

How do I file a claim with Foremost insurance? Caret Down You can file a claim on the Foremost website or by calling Foremost’s 24/7 claims service center at 1-800-527-3907. To file a claim, you will need: The name and address of the policyholder The telephone number of the policyholder The policy number The date of the loss for which you need to file a claim A description of what caused the loss

Is Foremost insurance a sustainable company? Caret Down Although Foremost does not share information on its social responsibility efforts, the company is part of the larger Farmers Insurance Group. Farmers has many community initiatives geared toward empowerment and disaster relief, including the Farmers Family Fund, which has provided more than $2.5 million in grants to support its employees experiencing financial hardship. In 2021, Farmers also gave over $5 million in charitable contributions and provided aid after 38 catastrophes.

Is Foremost cheaper than Farmers? Caret Down That's a difficult question to answer because everyone's rate is unique to their own circumstances, so there's no single company that is always the most or least expensive. Having said that, Foremost's average rates for minimum ($1,076) and full ($2,574) coverage auto insurance are well above the national averages of $622 for minimum and $2,014 for full coverage. They are also higher than Farmers average premiums of $534 for minimum and $1,598 for full coverage insurance. Your own rate is likely to vary from the average, however, since it's based on factors that apply to your situation, such as your age, credit rating and driving history.

What is the financial rating of Foremost insurance? Caret Down Financial ratings are given to insurance companies by several organizations that monitor a company's ability to manage its financial resources wisely. AM Best is the largest of these, and its ratings are based on a carrier's historic ability to pay out claims, as well as the amount of debt and other financial obligations the carrier holds. It has given Foremost a rating of A, or Excellent, indicating that the carrier does a good job of managing its financial commitments and should not have any problems paying out claims as needed.

