Bristol West insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

3.3 Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take If you have bad credit or a poor driving record, Bristol West might be a good option for you. The company offers coverage to high-risk drivers, including those needing SR-22s. However, Bristol West has few endorsements and discounts, and its average premiums exceed the national average. Company overview

Average rates from Bristol West

Company details Who Bristol West may be good for: This company is best suited for drivers with bad credit or those who may otherwise struggle to find coverage. Who Bristol West may not be good for: Drivers with clean records and those who want to bundle car insurance with home or renters policies may find better deals elsewhere. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $3,901

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $1,687

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Customer service: 1-888-888-0080

1-888-888-0080 Claims: 1-800-274-7865

1-800-274-7865 Mailing address: Bristol West Claims Service, PO Box 258806, Oklahoma City, OK 73125-8806

Bristol West Claims Service, PO Box 258806, Oklahoma City, OK 73125-8806 Website: bristolwest.com

bristolwest.com State availability: Bristol West offers personal auto insurance policies in 43 states. Policies are not available in AK, DE, HI, NC, RI, VT, WV or Washington, D.C. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Bristol West Insurance car insurance

Bristol West is part of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies, which is one of the largest car insurance companies in the country. Bristol West offers basic car insurance coverage, including minimum coverage and full coverage, as well as uninsured and underinsured motorists coverage. Bristol West specializes in high-risk auto insurance, so it may be a good option for drivers who struggle to get car insurance due to their credit-based insurance score, accident history or motor vehicle record. Bristol West has a Bankrate Score of 3.3 out of 5 points. While the company stands out for its flexible payment methods and decent financial strength, it has higher-than-average premiums, minimal discounts and limited availability. Bristol West offers a handful of endorsements, including rental car reimbursement, medical payments, ridesharing coverage and roadside assistance. Customers may appreciate the company's included add-ons. Depending on state availability, policyholders may get permissive use and trailer damage coverage. Bristol West doesn’t advertise any discounts online, and coverage is only sold in 43 states.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Bristol West Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Compare Bristol West with other insurers

Bristol West may be an affordable insurance option for drivers with multiple accidents, moving violations or a DUI on their record. However, even high-risk drivers typically have more than one option when it comes to auto insurance. If you're not sure Bristol West offers the coverage you need, you could consider getting quotes from these carriers: Bristol West vs. The General Like Bristol West, The General specializes in high-risk auto insurance. The General offers basic car insurance coverage, with few endorsements available for added protection. The General offers more advertised discounts than Bristol West, and policyholders may save with discounts for safe driving, vehicle safety features, paying in full and taking a defensive driving course, depending on state eligibility. The General is not rated by many third-party organizations, but it also has more complaints than expected per the NAIC Complaint Index. Learn more: The General Insurance review Bristol West vs. Farmers Bristol West is part of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies. Farmers, which is a separate entity, offers standard car insurance coverage options with a wide range of endorsements and several discounts available for savings. Farmers is rated above average for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power and it has an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best. However, Farmers does not specialize in high-risk auto insurance, so drivers who have poor credit or a sub-par driving record may not qualify for coverage. Learn more: Farmers Insurance review Bristol West vs. State Farm If you are a high-risk driver in need of coverage, State Farm may be another good choice. The carrier won our 2023 Bankrate Award for best auto insurance for high-risk drivers, and it offers homeowners and life insurance policies as well. State Farm offers multiple discounts for potential savings including safe driver, good student, multi-car and two telematics programs. State Farm and Bristol West have similar add-on coverage options, but State Farm does not offer coverage in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Is Bristol West a good insurance company?

Our insurance editorial team spends dozens of hours researching and evaluating insurance carriers to help our readers make informed choices about their coverage needs. Based on our Bristol insurance review, we determined the company may offer flexible options for high-risk drivers, but it has a limited number of discounts available for additional savings. The company’s rates are higher than average, and customer service metrics from NAIC indicate that some policyholders may not be satisfied with the service. If you are in the market for high-risk auto insurance, it may be worth researching some of the other best car insurance companies to see if you might find more discounts, better coverage options and potentially lower rates. Bristol West customer satisfaction Customer satisfaction ratings may help you determine which insurance companies will offer you the best customer service. J.D. Power issues national customer satisfaction scores through its U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Bristol West is not rated by the organization, but its parent company, Farmers, received an above-average score of 882/1,000. Bristol West auto claims satisfaction The J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study does not rank Bristol West. To gauge customer satisfaction with Bristol West’s auto claims process, consumers may assess customer reviews online. They may also inquire with a Bristol West agent or an insurance broker to learn more details about how the claims process is handled. Bristol West customer complaints The National Associate of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks insurance company complaints from customers. Bristol West has a high number of complaints for a company of its size based on the NAIC Complaint Index.

Bristol West auto complaints The NAIC Complaint Index is based on an industry average score of 1.00. This means that a company with a complaint index of 2.0 has twice the normal rate of complaints than the industry average as a benchmark. The NAIC also maintains separate complaint index scores based on policy type, meaning a company with high complaints for auto insurance may have a completely different score for life insurance policies (and vice versa).

Other Bristol West tools and benefits Bristol West offers auto insurance geared toward high-risk drivers, but it recently expanded its offerings to include commercial car insurance in select states. In addition, the company has a free mobile app for iOS and Android devices where you can file claims, download ID cards, make payments, view your policy and more. Drivers who have experienced a car insurance lapse may also be interested in Bristol West as the company may accept customers without prior car insurance.

Frequently asked questions about Bristol West

How do I file a claim with Bristol West? Caret Down Customers can file a claim with Bristol West online or through the company’s mobile app. Alternatively, those wishing to file a claim may call customer service at 1-800-274-7865 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

Is Bristol West a legit company? Caret Down Yes, Bristol West is a legitimate insurance company. It is a part of the Farmers Insurance Group, which is one of the largest insurers in the United States.

Is Bristol West part of Allstate? Caret Down No, Bristol West is not a part of Allstate; Farmers Insurance is its parent company.

Is Bristol West a sustainable company? Caret Down Bristol West does not provide any information about its corporate sustainability online. However, it is part of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies, which has numerous community initiatives. In 2022, Farmers Insurance donated more than $5.3 million to charities and supported disaster relief efforts after 32 catastrophes. The company also sponsors the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, which supports local at-risk youth, military members and first responders.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Auto Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Bankrate Score methodology Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.