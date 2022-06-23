Grange Insurance review 2024

Updated Jan 16, 2024

At a glance

3.3 Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Home Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5 2.8 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Coverage Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Support Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value specialized coverage and an array of discounts might consider Grange Insurance as their company of choice, but the company isn’t available nationwide. Company overview

Average rates from Grange Insurance

Company details Who Grange Insurance may be good for: Individuals looking for policies with great customization and a variety of coverage options who live in the states where Grange Insurance is offered. Who Grange Insurance may not be good for: People looking for a digitally-forward insurance company with easy online quoting and robust digital tools. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,680

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $581

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,212 Customer service: 1-800-422-0550

1-800-422-0550 Payments: 1-800-425-1100

1-800-425-1100 Claims: 1-800-445-3030

1-800-445-3030 Glass-only auto claims filing: 1-800-951-9734

1-800-951-9734 Life insurance: 1-800-399-3797

1-800-399-3797 Website: grangeinsurance.com

grangeinsurance.com Address: Grange Insurance, 671 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43206

Grange Insurance, 671 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43206 State availability: Grange Insurance offers home and auto coverage in GA, IL, IN, IA, KY, MI, MN, OH, PA, TN, VA and WI. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Grange? AM Best named Grange on its “Standing the Test of Time” list in October 2023 for earning an A or higher rating for the past 50 years. In June 2023, Grange also won the United Way award for outstanding philanthropic leadership.

Grange car insurance

Drivers interested in a regional insurer that offers several unique coverage options may want to get a quote for Grange car insurance. Our Grange Insurance review analyzed the carrier’s car insurance offerings. The company’s list of auto insurance endorsements is impressive and includes new car replacement, full glass coverage, pet injury coverage, mobile device coverage and even identity theft protection, which is typically found on property insurance policies. Our insurance editorial team reviewed a range of factors like premiums, discount options, customer satisfaction scores and financial strength ratings to assign each company a Bankrate Score. Grange received 3.5 out of 5.0, due in part to its robust coverage options but brought down by its basic digital tools and higher-than-average complaints. While Grange wasn’t determined to be one of the best car insurance companies on our list, it could still be a good option for drivers in the states it services.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Grange car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Grange car insurance While Grange car insurance could be considered fairly impressive — especially for an insurer of its modest size — there are certainly some drawbacks to consider. When you’re gathering car insurance quotes and comparing companies against Grange, it can be helpful to understand Grange’s strengths and weaknesses. Pros Impressive list of coverage options

Several discounts available

Local agents available Cons Only available in 12 states

No online quoting

Digital tools lack functionality according to app reviews Grange car insurance cost According to Bankrate’s analysis, the average cost of car insurance from Grange is $1,680 per year for full coverage and $581 per year for minimum coverage. For reference, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Rates will vary based on your unique driving profile, including the state you live in, your driving record and the specific coverage types and limits you choose. We’ve broken down Grange’s average rates, compared to the national average, for several driving profiles in the tables below. Grange car insurance rates by driving history Your driving history is one of the biggest rating factors that companies analyze. If you’re comparing car insurance rates, keep in mind that if you have incidents like tickets or at-fault accidents on your driving record, you’ll likely pay higher premiums. Be aware that not all car insurance companies will sell policies to drivers with DUI convictions, though Grange typically does. If you have a DUI and are interested in Grange, contact an agent directly to get the most accurate quote given your unique circumstances. Grange Insurance full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $1,680 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $2,537 $2,427 At-fault accident $2,118 $2,854 DUI conviction $2,813 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Grange car insurance quotes by age Age is another rating factor that plays a significant role in determining your premium. Generally, older drivers have cheaper car insurance rates than younger drivers. That’s because younger drivers are less experienced and therefore seen as more likely to file claims. Here, we feature average rates for drivers of several ages, both on and off their parents’ policies. As long as you keep a clean driving record, you should see your rates decrease with age. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Grange Insurance full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $3,974 $4,392 Age 17 $3,743 $4,102 Age 18 $3,229 $3,837 Age 19 $2,968 $3,345 Age 20 $2,852 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Grange Insurance full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $5,297 $6,110 Age 25 $2,025 $2,473 Age 30 $1,737 $2,125 Age 40 $1,680 $2,014 Age 60 $1,552 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Grange car insurance discounts Like many larger national insurance carriers, Grange Insurance offers several discounts to help you save on car insurance. These include a multiple policy discount for bundling home and auto or insuring multiple vehicles, as well as good student discounts. Some more unique Grange savings opportunities for car insurance include: Legacy loyalty car insurance discount Caret Down Drivers who were previously insured under their parent or guardian’s Grange auto policy could receive a discount if they purchase their own Grange auto policy. Advance quote discount Caret Down This discount may be added to your policy if you request a quote from Grange Insurance before your current auto policy’s effective date. New beginnings discount Caret Down Because divorce counts as a life change and likely affects who’s insured on your auto policy, Grange offers discounts to support policyholders experiencing this circumstance. Safety technology discount Caret Down If you have a vehicle that has automatic emergency braking or blind spot warning features, you might save on your Grange car insurance.

Grange home insurance

Homeowners looking for less-common coverage options and discounts may find those needs met with Grange home insurance. On top of standard homeowners insurance coverage types like dwelling, liability and personal property, Grange Insurance also offers add-on options like assisted living care, which insures a family member’s personal belongings if they live in an assisted living facility, and personal cyber insurance, which is intended to protect data, software and smart home systems if involved in a cyber attack. As with Grange's auto insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team also evaluated Grange's home insurance, reviewing its average premiums and third-party rankings and awarding the company a Bankrate Score of 4.2. While the company did not make our best homeowners insurance companies list, its Score indicates that it could be a good option for many homeowners. Grange’s Bankrate Score is one of the highest, due in part to its great customer support and impressive coverage options.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Grange home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Grange home insurance Our Grange Insurance review found that the company offers an impressive home insurance product, despite its small size, but no company is without drawbacks. Here are some pros and cons of Grange home insurance. Pros Less-common coverage offerings

Several discounts, including a DIY home inspection discount

Local agents may be more familiar with the needs of homeowners in each geographic area Cons Limited state availability

No J.D. Power ratings for customer or claims satisfaction

Digital tools are less robust than many competitors Grange home insurance cost Based on Bankrate’s analysis of homeowners insurance premiums, the annual average premium for Grange’s homeowners insurance is $1,212 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Nationally, the average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,428 per year for the same dwelling coverage amount. Shopping around and comparing home quotes is a helpful strategy when you’re looking for a home insurance policy. Rates vary by a number of metrics, including the amount of dwelling coverage you need. In the table below, we compare Grange’s average rates to the national average for several levels of coverage. Dwelling coverage limit Grange average premium National average premium $150,000 $779 $975 $250,000 $1,212 $1,428 $350,000 $1,680 $1,879 $450,000 $2,154 $2,343 $750,000 $4,018 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Grange home insurance discounts Grange Insurance offers a number of discount opportunities to get a cheaper home insurance policy. While the multiple policy discount is one great option if you plan to bundle your home and auto insurance with a single carrier, it isn’t the only choice. Below are some other standout home insurance discounts that Grange offers: Home maintenance discount Caret Down Homeowners can provide proof of inspections and home permits to receive a potential discount on their home insurance. Advance quote discount Caret Down Similar to the discount opportunity with Grange auto insurance policies, homeowners might qualify for a discount on their Grange home insurance policy if they request a quote before their current policy’s effective date. Home buyer discount Caret Down If you’re a first-time homebuyer, Grange may give you a discount on your home insurance premium. DIY home inspection discount Caret Down Most home insurance companies do routine inspections of the properties they insure. Grange has a do-it-yourself home inspection app that you may be able to use to get a discount on your premium. Smart fire and home alarm discounts Caret Down You could policy discounts if your home is equipped with central station fire alarm and central station burglar systems.

Grange life insurance

Grange isn’t one of the best life insurance companies, according to our assessment, but it may still be a good option, especially if your other insurance policies are with the company. Grange offers life insurance for policyholders to help with income replacement, education costs, mortgage protection, wealth transfer and final expenses, depending on individual needs. If you’re in the market for coverage, comparing life insurance quotes can be helpful, but keep in mind that rates don’t vary as much between companies. Comparing life insurance quotes is more about looking at different products and finding what is right for your needs. Note that Garage life insurance policies are underwritten by either Grange or Kansas City Life. However, life policies from Grange are not available in all the states it covers for home and auto, and the carrier’s website does not provide in-depth information regarding the types of life insurance policies available. If you are interested in learning more about Grange life insurance, you may want to reach out to one of Grange’s agents. An agent can help you determine how much your life insurance will cost by providing you with a quote.

Pros and cons

Grange life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Grange life insurance Grange doesn’t list much information about its life insurance products online, but here are some pros and cons that we identified: Pros Buying Grange life insurance could mean you can handle all your policies in one place

Licensed local agents can help guide you through the life insurance process

Offers coverage to fit a variety of end-of-life needs Cons Not available nationwide

Limited information available online

No online quotes Grange life insurance endorsements Life insurance endorsements will add a cost to your policy but will also broaden your coverage. If you’re looking for the cheapest life insurance, it may be helpful to weigh the cost of an endorsement against the added value it provides. Grange does not detail any specifics about its life policies on its site, including endorsements. Those curious about their options with the carrier can speak with a Grange independent insurance agent.

Compare Grange with other insurers

Because of Grange Insurance’s limited availability and other conditions, it may not be the right carrier for everyone. If you think that might be the case for you, these other insurance carriers could be worth considering:

Badge 1 Featured Grange Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Grange Insurance review Select an option Grange Erie Geico Safeco Caret Down Erie Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Erie Insurance review Select an option Grange Erie Geico Safeco Caret Down Geico Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review Select an option Grange Erie Geico Safeco Caret Down Safeco Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Safeco Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who value specialized coverage and an array of discounts might consider Grange Insurance as their company of choice, but the company isn’t available nationwide. If you live in Erie’s 12-state service area, the company could be a great choice for robust coverage and affordable premiums. Erie’s digital tools are lacking compared to its competitors, though, so it may not be the best choice for tech-savvy customers. Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice. Geico also tied for the Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in our 2024 Bankrate Awards Policyholders who value personalized coverage and bundling their insurance products might consider Safeco as their company of choice. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,356 $1,356 $1,353 N/A Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $957 $957 No rates available N/A J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 663/1,000 731/1,000 707/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 530/1,000 502/1,000 511/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A+ (Excellent) A++ (Superior) A (Excellent)

Is Grange a good insurance company?

After our analysis of quotes and coverage from Grange in comparison to the over 100 other insurers we reviewed, Grange stands out as a regional insurer for its robust auto and home coverage offerings, numerous discounts and strong community presence. It could be a good option for those looking to work with local agents, but its digital tools aren’t as functional as they could be. The company only has a few third-party reviews, too, which makes assessing service a bit challenging. If you’re wondering if Grange is a good insurance company, you might want to reach out to an agent for a quote.

Grange customer satisfaction Reviewing a company’s rates is part of finding the best insurance, but price isn’t the only factor to think about. Customer satisfaction is an important consideration, as well. Good service can mean the difference between smooth purchase, management and claims processes as opposed to major frustrations. To review customer satisfaction, you may want to consider studies like the ones that J.D. Power conducts, which analyzes service in several key interactions, and complaint index scores from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which tracks the number of complaints it receives about a given company. We’ve broken out Grange’s customer satisfaction reviews by product line below. Another important overall third-party review is a company’s financial strength. AM Best gives Grange an A (Excellent) financial strength rating, with the highest being an A++. Furthermore, the company was recently included in AM Best’s “Standing the Test of Time” list for earning top ratings for the past 50 years. Study or Rating agency Grange Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A (Excellent) N/A

Grange auto claims satisfaction J.D. Power doesn’t rate Grange specifically for auto claims satisfaction, likely because it’s a smaller carrier. However, the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study did include Grange in the North Central region. This study looked at satisfaction in five areas: billing and policy management, claims, policy offerings, average rates and overall interaction. The company was rated third-highest among those analyzed with a score of 838/1,000. Grange homeowners claims satisfaction Grange isn’t rated in the J.D. Power home insurance study, so it could be worthwhile to chat with current Grange customers if you’re considering the company for your own insurance needs. Grange customer complaints The NAIC’s Complaint Index gives additional perspective. The NAIC provides a unique Complaint Index score for each of a company’s product types. The baseline for this score is 1.00, so any score above this baseline would indicate a company has received more than the number of average complaints for a given product type. Below this baseline score would represent that the company has received fewer than average complaints.

Grange auto complaints

Grange home complaints Grange has an NAIC Complaint Index of 1.33 for its private passenger (personal auto) products. This is slightly above the baseline of 1.00, which indicates just above the normal number of complaints for a company of its size. While Grange’s score improved from the previous year, these ratings suggest that the company has room to build on. Grange has an NAIC Complaint index of 1.93 for home insurance, significantly higher than its auto index and below the baseline for a company of its size.

Other Grange tools and benefits In addition to homeowners and car insurance, Grange Insurance offers the following insurance products and tools that could be worthwhile: Renters insurance : As a renter, it can be important to insure your belongings. Renters insurance provides this coverage, along with liability and loss of use coverage.

As a renter, it can be important to insure your belongings. Renters insurance provides this coverage, along with liability and loss of use coverage. Condominium insurance : This policy type is tailored specifically to condo owners, who live in a shared building but are responsible for the interior of their unit.

This policy type is tailored specifically to condo owners, who live in a shared building but are responsible for the interior of their unit. Business insurance: Grange offers several types of coverage to help you insure your business, including commercial property, commercial auto, liability and workers' compensation.

Frequently asked questions about Grange Insurance

How do I file a claim with Grange Insurance? Caret Down Grange has a helpful guide on the claims process online, and there are a few ways to file a claim. They have several phone numbers to call to report a claim, depending on the nature of the loss. You can also report claims online in your Grange account or by calling your Grange agent.

Is Grange Insurance a sustainable company? Caret Down Grange has been involved with a number of charitable causes in their region. In 2017, Grange Insurance partnered with the Columbus Foundation to launch Grange Insurance Gives, allowing them to contribute to nonprofit organizations on a yearly basis. In 2021, Grange reported that it gave over $2 million to more than 100 local organizations. Around 65 percent of Grange’s leadership also serves on the boards of various local nonprofits, and Grange has received a number of awards and accolades for its community efforts.

Is Grange good car insurance? Caret Down Grange can be a good car insurance company for policyholders who are looking for a provider with local expertise, flexible policies and good discount availability.

Where is Grange Insurance headquartered? Caret Down In 1935, Grange Mutual Casualty Company formed in downtown Columbus, Ohio. Its headquarters is still located downtown at 671 South High Street.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Auto Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Score Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.