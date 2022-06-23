Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Grange Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.7
Cost & ratings
3.3
Coverage
4.0
Support
3.2
Home
2.8
Cost & ratings
4
Coverage
4.3
Support
4.5
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who value specialized coverage and an array of discounts might consider Grange Insurance as their company of choice, but the company isn’t available nationwide.
Who Grange Insurance may be good for: Individuals looking for policies with great customization and a variety of coverage options who live in the states where Grange Insurance is offered.
Who Grange Insurance may not be good for: People looking for a digitally-forward insurance company with easy online quoting and robust digital tools.
New
AM Best named Grange on its “Standing the Test of Time” list in October 2023 for earning an A or higher rating for the past 50 years. In June 2023, Grange also won the United Way award for outstanding philanthropic leadership.
Grange car insurance
Drivers interested in a regional insurer that offers several unique coverage options may want to get a quote for Grange car insurance. Our Grange Insurance review analyzed the carrier’s car insurance offerings. The company’s list of auto insurance endorsements is impressive and includes new car replacement, full glass coverage, pet injury coverage, mobile device coverage and even identity theft protection, which is typically found on property insurance policies.
Our insurance editorial team reviewed a range of factors like premiums, discount options, customer satisfaction scores and financial strength ratings to assign each company a Bankrate Score. Grange received 3.5 out of 5.0, due in part to its robust coverage options but brought down by its basic digital tools and higher-than-average complaints. While Grange wasn’t determined to be one of the best car insurance companies on our list, it could still be a good option for drivers in the states it services.
Pros and cons of Grange car insurance
While Grange car insurance could be considered fairly impressive — especially for an insurer of its modest size — there are certainly some drawbacks to consider. When you’re gathering car insurance quotes and comparing companies against Grange, it can be helpful to understand Grange’s strengths and weaknesses.
-
Impressive list of coverage options
-
Several discounts available
-
Local agents available
-
Only available in 12 states
-
No online quoting
-
Digital tools lack functionality according to app reviews
Grange car insurance cost
According to Bankrate’s analysis, the average cost of car insurance from Grange is $1,680 per year for full coverage and $581 per year for minimum coverage. For reference, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Rates will vary based on your unique driving profile, including the state you live in, your driving record and the specific coverage types and limits you choose. We’ve broken down Grange’s average rates, compared to the national average, for several driving profiles in the tables below.
Grange car insurance rates by driving history
Your driving history is one of the biggest rating factors that companies analyze. If you’re comparing car insurance rates, keep in mind that if you have incidents like tickets or at-fault accidents on your driving record, you’ll likely pay higher premiums. Be aware that not all car insurance companies will sell policies to drivers with DUI convictions, though Grange typically does. If you have a DUI and are interested in Grange, contact an agent directly to get the most accurate quote given your unique circumstances.
|Grange Insurance full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,680
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,537
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,118
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,813
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Grange car insurance quotes by age
Age is another rating factor that plays a significant role in determining your premium. Generally, older drivers have cheaper car insurance rates than younger drivers. That’s because younger drivers are less experienced and therefore seen as more likely to file claims. Here, we feature average rates for drivers of several ages, both on and off their parents’ policies. As long as you keep a clean driving record, you should see your rates decrease with age.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Grange Insurance full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,974
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,743
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,229
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,968
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,852
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Grange car insurance discounts
Like many larger national insurance carriers, Grange Insurance offers several discounts to help you save on car insurance. These include a multiple policy discount for bundling home and auto or insuring multiple vehicles, as well as good student discounts. Some more unique Grange savings opportunities for car insurance include:
Grange home insurance
Homeowners looking for less-common coverage options and discounts may find those needs met with Grange home insurance. On top of standard homeowners insurance coverage types like dwelling, liability and personal property, Grange Insurance also offers add-on options like assisted living care, which insures a family member’s personal belongings if they live in an assisted living facility, and personal cyber insurance, which is intended to protect data, software and smart home systems if involved in a cyber attack.
As with Grange's auto insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team also evaluated Grange's home insurance, reviewing its average premiums and third-party rankings and awarding the company a Bankrate Score of 4.2. While the company did not make our best homeowners insurance companies list, its Score indicates that it could be a good option for many homeowners. Grange’s Bankrate Score is one of the highest, due in part to its great customer support and impressive coverage options.
Pros and cons of Grange home insurance
Our Grange Insurance review found that the company offers an impressive home insurance product, despite its small size, but no company is without drawbacks. Here are some pros and cons of Grange home insurance.
-
Less-common coverage offerings
-
Several discounts, including a DIY home inspection discount
-
Local agents may be more familiar with the needs of homeowners in each geographic area
-
Limited state availability
-
No J.D. Power ratings for customer or claims satisfaction
-
Digital tools are less robust than many competitors
Grange home insurance cost
Based on Bankrate’s analysis of homeowners insurance premiums, the annual average premium for Grange’s homeowners insurance is $1,212 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Nationally, the average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,428 per year for the same dwelling coverage amount. Shopping around and comparing home quotes is a helpful strategy when you’re looking for a home insurance policy. Rates vary by a number of metrics, including the amount of dwelling coverage you need.
In the table below, we compare Grange’s average rates to the national average for several levels of coverage.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Grange average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$779
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,212
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,680
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,154
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$4,018
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Grange home insurance discounts
Grange Insurance offers a number of discount opportunities to get a cheaper home insurance policy. While the multiple policy discount is one great option if you plan to bundle your home and auto insurance with a single carrier, it isn’t the only choice. Below are some other standout home insurance discounts that Grange offers:
Grange life insurance
Grange isn’t one of the best life insurance companies, according to our assessment, but it may still be a good option, especially if your other insurance policies are with the company. Grange offers life insurance for policyholders to help with income replacement, education costs, mortgage protection, wealth transfer and final expenses, depending on individual needs.
If you’re in the market for coverage, comparing life insurance quotes can be helpful, but keep in mind that rates don’t vary as much between companies. Comparing life insurance quotes is more about looking at different products and finding what is right for your needs. Note that Garage life insurance policies are underwritten by either Grange or Kansas City Life.
However, life policies from Grange are not available in all the states it covers for home and auto, and the carrier’s website does not provide in-depth information regarding the types of life insurance policies available. If you are interested in learning more about Grange life insurance, you may want to reach out to one of Grange’s agents. An agent can help you determine how much your life insurance will cost by providing you with a quote.
Pros and cons of Grange life insurance
Grange doesn’t list much information about its life insurance products online, but here are some pros and cons that we identified:
-
Buying Grange life insurance could mean you can handle all your policies in one place
-
Licensed local agents can help guide you through the life insurance process
-
Offers coverage to fit a variety of end-of-life needs
-
Not available nationwide
-
Limited information available online
-
No online quotes
Grange life insurance endorsements
Life insurance endorsements will add a cost to your policy but will also broaden your coverage. If you’re looking for the cheapest life insurance, it may be helpful to weigh the cost of an endorsement against the added value it provides. Grange does not detail any specifics about its life policies on its site, including endorsements. Those curious about their options with the carrier can speak with a Grange independent insurance agent.
Compare Grange with other insurers
Because of Grange Insurance’s limited availability and other conditions, it may not be the right carrier for everyone. If you think that might be the case for you, these other insurance carriers could be worth considering:
Is Grange a good insurance company?
After our analysis of quotes and coverage from Grange in comparison to the over 100 other insurers we reviewed, Grange stands out as a regional insurer for its robust auto and home coverage offerings, numerous discounts and strong community presence. It could be a good option for those looking to work with local agents, but its digital tools aren’t as functional as they could be. The company only has a few third-party reviews, too, which makes assessing service a bit challenging. If you’re wondering if Grange is a good insurance company, you might want to reach out to an agent for a quote.
Grange customer satisfaction
Reviewing a company’s rates is part of finding the best insurance, but price isn’t the only factor to think about. Customer satisfaction is an important consideration, as well. Good service can mean the difference between smooth purchase, management and claims processes as opposed to major frustrations. To review customer satisfaction, you may want to consider studies like the ones that J.D. Power conducts, which analyzes service in several key interactions, and complaint index scores from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which tracks the number of complaints it receives about a given company. We’ve broken out Grange’s customer satisfaction reviews by product line below.
Another important overall third-party review is a company’s financial strength. AM Best gives Grange an A (Excellent) financial strength rating, with the highest being an A++. Furthermore, the company was recently included in AM Best’s “Standing the Test of Time” list for earning top ratings for the past 50 years.
|Study or Rating agency
|Grange
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
Grange auto claims satisfaction
J.D. Power doesn’t rate Grange specifically for auto claims satisfaction, likely because it’s a smaller carrier. However, the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study did include Grange in the North Central region. This study looked at satisfaction in five areas: billing and policy management, claims, policy offerings, average rates and overall interaction. The company was rated third-highest among those analyzed with a score of 838/1,000.
Grange homeowners claims satisfaction
Grange isn’t rated in the J.D. Power home insurance study, so it could be worthwhile to chat with current Grange customers if you’re considering the company for your own insurance needs.
Grange customer complaints
The NAIC’s Complaint Index gives additional perspective. The NAIC provides a unique Complaint Index score for each of a company’s product types. The baseline for this score is 1.00, so any score above this baseline would indicate a company has received more than the number of average complaints for a given product type. Below this baseline score would represent that the company has received fewer than average complaints.
Grange has an NAIC Complaint Index of 1.33 for its private passenger (personal auto) products. This is slightly above the baseline of 1.00, which indicates just above the normal number of complaints for a company of its size. While Grange’s score improved from the previous year, these ratings suggest that the company has room to build on.
Grange has an NAIC Complaint index of 1.93 for home insurance, significantly higher than its auto index and below the baseline for a company of its size.
Other Grange tools and benefits
In addition to homeowners and car insurance, Grange Insurance offers the following insurance products and tools that could be worthwhile:
- Renters insurance: As a renter, it can be important to insure your belongings. Renters insurance provides this coverage, along with liability and loss of use coverage.
- Condominium insurance: This policy type is tailored specifically to condo owners, who live in a shared building but are responsible for the interior of their unit.
- Business insurance: Grange offers several types of coverage to help you insure your business, including commercial property, commercial auto, liability and workers' compensation.
Frequently asked questions about Grange Insurance
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Score
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.