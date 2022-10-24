Current mortgage rates in Connecticut

As of Monday, February 12, 2024, current interest rates in Connecticut are 7.10% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.48% for a 15-year fixed mortgage. Refinance rates in Connecticut are slightly higher than purchase rates.



While interest rates are no longer at historic lows, you might still want to explore a cash-out refinance. This cash can be used for consolidating higher-interest debt, paying tuition, making home improvements or any other purpose. Use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.

Connecticut mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates in Connecticut have trended upward over much of the last two years, mirroring the national trend. As of October 2023, a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged just below 8 percent.

National mortgage rates by loan type