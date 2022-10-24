First-time homebuyer programs in Delaware

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) offers programs designed to help first-time homebuyers as well as current homeowners who might want to trade up. The agency’s options include below-market rate mortgages and down payment assistance programs. Here’s an overview:

DSHA Homeownership Loans

The DSHA offers 30-year, fixed-rate Homeownership Loans to low- and moderate-income state residents. Depending on what you qualify for, you might get a conventional, FHA, VA or USDA loan, provided you meet eligibility requirements, including income limits that vary by location.

In addition, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 620, and any applicant with a credit score below 659 is required to attend housing counseling. If your credit score is less than 699, the DSHA requires a 45 percent debt-to-income ratio (DTI), as well.



Lastly, the home you’re buying can’t exceed a certain sale price. In New Castle County, this limit is $539,250; in Kent and Sussex counties, the limit is $481,176.

Delaware First-Time Homebuyer Tax Credit

Specifically for first-time homebuyers, the Delaware First-Time Homebuyer Tax Credit allows participants to claim 35 percent of their annual mortgage interest as a special federal tax credit. The maximum credit allowed is $2,000 — a deduction that directly reduces your annual federal tax bill.

The program is open to any first-time homebuyer, meaning it’s not restricted to those participating in other DSHA programs. There are program eligibility requirements to keep in mind, however, including household income and purchase price requirements. You’ll likely need to a pay a fee, as well.