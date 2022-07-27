Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Delaware for 2024

Following an in-depth analysis, Bankrate determined Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and Nationwide are among the best home insurance companies in Delaware.

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Delaware home

It may be a good idea to look at all your options when it comes to home insurance. Bankrate shows you how to find coverage for your home and looks at considerations, risks and coverage types for Delaware homeowners.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Delaware home insurance companies

View Bankrate’s top picks for Delaware home insurance companies across multiple categories.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Check out Bankrate’s picks of the more affordable Delaware home insurance providers.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

Delaware home insurance cost

Compare your home insurance cost to rates in Delaware’s most and least expensive cities.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

Insuring your Delaware home

Learn what risk factors to be aware of and what coverage types are available for your Delaware home.

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Delaware

Our insurance editorial team used multiple factors to determine the four best Delaware homeowners insurance companies outlined below. Data gathered from Quadrant Information Services was used to determine the average annual rate for all major carriers working in the state. The average rate for Delaware homeowners insurance is $679 per year, or roughly $57 a month.

Financial strength is indicated by AM Best ratings, while customer service quality is reflected by each company's score per J.D. Power's 2023 Home Insurance Study. We also looked at the breadth of optional coverage types and discounts, plus how easy the websites and mobile apps are to use. All things considered, we awarded each carrier a Bankrate Score from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the best. Top performers include Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and Nationwide.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Allstate
A+
Not rated
$87
$1,041
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
835
/1,000
$57
$685
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
812
/1,000
$61
$735
 Read review
Nationwide
A+
Not rated
$44
$531
 Get a quote
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
The top four home insurance companies in Delaware

Allstate

Best for first-time homeowners

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,041 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate’s easy-to-use online tools make it a solid choice for Delaware homeowners insurance. The company's website features a wealth of educational materials that can help you make the best decision for your property. Although the company’s average rates are a bit higher than the state’s average, several potential discounts might lower your price. Allstate scored below the segment average in J.D. Power's 2023 Home Insurance Study, but its home produce receives fewer complaints than expected based on its NAIC Complaint Index.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you’re a first-time home buyer who is trying to make sense of the complexities of homeowners insurance, Allstate may be a good option.

Travelers

Best for optional coverage types

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 835/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 685 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers may be a good choice if you are looking to personalize your policy. Travelers offers a long list of optional coverage types, including green home coverage, water backup, contents replacement cost and identity theft coverage. There are also several ways to save, including buying multiple policies and remaining claims-free. However, the company earned a below-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction.

Who Travelers may be good for: If you are looking for something that's more personal than a standard, cookie-cutter policy, Travelers offers a broad range of optional coverage types, called endorsements, that allow you to customize a policy to suit your circumstances.

State Farm

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 812/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 735 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm offers several potential benefits for Delaware homeowners, including affordable rates and above-average customer service scores from J.D. Power. The company sells insurance through local agents, so you can likely speak to someone who is familiar with your area if you need help selecting a policy or managing your account. However, customer service is not available 24/7.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you prefer to do business with an agent in person, State Farm may be a good option. The company has 22 local offices in Delaware, so you are likely to find a State Farm near your home.

Nationwide

Best budget option

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 531 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide offers below-average rates in Delaware and a long list of discounts to potentially reduce rates further. Those who qualify could save on insurance if they live in a gated community or have a renovated home, among other things. However, note that Nationwide scored a little lower than average in J.D. Power's customer satisfaction ratings.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide might be a good choice if you are looking for solid coverage options that won’t break the bank.

Additional Delaware home insurance companies to consider

Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Who this may be best for

Homeowners seeking comprehensive, modern coverage options.

Cumberland review

With over 175 years of dedicated service, Cumberland Mutual may be a good option for customers looking to work with a regional carrier. Homeowners seeking comprehensive coverage, including endorsements like identity theft assistance and equipment breakdown coverage, may find Cumberland Mutual's policies particularly appealing. The company also offers a suite of discounts for safety measures and policy loyalty.

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners seeking tiered coverage options.

Encompass review

Encompass offers homeowners insurance options in tiered coverage packages with specific coverage options, limits and discounts at each level. Homeowners seeking a streamlined shopping process may appreciate this option. Some Encompass add-ons that are available include water backup coverage, mortgage rate protection and data recovery coverage. However, Encompass does not have advanced digital tools, so tech-savvy shoppers may not be satisfied with the virtual policy management options.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Delaware

Bankrate's experienced insurance editorial team delved deeply into the world of Delaware homeowners insurance to help you find the best policy for your property. Our research is reflected by our Bankrate Scores, which are based on multiple factors from average rates to the number of available discounts. A high Bankrate Score indicates that a company excels across the board and may be worth taking a close look at when choosing an insurance provider.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Delaware

In Delaware, securing affordable home insurance can sometimes be a challenge, given the unique aspects of the state's insurance market. This is mainly influenced by Delaware’s coastal location, which makes it susceptible to weather-related challenges such as hurricanes, flooding and storm surges. These factors can lead to higher insurance premiums in certain areas and create coverage restrictions. Nevertheless, the cost of a home insurance policy is nearly always lower than rebuilding out of pocket following a total loss. To strike a balance between quality coverage and cost, most insurance experts recommend shopping around and obtaining multiple quotes. By comparing three to four options, you can identify potential savings and ensure you get the best deal for your needs. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Delaware

In the ever-evolving landscape of Delaware's insurance market, finding cost-effective home insurance can feel like navigating a maze. Fortunately, we've streamlined the search for you. Below, you'll find a table showcasing the most affordable home insurance companies in Delaware based on average rate data.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Nationwide
$44
$531
- $148
 Get a quote
Travelers
$57
$685
+ $6
 Get a quote
State Farm
$61
$735
+ $56
 Read review
Allstate
$87
$1,041
+ $362
 Get a quote
How to get cheap home insurance in Delaware

Although Delaware's average rates for homeowners insurance are low compared to other coastal states, no one wants to pay more than they have to for robust insurance coverage. Fortunately, you can take several steps to save money on your policy.

Here’s how to secure the best possible coverage for your property at the lowest possible rate:

  1. Shop around: Comparing quotes can help you get the best coverage at the lowest rate. Most experts recommend comparing 3-5 quotes to get an idea of how your rates could vary with different companies.
  2. Bundle policies: Most insurers will give you a discount on your premium if you purchase more than one policy, such as homeowners and auto insurance. But you might earn a discount by bundling other insurance products, too, such as RV coverage or renters insurance.
  3. Work on your credit score: A high credit score demonstrates the ability to pay your bills on time and in full. So if you have good credit, your insurer may reward you with a lower rate. The opposite is also true. You may end up paying more if your credit isn’t great.
  4. Choose a higher deductible: If you can afford a higher deductible — such as $1,000 rather than $500 — you may land a lower rate. That’s because your insurer would pay less in the event of a claim. However, you'll want to make sure you can still pay the amount out of pocket in the event you need to file a claim.

Best home insurance discounts in Delaware

In addition to the strategies we mentioned above, discounts are also a great way to save money on your policy. Most insurers offer at least a few, and many of them are easy to earn. Here are a few that you may be eligible for in Delaware.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Delaware

Renewing your home insurance policy in Delaware doesn't mean you have to stick with the same rates. There are several strategies homeowners can employ to secure better deals, ensuring comprehensive coverage without overstretching the budget. Here are some actionable steps to consider:

  • Shop around:  Don't just renew without comparing. Obtain quotes from different insurers to see if you can get a better rate elsewhere.
  • Bundle policies: Many insurers offer discounts when you bundle home insurance with other policies like auto insurance.
  • Raise your deductible: By agreeing to pay a higher deductible, you can often reduce your premium. Just ensure you can comfortably cover the deductible should you need to make a claim.
  • Ask about discounts: Insurers might offer discounts for home improvements, security systems or even being a long-term customer. Asking about discounts helps ensure you don't miss any savings opportunities.
  • Review your coverage: Check that you're not over-insured. If certain assets have depreciated or you no longer own them, adjust your policy accordingly.
  • Maintain a good credit score: Insurers use credit scores in Delaware to determine rates. A strong credit history can lead to lower premiums.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Delaware

The average cost of home insurance in Delaware is influenced by a variety of factors unique to the state's geography and climate. Given Delaware's coastal position, homeowners often face premiums that account for potential risks like hurricanes, flooding and storm surges. Additionally, local regulations, the overall condition of the property and the proximity to emergency services can further impact rates. It's important for homeowners in Delaware to be aware of these considerations as they shop for and manage their insurance policies. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Delaware?

Delaware home insurance costs, on average, $679 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Compared to the national average of $1,428 per year, Delaware homeowners can expect to pay far less for home insurance. When compared to surrounding states like New Jersey and Maryland, Delaware typically wins in terms of affordability. Homeowners in New Jersey and Maryland pay averages of $775 and $1,164 per year, respectively, for the same amount of dwelling coverage.

Lower average crime rates and less property to insure may contribute to Delaware’s less expensive home insurance costs.

Delaware homeowners insurance rates by city

Within Delaware, homeowners insurance rates can differ significantly from one city to another. Factors such as a city's specific vulnerability to weather events, local crime rates and the average age and condition of homes can all play a role. Understanding these nuances is crucial for homeowners to ensure they're adequately covered without overpaying. Below, you'll find a detailed map and a searchable data table that provides a clearer picture of how rates vary across different cities in Delaware.

City Avg. annual premium Saving vs. state average
Bear $614 -$65
Middletown $617 -$62
Newark $617 -$62
Odessa $619 -$60
Winterthur $619 -$60
City Avg. annual premium Saving vs. state average
Frederica $788 +$109
Delmar $780 +$101
Greenwood $780 +$101
Harbeson $780 +$101
Milton $774 +$95
House Icon

Insuring your Delaware home

When it comes to insuring a home in Delaware, you should account for the state's unique challenges and characteristics. Given its coastal position, homeowners may need to consider factors like potential flood risks, storm surges and hurricane threats. Beyond natural events, understanding local building and materials costs, the age and construction type of the property and the specific amenities in your home can all influence the coverage you need. Insuring your home in Delaware requires a blend of national considerations and state-specific insights to achieve the most comprehensive protection. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Delaware?

In Delaware, home insurance serves as a critical financial safety net against a range of potential perils. Given the state's unique geographical location and its susceptibility to certain natural events, it's imperative for homeowners to understand what's typically covered.

Perils that are covered by a standard home insurance policy include:

  • Fire and smoke damage: Protection against damage from house fires, wildfires and resulting smoke.
  • Windstorm and hail damage: Covers damage caused by strong winds, tornadoes and hail storms.
  • Theft and vandalism: Compensation for stolen items or property damage resulting from burglary or vandalism.
  • Water damage: Covers certain types of water damage, but typically excludes flooding (which often requires a separate flood insurance policy).
  • Personal liability: Financial protection in case someone is injured on your property or if you're found liable for damages to someone else's property.
  • Falling objects: Damage caused by items falling onto the property, such as tree branches.
  • Weight of snow, ice or sleet: Damage to the home due to the accumulation of winter weather elements.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Delaware

Delaware's distinct geographical and climatic factors may prompt homeowners to fortify their policies with endorsements. Given the state's vulnerability to certain natural events, there are endorsements and separate policy options tailored to address Delaware-specific losses. To fortify your financial protection, you may want to consider these policy add-ons:

  • Flood insurance: Delaware's coastal position means many homes are in high-risk flood areas, but standard home policies do not cover damage from storm-related flooding. Delaware has witnessed significant flooding events in the past, especially during hurricane seasons. A separate flood insurance policy, available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or private insurers, may be valuable for financial protection.
  • Hurricane and windstorm deductibles: With the Atlantic coastline at its doorstep, Delaware homes are susceptible to hurricanes. It's not uncommon for insurers to have separate deductibles for hurricane or windstorm-related damages. Ensuring clarity on these deductibles and considering additional coverage, if necessary, may be crucial.
  • Equipment breakdown endorsement: Given the increasing dependence on modern appliances and electronic systems in homes, an equipment breakdown endorsement may be important. This covers unexpected repairs or replacements of major systems and appliances that aren't covered under typical homeowners insurance policies.
  • Sewer backup endorsement: Particularly relevant in areas prone to heavy rainfall or aging sewer systems, this endorsement covers damage caused by water backup due to blocked sewers or drains.

Common Delaware home insurance problems

For Delaware homeowners, securing an optimal home insurance policy can come with its own set of challenges. Given the state's distinct climate and geographical elements, there are hurdles in the insurance landscape that residents might uniquely face compared to those in other states.

Common coverage issues include:

  • Limited availability: Due to Delaware's hurricane exposure, some insurance companies might be hesitant to provide policies, especially in highly vulnerable coastal regions. This can lead to reduced options for homeowners in certain areas.
  • Higher premiums for coastal homes: Proximity to the coast can significantly affect insurance premiums. Homes located closer to the shoreline might experience elevated rates due to the heightened risk of flooding and wind damage.
  • Exclusions and special deductibles: Homeowners often find that their policies have specific exclusions for events like flooding or may have separate deductibles for hurricane-related damages. This can lead to unexpected out-of-pocket costs if not addressed at the policy's inception.
  • Rapid rate fluctuations: Given the evolving climate patterns and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, insurance rates in Delaware can be subject to rapid changes, catching homeowners off guard.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance