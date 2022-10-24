New Mexico Mortgage and Refinance Rates

Current mortgage rates in New Mexico

As of Monday, February 12, 2024, current mortgage interest rates in New Mexico are 7.27% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.62% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Refinance rates in New Mexico

While refinance rates are no longer at historic lows, you might be able to do a cash-out refinance to pay for renovations. Use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.

New Mexico mortgage rate trends

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage in New Mexico declined slightly as of mid-November 2023, but rates overall are still much higher than they have been in recent years. While rates are hard to predict, some now expect them to gradually decline into 2024.

National mortgage rates by loan type