2025 New Mexico conforming and FHA loan limits by county
Published on December 19, 2024 | 1 min read
Preparing to buy a house in New Mexico? Find the 2025 New Mexico conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
|County
|FHFA limit
|FHA limit
|Bernalillo
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Catron
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Chaves
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Cibola
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Colfax
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Curry
|$806,500
|$524,225
|De Baca
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Dona Ana
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Eddy
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Grant
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Guadalupe
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Harding
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Hidalgo
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lea
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lincoln
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Los Alamos
|$806,500
|$692,300
|Luna
|$806,500
|$524,225
|McKinley
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Mora
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Otero
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Quay
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Rio Arriba
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Roosevelt
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Sandoval
|$806,500
|$524,225
|San Juan
|$806,500
|$524,225
|San Miguel
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Santa Fe
|$806,500
|$541,650
|Sierra
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Socorro
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Taos
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Torrance
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Union
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Valencia
|$806,500
|$524,225
