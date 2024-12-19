Skip to Main Content

2025 New Mexico conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Bankrate Staff Suzanne De Vita
Written by
Bankrate Staff,
Edited by
Suzanne De Vita
Published on December 19, 2024 | 1 min read

Preparing to buy a house in New Mexico? Find the 2025 New Mexico conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

New Mexico conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Bernalillo $806,500 $524,225
Catron $806,500 $524,225
Chaves $806,500 $524,225
Cibola $806,500 $524,225
Colfax $806,500 $524,225
Curry $806,500 $524,225
De Baca $806,500 $524,225
Dona Ana $806,500 $524,225
Eddy $806,500 $524,225
Grant $806,500 $524,225
Guadalupe $806,500 $524,225
Harding $806,500 $524,225
Hidalgo $806,500 $524,225
Lea $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Los Alamos $806,500 $692,300
Luna $806,500 $524,225
McKinley $806,500 $524,225
Mora $806,500 $524,225
Otero $806,500 $524,225
Quay $806,500 $524,225
Rio Arriba $806,500 $524,225
Roosevelt $806,500 $524,225
Sandoval $806,500 $524,225
San Juan $806,500 $524,225
San Miguel $806,500 $524,225
Santa Fe $806,500 $541,650
Sierra $806,500 $524,225
Socorro $806,500 $524,225
Taos $806,500 $524,225
Torrance $806,500 $524,225
Union $806,500 $524,225
Valencia $806,500 $524,225

