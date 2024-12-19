Skip to Main Content

2025 Oklahoma conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Bankrate Staff Suzanne De Vita
Written by
Bankrate Staff,
Edited by
Suzanne De Vita
Published on December 19, 2024 | 1 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Mansion brick house | iStock.com/lillisphotography

Buying a house? Find the 2025 Oklahoma conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Oklahoma conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Adair $806,500 $524,225
Alfalfa $806,500 $524,225
Atoka $806,500 $524,225
Beaver $806,500 $524,225
Beckham $806,500 $524,225
Blaine $806,500 $524,225
Bryan $806,500 $524,225
Caddo $806,500 $524,225
Canadian $806,500 $524,225
Carter $806,500 $524,225
Cherokee $806,500 $524,225
Choctaw $806,500 $524,225
Cimarron $806,500 $524,225
Cleveland $806,500 $524,225
Coal $806,500 $524,225
Comanche $806,500 $524,225
Cotton $806,500 $524,225
Craig $806,500 $524,225
Creek $806,500 $524,225
Custer $806,500 $524,225
Delaware $806,500 $524,225
Dewey $806,500 $524,225
Ellis $806,500 $524,225
Garfield $806,500 $524,225
Garvin $806,500 $524,225
Grady $806,500 $524,225
Grant $806,500 $524,225
Greer $806,500 $524,225
Harmon $806,500 $524,225
Harper $806,500 $524,225
Haskell $806,500 $524,225
Hughes $806,500 $524,225
Jackson $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson $806,500 $524,225
Johnston $806,500 $524,225
Kay $806,500 $524,225
Kingfisher $806,500 $524,225
Kiowa $806,500 $524,225
Latimer $806,500 $524,225
Le Flore $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Logan $806,500 $524,225
Love $806,500 $524,225
McClain $806,500 $524,225
McCurtain $806,500 $524,225
McIntosh $806,500 $524,225
Major $806,500 $524,225
Marshall $806,500 $524,225
Mayes $806,500 $524,225
Murray $806,500 $524,225
Muskogee $806,500 $524,225
Noble $806,500 $524,225
Nowata $806,500 $524,225
Okfuskee $806,500 $524,225
Oklahoma $806,500 $524,225
Okmulgee $806,500 $524,225
Osage $806,500 $524,225
Ottawa $806,500 $524,225
Pawnee $806,500 $524,225
Payne $806,500 $524,225
Pittsburg $806,500 $524,225
Pontotoc $806,500 $524,225
Pottawatomie $806,500 $524,225
Pushmataha $806,500 $524,225
Roger Mills $806,500 $524,225
Rogers $806,500 $524,225
Seminole $806,500 $524,225
Sequoyah $806,500 $524,225
Stephens $806,500 $524,225
Texas $806,500 $524,225
Tillman $806,500 $524,225
Tulsa $806,500 $524,225
Wagoner $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $524,225
Washita $806,500 $524,225
Woods $806,500 $524,225
Woodward $806,500 $524,225

Find Oklahoma mortgage rates

Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits

Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits

Written by
Bankrate Staff Arrow Right Icon