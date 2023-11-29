Find the 2024 Kansas conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Kansas conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Allen $766,550 $498,257
Anderson $766,550 $498,257
Atchison $766,550 $498,257
Barber $766,550 $498,257
Barton $766,550 $498,257
Bourbon $766,550 $498,257
Brown $766,550 $498,257
Butler $766,550 $498,257
Chase $766,550 $498,257
Chautauqua $766,550 $498,257
Cherokee $766,550 $498,257
Cheyenne $766,550 $498,257
Clark $766,550 $498,257
Clay $766,550 $498,257
Cloud $766,550 $498,257
Coffey $766,550 $498,257
Comanche $766,550 $498,257
Cowley $766,550 $498,257
Crawford $766,550 $498,257
Decatur $766,550 $498,257
Dickinson $766,550 $498,257
Doniphan $766,550 $498,257
Douglas $766,550 $498,257
Edwards $766,550 $498,257
Elk $766,550 $498,257
Ellis $766,550 $498,257
Ellsworth $766,550 $498,257
Finney $766,550 $498,257
Ford $766,550 $498,257
Franklin $766,550 $498,257
Geary $766,550 $498,257
Gove $766,550 $498,257
Graham $766,550 $498,257
Grant $766,550 $498,257
Gray $766,550 $498,257
Greeley $766,550 $498,257
Greenwood $766,550 $498,257
Hamilton $766,550 $498,257
Harper $766,550 $498,257
Harvey $766,550 $498,257
Haskell $766,550 $498,257
Hodgeman $766,550 $498,257
Jackson $766,550 $498,257
Jefferson $766,550 $498,257
Jewell $766,550 $498,257
Johnson $766,550 $498,257
Kearny $766,550 $498,257
Kingman $766,550 $498,257
Kiowa $766,550 $498,257
Labette $766,550 $498,257
Lane $766,550 $498,257
Leavenworth $766,550 $498,257
Lincoln $766,550 $498,257
Linn $766,550 $498,257
Logan $766,550 $498,257
Lyon $766,550 $498,257
Mcpherson $766,550 $498,257
Marion $766,550 $498,257
Marshall $766,550 $498,257
Meade $766,550 $498,257
Miami $766,550 $498,257
Mitchell $766,550 $498,257
Montgomery $766,550 $498,257
Morris $766,550 $498,257
Morton $766,550 $498,257
Nemaha $766,550 $498,257
Neosho $766,550 $498,257
Ness $766,550 $498,257
Norton $766,550 $498,257
Osage $766,550 $498,257
Osborne $766,550 $498,257
Ottawa $766,550 $498,257
Pawnee $766,550 $498,257
Phillips $766,550 $498,257
Pottawatomie $766,550 $498,257
Pratt $766,550 $498,257
Rawlins $766,550 $498,257
Reno $766,550 $498,257
Republic $766,550 $498,257
Rice $766,550 $498,257
Riley $766,550 $498,257
Rooks $766,550 $498,257
Rush $766,550 $498,257
Russell $766,550 $498,257
Saline $766,550 $498,257
Scott $766,550 $498,257
Sedgwick $766,550 $498,257
Seward $766,550 $498,257
Shawnee $766,550 $498,257
Sheridan $766,550 $498,257
Sherman $766,550 $498,257
Smith $766,550 $498,257
Stafford $766,550 $498,257
Stanton $766,550 $498,257
Stevens $766,550 $498,257
Sumner $766,550 $498,257
Thomas $766,550 $498,257
Trego $766,550 $498,257
Wabaunsee $766,550 $498,257
Wallace $766,550 $498,257
Washington $766,550 $498,257
Wichita $766,550 $498,257
Wilson $766,550 $498,257
Woodson $766,550 $498,257
Wyandotte $766,550 $498,257

