2024 Kansas conforming and FHA loan limits by county
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Find the 2024 Kansas conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
|County
|FHFA limit
|FHA limit
|Allen
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Anderson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Atchison
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Barber
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Barton
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Bourbon
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Brown
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Butler
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Chase
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Chautauqua
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Cherokee
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Cheyenne
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Clark
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Clay
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Cloud
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Coffey
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Comanche
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Cowley
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Crawford
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Decatur
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Dickinson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Doniphan
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Douglas
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Edwards
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Elk
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Ellis
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Ellsworth
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Finney
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Ford
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Franklin
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Geary
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Gove
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Graham
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Grant
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Gray
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Greeley
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Greenwood
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Hamilton
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Harper
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Harvey
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Haskell
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Hodgeman
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Jackson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Jefferson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Jewell
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Johnson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Kearny
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Kingman
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Kiowa
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Labette
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Lane
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Leavenworth
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Lincoln
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Linn
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Logan
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Lyon
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Mcpherson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Marion
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Marshall
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Meade
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Miami
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Mitchell
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Montgomery
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Morris
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Morton
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Nemaha
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Neosho
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Ness
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Norton
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Osage
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Osborne
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Ottawa
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Pawnee
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Phillips
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Pottawatomie
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Pratt
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Rawlins
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Reno
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Republic
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Rice
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Riley
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Rooks
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Rush
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Russell
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Saline
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Scott
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Sedgwick
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Seward
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Shawnee
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Sheridan
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Sherman
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Smith
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Stafford
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Stanton
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Stevens
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Sumner
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Thomas
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Trego
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Wabaunsee
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Wallace
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Washington
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Wichita
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Wilson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Woodson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Wyandotte
|$766,550
|$498,257
Find and compare Kansas mortgage rates
Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits
Related Articles
How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Kansas
Kansas first-time homebuyer assistance programs
Kansas state taxes 2021: Income and sales tax rates
What is the average down payment for first-time homebuyers?