Current mortgage rates in Kansas

As of Friday, February 16, 2024, current mortgage interest rates in Kansas are 7.19% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.49% for a 15-year fixed mortgage. And as of December 2022, the median home value was $215,770, significantly less than the national average.

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC), a nonprofit organization, is the primary administrator of federal housing programs for the state. The organization connects Kansas residents to homeownership counseling, classes about credit, community services, emergency housing and a host of other resources.

Refinance rates in Kansas