Kansas state income tax rates and calculator
Kansas is a progressive income tax state, along with over half of the states in the country. That means your state tax rate increases as your income increases.
That said, Kansas’ system has just two tax brackets, unlike, say, California or New York, each of which have nine different tax brackets. The federal government currently has seven tax brackets.
Kansas also imposes a relatively high sales tax compared with most other states.
Kansas personal income tax rates for 2024
Kansas levies income taxes across two tax brackets, with rates of 5.2 percent and 5.58 percent for the 2024 tax year, for income reported on tax returns filed in 2025.
Kansas, like many other states and the federal government, uses a graduated, or progressive, tax system. In such a system, your marginal tax rate is the top rate you pay, but your effective, or actual, tax rate is a blend of tax rates, and is generally lower than your marginal rate.
For example, a single filer in Kansas with $30,000 in taxable income in 2024 will pay a 5.2 percent tax rate on their first $23,000 of income, and then a 5.58 percent tax rate on income from $23,000 to $30,000.
Read more about marginal vs. effective tax rates.
|Kansas income tax rates for 2024
|Tax rate
|Married filing jointly
|All other filers
|5.2%
|$0 to $46,000
|$0 to $23,000
|5.58%
|$46,000+
|$23,000+
Source: Kansas Department of Revenue
Who has to file Kansas state taxes?
If you lived in Kansas during the tax year, you need to file taxes. See this Kansas Revenue Department page for more information.
Also, residents earning income from another state and non-residents who earn income in Kansas are required to file a K-40 income tax return. The form directs you to provide the necessary information to determine if the income earned is taxable. For example, if you’re a Kansas resident earning income from another state, you’ll be asked to confirm that the other state imposes a tax on the income.
Is there a personal exemption or standard deduction in Kansas?
Yes, Kansas offers personal exemptions and a standard deduction.
|Filing status
|Personal exemption
|Standard deduction
|Single
|$9,160
|$3,605
|Head of household
|$9,160
|$6,180
|Married filing jointly
|$18,320
|$8,240
|Married filing separately
|$9,160
|$4,120
Source: Kansas Department of Revenue
On top of the personal exemptions listed above, there is an additional $2,320 exemption for each dependent and a $2,250 exemption for disabled veterans.
Kansas sales tax rate
Kansas has a sales tax of 6.5 percent. Some cities and counties have an additional local sales tax. The average combined state and local sales tax rate in Kansas is 8.65 percent, according to the Tax Foundation.
For food and food ingredients, the state sales tax was eliminated effective Jan. 1, 2025. That doesn’t affect local sales taxes on food, however.
Other things to know about Kansas taxes
Tax codes in Kansas are as complex as those in most other states. Here are some other taxes to consider:
- Property taxes are collected at the local level. The effective (average) property tax rate in Kansas is 1.26 percent, according to the Tax Foundation.
- There is no estate tax or inheritance tax in Kansas.
- The corporate tax rate is 6.5 percent.
- The gasoline tax is 24 cents per gallon.
- The cigarette tax is $1.29 per pack.