Lance Davis

Vice President
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Budgeting
  • Consumer banking
  • Retirement planning
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor's degree in journalism, Auburn University

 

Lance Davis is the Vice President of Content for Bankrate, overseeing content for home lending, deposits, investing, consumer lending, insurance, credit cards and small business. Lance leads a team of more than 70 editors, reporters and publishers who are passionate about creating content that helps readers make smarter financial decisions.

Lance started at Bankrate as a copy editor in 2013, where he learned the finer points of personal finance while reading almost every article before it was published. In this role, Lance saw how small moves today can have a big impact on your financial future. He developed a passion for sharing these lessons to help others budget their money, buy a house, save for retirement and more. Lance also gets involved with fun projects like hosting Bankrate’s webinars with Greg McBride and publishing the annual Bankrate Awards.

When he’s not reading Bankrate articles or playing around on the retirement calculator, Lance enjoys spending time with his wife, Sarah, and French bulldog, Honey. He dreams of being able to retire early and buy a home on a beach.

Lance earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Auburn University in 2013.

Have feedback or suggestions for the editorial team? Send Lance an email at lance.davis@bankrate.com.

Small moves today can have a big impact on your financial future.

— Lance Davis

