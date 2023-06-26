Highlights

Insurance contributor at Bankrate

Featured in Reviews.com and Accessibility.com

General Counsel and Director of Risk Management sitting on the Board of Power Stow Americas Inc.

Experience

Rick Hoel is an international business attorney and legal and insurance writer for Bankrate as well as Reviews.com and Accessibility.com. Over the last several years, he has covered topics dealing with personal and commercial insurance and technology and the law. Rick is General Counsel and Director of Risk Management and sits on the Board of Power Stow Americas Inc., a subsidiary of Power Stow A/S in Denmark, the world leader in the supply of tracked conveyor systems to the airline industry.