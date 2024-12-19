Skip to Main Content

2025 Nebraska conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Bankrate Staff Suzanne De Vita
Written by
Bankrate Staff,
Edited by
Suzanne De Vita
Published on December 19, 2024 | 1 min read

Buying a house? Find the 2025 Nebraska conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Nebraska conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Adams $806,500 $524,225
Antelope $806,500 $524,225
Arthur $806,500 $524,225
Banner $806,500 $524,225
Blaine $806,500 $524,225
Boone $806,500 $524,225
Box Butte $806,500 $524,225
Boyd $806,500 $524,225
Brown $806,500 $524,225
Buffalo $806,500 $524,225
Burt $806,500 $524,225
Butler $806,500 $524,225
Cass $806,500 $524,225
Cedar $806,500 $524,225
Chase $806,500 $524,225
Cherry $806,500 $524,225
Cheyenne $806,500 $524,225
Clay $806,500 $524,225
Colfax $806,500 $524,225
Cuming $806,500 $524,225
Custer $806,500 $524,225
Dakota $806,500 $524,225
Dawes $806,500 $524,225
Dawson $806,500 $603,750
Deuel $806,500 $524,225
Dixon $806,500 $524,225
Dodge $806,500 $524,225
Douglas $806,500 $524,225
Dundy $806,500 $524,225
Fillmore $806,500 $524,225
Franklin $806,500 $524,225
Frontier $806,500 $524,225
Furnas $806,500 $524,225
Gage $806,500 $524,225
Garden $806,500 $524,225
Garfield $806,500 $524,225
Gosper $806,500 $603,750
Grant $806,500 $524,225
Greeley $806,500 $524,225
Hall $806,500 $524,225
Hamilton $806,500 $524,225
Harlan $806,500 $524,225
Hayes $806,500 $524,225
Hitchcock $806,500 $524,225
Holt $806,500 $524,225
Hooker $806,500 $524,225
Howard $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson $806,500 $524,225
Johnson $806,500 $524,225
Kearney $806,500 $524,225
Keith $806,500 $524,225
Keya Paha $806,500 $524,225
Kimball $806,500 $524,225
Knox $806,500 $524,225
Lancaster $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Logan $806,500 $524,225
Loup $806,500 $524,225
McPherson $806,500 $524,225
Madison $806,500 $524,225
Merrick $806,500 $524,225
Morrill $806,500 $524,225
Nance $806,500 $524,225
Nemaha $806,500 $524,225
Nuckolls $806,500 $524,225
Otoe $806,500 $524,225
Pawnee $806,500 $524,225
Perkins $806,500 $524,225
Phelps $806,500 $524,225
Pierce $806,500 $524,225
Platte $806,500 $524,225
Polk $806,500 $524,225
Red Willow $806,500 $524,225
Richardson $806,500 $524,225
Rock $806,500 $524,225
Saline $806,500 $524,225
Sarpy $806,500 $524,225
Saunders $806,500 $524,225
Scotts Bluff $806,500 $524,225
Seward $806,500 $524,225
Sheridan $806,500 $524,225
Sherman $806,500 $524,225
Sioux $806,500 $524,225
Stanton $806,500 $524,225
Thayer $806,500 $524,225
Thomas $806,500 $524,225
Thurston $806,500 $524,225
Valley $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $524,225
Wayne $806,500 $524,225
Webster $806,500 $524,225
Wheeler $806,500 $524,225
York $806,500 $524,225

