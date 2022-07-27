Best homeowners insurance in New Mexico for 2024

Best for local agents4.2 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,407 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate is known for its extensive agent network, making it an attractive option for those who appreciate working through questions about their coverage with an agent in their community. Allstate also offers generous potential discounts and a wide variety of coverage options. Its welcome, homebuyer and protective device discounts may make this provider a cheap option for new homeowners. Plus, you can customize your coverage with add-ons like sports equipment coverage.
Who Allstate may be good for: If you prefer talking to an agent in person and developing a relationship with them versus managing your policy digitally, Allstate might be a good option for you. The company has local agents in most of the state's urban regions, from Alamogordo to Santa Teresa, so you should be able to find one near you.