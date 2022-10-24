Current mortgage interest rates in Texas

As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, current interest rates in Texas are 7.02% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.30% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Today’s higher mortgage rate environment continues to make housing affordability a challenge for Texas homebuyers, and refinances far less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.

Refinance rates in Texas

While interest rates are no longer at historic lows, you might still be exploring a cash-out refinance to pay for renovations or another large expense. You can use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.

Texas mortgage rate trends

As of September 2023, mortgage rates nationally and in Texas were at their highest levels since 2000, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

National mortgage rates by loan type