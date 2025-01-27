Skip to Main Content

Best mortgage lenders in Texas in 2025

Published on January 27, 2025

If you’re looking to buy a home in Texas but aren’t sitting on a Texas-sized pile of cash, you’ll need to find a mortgage lender to help. Although you’re buying a home in The Lone Star State, your lender doesn’t necessarily have to be based there — in fact, many of the lenders that offer the most affordable deals don’t have much of a physical presence in the state. Get started with our list of best mortgage lenders in Texas.

Best mortgage lenders in Texas

Lender Credit requirements Down payment minimum Bankrate Score
Chase Home Lending 620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 640 for FHA loans, 640 for VA loans 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans 4.9
Tomo Mortgage 580 for conventional loans 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans 4.9
Veterans United Home Loans 620 for conventional and VA loans 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans 4.9


Chase Home Lending

    • Availability: All U.S. states
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing
    • Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 640 for FHA loans, 640 for VA loans
    • Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
    • Where to find: Branch location and online


tomo mortgage logo

Tomo Mortgage

    • Availability: 30 states, including Texas, and Washington, D.C.
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA
    • Credit requirements: 580 for conventional loans
    • Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
    • Where to find: Online


Veterans United Home Loans

Veterans United Home Loans

    • Availability: All U.S. states
    • Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing
    • Credit requirements: 620 for conventional and VA loans
    • Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
    • Where to find: Branch locations and online

How to find the best mortgage lender in Texas

While the best mortgage lender ultimately depends on individual circumstances and what feels “right” to you, it’s helpful to narrow down your options. Here are some tips:

  • Set your priorities. Do you want to talk to a loan officer in person? Do you need a faster closing? Want to apply for and track your mortgage status through an app? Consider these and other questions as you come up with your short list of lenders to find the best mortgage in Texas for your situation.
  • Get prequalified or preapproved. If you haven’t determined a homebuying budget, get prequalified for a mortgage first. This can help you understand how much a lender might allow you to borrow based on some preliminary financial information. If you’re ready to shop for homes, skip the prequalification and ask for a preapproval, which involves a credit check.
  • Ask about first-time buyer and down payment assistance. Many Texas mortgage lenders work with the state’s housing finance agency to connect eligible borrowers with more affordable mortgages and down payment help. Some programs are available to both first-time and repeat buyers, too. Compare what different lenders offer and how that might impact your budget.
Learn more: Compare Texas mortgage rates

Texas conforming loan limits

Depending on the type of loan you use to purchase your home, it might be subject to conforming loan limits:

  • Conventional loan: $806,500 in most counties in 2025
  • FHA loan: $524,225 in most counties in 2025

Check out Bankrate’s county-by-county listing of conforming loan limits in Texas to see what applies to you.

Texas first-time homebuyer programs

If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Texas, you might be able to qualify for assistance through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The programs through this organization can help you get some of the lowest interest rates and up to 5 percent down payment assistance.

Eligibility is based on a few key factors, including your credit score and income and purchase price limits. In some cases, you could be limited in the lender you can work with, so start your search for a mortgage with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ list of approved lenders.

Don’t limit your search for assistance to the state level, though. Depending on the city where you’re looking to buy, you might be able to find some additional help. For example, the city of El Paso has a down payment and closing cost assistance program that can help you borrow up to $5,000.

Learn more: First-time homebuyer programs in Texas
  • To determine the best mortgage lenders in Texas, Bankrate periodically evaluates more than 75 lenders for factors relating to affordability, availability and borrower experience, assigning each a Bankrate Score out of five stars. The best Texas mortgage lenders generally have a Bankrate Score of 4.9 stars or higher. Learn more about our methodology.
