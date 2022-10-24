Current mortgage rates in Hawaii

As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, current interest rates in Hawaii are 6.59% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.09% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

As of August 2023, the median single-family home price in Hawaii was $836,677, according to Zillow's Home Values Index.

Refinance rates in Hawaii

Refinance rates are way up from historic lows, but a cash-out refinance still might make sense for you, especially if you have considerable equity to pull from. Use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.