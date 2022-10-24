Current mortgage rates in Georgia

As of Friday, February 2, 2024, current mortgage interest rates in Georgia are 6.97% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.28% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Elevated mortgage rates continue to make housing affordability a challenge for Georgia homebuyers, and refinances far less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.

Refinance rates in Georgia

While mortgage refinance rates are much higher than the lows of 2020 and 2021, Georgia borrowers who saw their home equity rise during the pandemic might still be interested in refinancing as a way to tap those funds. Check out Bankrate’s guide to cash-out refinancing to learn more.

Georgia mortgage rate trends

As of September 2023, mortgage rates nationally and in Georgia were at their highest levels since 2000, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

