Advertiser Disclosure
Louisiana Mortgage and Refinance Rates
Current mortgage rates in Louisiana
As of Friday, February 16, 2024, current mortgage interest rates In Louisiana are 7.32% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.64% for a 15-year fixed mortgage. The homeownership rate in New Hampshire is about 71 percent, according to Census estimates, and median home sale prices have been steadily creeping upward in recent years, the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority reports. Mortgages in New Hampshire are offered by private lenders as well as the state’s housing authority, which runs a variety of programs designed to make homeownership more accessible.
Refinance rates in Louisiana
Like purchase-loan rates, refinance rates have also been trending upward in Louisiana. If you’re considering refinancing, use Bankrate’s mortgage calculator to figure out what the monthly payments would be and determine how much you may save by resetting your mortgage.
Mortgage options in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to some 4.6 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The New Orleans metro area is the state’s biggest population center, with nearly 1.3 million residents. When it comes to mortgages in Louisiana, options include:
- Fixed-rate mortgages: Fixed-rate mortgages maintain the same interest rate over the life of your loan, which means your monthly mortgage payment always stays the same.
- Adjustable-rate mortgages: Unlike the stability of fixed-rate loans, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) have interest rates that fluctuate with market conditions.
- FHA loans: Backed by the FHA, these home loans come with competitive interest rates, and help make homeownership possible for borrowers without a large down payment or pristine credit.
- VA loans: VA loans provide flexible, low-interest mortgages for members of the U.S. military (active duty and veterans) and their families.
- USDA loans: USDA loans help moderate- to low-income borrowers who meet certain income limits buy homes in rural, USDA-eligible areas.
- Jumbo loans: Jumbo mortgages are home loan products that fall outside FHFA borrowing limits. Jumbo loans are more common in higher-cost areas where home prices are often on the higher end.
First-time homebuyer programs in Louisiana
The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) offers a diverse list of programs to help make homeownership possible for state residents, including first-time homebuyers. Some of the agency’s programs support purchases in specific regions, or parishes, of Louisiana, while others offer down payment and closing cost assistance no matter where the property is located. Many of the programs have income and purchase price limits.
- Mortgage Revenue Bond (MRB) Program: Created for first-time homebuyers whose household income is 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) or less, the Mortgage Revenue Bond (MRB) Program offers down payment and closing cost assistance, along with lower interest rates. The down payment and closing cost assistance ranges from 5 percent to 9 percent, and is based on the loan principal. Homes purchased using this program must be located in Louisiana, and buyers must have a minimum credit score of 640. There are also income and purchase price limits, which vary by region.
- Mortgage Revenue Bond Assisted Program: Not to be confused with the Mortgage Revenue Bond Program, the Mortgage Revenue Bond Assisted Program also helps first-time homebuyers who may not have enough money for a down payment or closing costs. However, unlike the Mortgage Revenue Bond Program, the interest rates associated with the Mortgage Revenue Bond Assisted Program are comparable to market rates, and there are exceptions to the limits of the program. For instance, if the property is in what’s known as a “targeted area,” the annual income limit may go as high as 140 percent of the median income. Like the Mortgage Revenue Bond Program, borrowers in the Mortgage Revenue Bond Assisted Program must meet local income requirements, and the purchase property be in Louisiana. In addition, there is a 640 minimum credit score requirement.
- Delta 100 Program: The Delta 100 Program is parish-specific and aimed at first-time homebuyers who do not have a traditional credit history, meaning there’s no minimum credit score to qualify. The program provides as much as 100-percent financing and 3 percent of closing costs. For those who meet program requirements, Delta 100 offers a 30-year, 2 percent fixed-rate mortgage, with no mortgage insurance requirement. Homebuyers must go through a buyer education course, and also meet minimum investment requirements (1 percent of the property purchase price or $1,500, whichever is less), as well as have sufficient cash reserves to qualify. One caveat: Gifts are not permitted. Another: The maximum loan amount is $242,000.
- Market Rate Ginnie Mae (GNMA) Program: As its name indicates, the LHC’s Market Rate Ginnie Mae (GNMA) Program is a market-rate program providing 30-year, fixed-rate FHA, VA or USDA loans. To be eligible, borrowers must have a credit score of at least 640, and a household income no more than 115 percent of the area median income (AMI). Like other LHC programs, the purchase property must be in Louisiana. Also noteworthy, the program, which offers as much as 4-percent assistance for a down payment or closing costs, is open to both first-time homebuyers and repeat buyers.
- Mortgage Credit Certificate (MCC): Aimed at first-time homebuyers and also low- to moderate-income buyers who plan to purchase a property in a designated area in Louisiana, the Mortgage Credit Certificate (MCC) program offers a federal tax credit of as much as 40 percent of the annual mortgage interest payments, up to $2,000 per year, for the life of the loan. The tax credit is available as long as the home remains the primary residence of the buyer. As with MCCs in other states, household income limits vary based on the number of people in the home and the purchase property’s location.
- Resilience Soft Second Program: For those with affordability constraints, LHC offers the Resilience Soft Second Program. Through this program, borrowers can get 20 percent of the purchase price, up to $55,000, as well as a maximum of $5,000 in closing costs, in a deferred mortgage, which is only payable if the borrower refinances or sells. If the borrower is in the home for the loan term — 10 years — it will be forgiven. To be eligible, prospective homebuyers must not have owned a property during the past three years. Single parents who only owned a home with a former spouse while married are also eligible, as are individuals who are displaced homemakers who only owned a home with a spouse previously. Applicants must also have an annual household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).
Additional Louisiana mortgage resources
How to find the best mortgage rate in Louisiana for you
It’s always best to shop around to find the most competitive mortgage loan. Comparing multiple offers from lenders can save thousands of dollars over the course of a mortgage.
Lender compare
Compare mortgage lenders side by side
Mortgage rates and fees can vary widely across lenders. To help you find the right one for your needs, use this tool to compare lenders based on a variety of factors. Bankrate has reviewed and partners with these lenders, and the two lenders shown first have the highest combined Bankrate Score and customer ratings. You can use the drop downs to explore beyond these lenders and find the best option for you.
Garden State Home Loans
NMLS: 473163
|
State License: MB-473163
3.6
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
5.0
Homefinity
NMLS: 2289
|
State License: 4965
4.5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
4.9