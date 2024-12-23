2025 Louisiana conforming and FHA loan limits by county
Buying a house? Find the 2025 Louisiana conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
|Parish
|FHFA limit
|FHA limit
|Acadia
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Allen
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Ascension
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Assumption
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Avoyelles
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Beauregard
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Bienville
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Bossier
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Caddo
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Calcasieu
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Caldwell
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Cameron
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Catahoula
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Claiborne
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Concordia
|$806,500
|$524,225
|De Soto
|$806,500
|$524,225
|East Baton Rouge
|$806,500
|$524,225
|East Carroll
|$806,500
|$524,225
|East Feliciana
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Evangeline
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Franklin
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Grant
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Iberia
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Iberville
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Jackson
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Jefferson
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Jefferson Davis
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lafayette
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lafourche
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lasalle
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Lincoln
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Livingston
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Madison
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Morehouse
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Natchitoches
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Orleans
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Ouachita
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Plaquemines
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Pointe Coupee
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Rapides
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Red River
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Richland
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Sabine
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. Bernard
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. Charles
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. Helena
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. James
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. John The Ba
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. Landry
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. Martin
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. Mary
|$806,500
|$524,225
|St. Tammany
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Tangipahoa
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Tensas
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Terrebonne
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Union
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Vermilion
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Vernon
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Washington
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Webster
|$806,500
|$524,225
|West Baton Rouge
|$806,500
|$524,225
|West Carroll
|$806,500
|$524,225
|West Feliciana
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Winn
|$806,500
|$524,225
