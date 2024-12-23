Skip to Main Content

2025 Louisiana conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Bankrate Staff Suzanne De Vita
Written by
Bankrate Staff,
Edited by
Suzanne De Vita
Published on December 23, 2024 | 1 min read

Buying a house? Find the 2025 Louisiana conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Louisiana conforming and FHA loan limits by county
Parish FHFA limit FHA limit
Acadia $806,500 $524,225
Allen $806,500 $524,225
Ascension $806,500 $524,225
Assumption $806,500 $524,225
Avoyelles $806,500 $524,225
Beauregard $806,500 $524,225
Bienville $806,500 $524,225
Bossier $806,500 $524,225
Caddo $806,500 $524,225
Calcasieu $806,500 $524,225
Caldwell $806,500 $524,225
Cameron $806,500 $524,225
Catahoula $806,500 $524,225
Claiborne $806,500 $524,225
Concordia $806,500 $524,225
De Soto $806,500 $524,225
East Baton Rouge $806,500 $524,225
East Carroll $806,500 $524,225
East Feliciana $806,500 $524,225
Evangeline $806,500 $524,225
Franklin $806,500 $524,225
Grant $806,500 $524,225
Iberia $806,500 $524,225
Iberville $806,500 $524,225
Jackson $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson Davis $806,500 $524,225
Lafayette $806,500 $524,225
Lafourche $806,500 $524,225
Lasalle $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Livingston $806,500 $524,225
Madison $806,500 $524,225
Morehouse $806,500 $524,225
Natchitoches $806,500 $524,225
Orleans $806,500 $524,225
Ouachita $806,500 $524,225
Plaquemines $806,500 $524,225
Pointe Coupee $806,500 $524,225
Rapides $806,500 $524,225
Red River $806,500 $524,225
Richland $806,500 $524,225
Sabine $806,500 $524,225
St. Bernard $806,500 $524,225
St. Charles $806,500 $524,225
St. Helena $806,500 $524,225
St. James $806,500 $524,225
St. John The Ba $806,500 $524,225
St. Landry $806,500 $524,225
St. Martin $806,500 $524,225
St. Mary $806,500 $524,225
St. Tammany $806,500 $524,225
Tangipahoa $806,500 $524,225
Tensas $806,500 $524,225
Terrebonne $806,500 $524,225
Union $806,500 $524,225
Vermilion $806,500 $524,225
Vernon $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $524,225
Webster $806,500 $524,225
West Baton Rouge $806,500 $524,225
West Carroll $806,500 $524,225
West Feliciana $806,500 $524,225
Winn $806,500 $524,225

