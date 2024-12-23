Skip to Main Content

2025 Mississippi conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Buying a house? Find the 2025 Mississippi conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Mississippi conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Adams $806,500 $524,225
Alcorn $806,500 $524,225
Amite $806,500 $524,225
Attala $806,500 $524,225
Benton $806,500 $524,225
Bolivar $806,500 $524,225
Calhoun $806,500 $524,225
Carroll $806,500 $524,225
Chickasaw $806,500 $524,225
Choctaw $806,500 $524,225
Claiborne $806,500 $524,225
Clarke $806,500 $524,225
Clay $806,500 $524,225
Coahoma $806,500 $524,225
Copiah $806,500 $524,225
Covington $806,500 $524,225
Desoto $806,500 $524,225
Forrest $806,500 $524,225
Franklin $806,500 $524,225
George $806,500 $524,225
Greene $806,500 $524,225
Grenada $806,500 $524,225
Hancock $806,500 $524,225
Harrison $806,500 $524,225
Hinds $806,500 $524,225
Holmes $806,500 $524,225
Humphreys $806,500 $524,225
Issaquena $806,500 $524,225
Itawamba $806,500 $524,225
Jackson $806,500 $524,225
Jasper $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson Davis $806,500 $524,225
Jones $806,500 $524,225
Kemper $806,500 $524,225
Lafayette $806,500 $524,225
Lamar $806,500 $524,225
Lauderdale $806,500 $524,225
Lawrence $806,500 $524,225
Leake $806,500 $524,225
Lee $806,500 $524,225
Leflore $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Lowndes $806,500 $524,225
Madison $806,500 $524,225
Marion $806,500 $524,225
Marshall $806,500 $524,225
Monroe $806,500 $524,225
Montgomery $806,500 $524,225
Neshoba $806,500 $524,225
Newton $806,500 $524,225
Noxubee $806,500 $524,225
Oktibbeha $806,500 $524,225
Panola $806,500 $524,225
Pearl River $806,500 $524,225
Perry $806,500 $524,225
Pike $806,500 $524,225
Pontotoc $806,500 $524,225
Prentiss $806,500 $524,225
Quitman $806,500 $524,225
Rankin $806,500 $524,225
Scott $806,500 $524,225
Sharkey $806,500 $524,225
Simpson $806,500 $524,225
Smith $806,500 $524,225
Stone $806,500 $524,225
Sunflower $806,500 $524,225
Tallahatchie $806,500 $524,225
Tate $806,500 $524,225
Tippah $806,500 $524,225
Tishomingo $806,500 $524,225
Tunica $806,500 $524,225
Union $806,500 $524,225
Walthall $806,500 $524,225
Warren $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $524,225
Wayne $806,500 $524,225
Webster $806,500 $524,225
Wilkinson $806,500 $524,225
Winston $806,500 $524,225
Yalobusha $806,500 $524,225
Yazoo $806,500 $524,225

Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits

