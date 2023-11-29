2024 Alabama conforming and FHA loan limits by county
Buying a house? Find the 2024 Alabama conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
|County
|FHFA limit
|FHA limit
|Autauga
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Baldwin
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Barbour
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Bibb
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Blount
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Bullock
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Butler
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Calhoun
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Chambers
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Cherokee
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Chilton
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Choctaw
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Clarke
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Clay
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Cleburne
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Coffee
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Colbert
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Conecuh
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Coosa
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Covington
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Crenshaw
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Cullman
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Dale
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Dallas
|$766,550
|$498,257
|De Kalb
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Elmore
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Escambia
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Etowah
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Fayette
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Franklin
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Geneva
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Greene
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Hale
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Henry
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Houston
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Jackson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Jefferson
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Lamar
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Lauderdale
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Lawrence
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Lee
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Limestone
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Lowndes
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Macon
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Madison
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Marengo
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Marion
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Marshall
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Mobile
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Monroe
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Montgomery
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Morgan
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Perry
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Pickens
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Pike
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Randolph
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Russell
|$766,550
|$498,257
|St. Clair
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Shelby
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Sumter
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Talladega
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Tallapoosa
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Tuscaloosa
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Walker
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Washington
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Wilcox
|$766,550
|$498,257
|Winston
|$766,550
|$498,257
Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits
