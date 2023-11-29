Buying a house? Find the 2024 Alabama conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Alabama conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Autauga $766,550 $498,257
Baldwin $766,550 $498,257
Barbour $766,550 $498,257
Bibb $766,550 $498,257
Blount $766,550 $498,257
Bullock $766,550 $498,257
Butler $766,550 $498,257
Calhoun $766,550 $498,257
Chambers $766,550 $498,257
Cherokee $766,550 $498,257
Chilton $766,550 $498,257
Choctaw $766,550 $498,257
Clarke $766,550 $498,257
Clay $766,550 $498,257
Cleburne $766,550 $498,257
Coffee $766,550 $498,257
Colbert $766,550 $498,257
Conecuh $766,550 $498,257
Coosa $766,550 $498,257
Covington $766,550 $498,257
Crenshaw $766,550 $498,257
Cullman $766,550 $498,257
Dale $766,550 $498,257
Dallas $766,550 $498,257
De Kalb $766,550 $498,257
Elmore $766,550 $498,257
Escambia $766,550 $498,257
Etowah $766,550 $498,257
Fayette $766,550 $498,257
Franklin $766,550 $498,257
Geneva $766,550 $498,257
Greene $766,550 $498,257
Hale $766,550 $498,257
Henry $766,550 $498,257
Houston $766,550 $498,257
Jackson $766,550 $498,257
Jefferson $766,550 $498,257
Lamar $766,550 $498,257
Lauderdale $766,550 $498,257
Lawrence $766,550 $498,257
Lee $766,550 $498,257
Limestone $766,550 $498,257
Lowndes $766,550 $498,257
Macon $766,550 $498,257
Madison $766,550 $498,257
Marengo $766,550 $498,257
Marion $766,550 $498,257
Marshall $766,550 $498,257
Mobile $766,550 $498,257
Monroe $766,550 $498,257
Montgomery $766,550 $498,257
Morgan $766,550 $498,257
Perry $766,550 $498,257
Pickens $766,550 $498,257
Pike $766,550 $498,257
Randolph $766,550 $498,257
Russell $766,550 $498,257
St. Clair $766,550 $498,257
Shelby $766,550 $498,257
Sumter $766,550 $498,257
Talladega $766,550 $498,257
Tallapoosa $766,550 $498,257
Tuscaloosa $766,550 $498,257
Walker $766,550 $498,257
Washington $766,550 $498,257
Wilcox $766,550 $498,257
Winston $766,550 $498,257

Find Alabama mortgage rates.

Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits