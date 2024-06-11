How does ‘buy now, pay later’ affect your credit score?
Some BNPL plans may have more impact than others – here’s what to watch for.
7 min read Jun 11, 2024
Beth Deyo has been a professional financial writer since 2019. She specializes in personal financial planning, credit repair, and insurance topics. Before her career change, she spent 14 years as a wealth manager and financial planner.
She has a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the University of South Florida, where she graduated magna cum laude. Today, her passion lies in helping readers learn how to manage debt and credit issues and understand other complex financial topics.
Some BNPL plans may have more impact than others – here’s what to watch for.