Mississippi state income tax rates and calculator
If you live in Mississippi, or work for a company based there, you might have to file a state income tax return. Mississippi has a graduated income tax, meaning your income determines your tax rate. The top income tax rate is 4.7 percent on income earned in 2024 and reported on tax returns filed in 2025.
That top tax rate is slated to drop to 4.4 percent for tax year 2025, reported on returns filed in 2026, and to 4 percent for tax year 2026, reported on returns filed in 2027.
Mississippi personal income tax rates for 2024
Mississippi assesses an individual income tax on residents, part-year residents and non-residents, and offers tax deductions and credits to reduce the tax burden. The state’s top individual income tax rate for 2024, for tax returns filed in 2025, is 4.7 percent.
|Mississippi income tax rates for 2024
|Tax rate
|Single and married filing separately
|Married filing jointly
|Head of household
|0%
|$0 to $10,000
|$0 to $10,000
|$0 to $10,000
|4.7%
|More than $10,000
|More than $10,000
|More than $10,000
Who has to file Mississippi state taxes?
Mississippi requires anyone who is a resident, part-year resident, or nonresident to file a state income tax return.
Here are some of the requirements to determine if you need to file:
- You had Mississippi income taxes withheld from your income.
- You are a resident who is working outside of the state.
- You earn over $8,300 as a single filer ($16,600 as a married couple) plus $1,500 for each dependent.
- You are a minor taxpayer whose gross income exceeds Mississippi’s personal exemption and standard deduction for the year.
See the full list of requirements on Mississippi’s Department of Revenue website.
Is there a personal exemption or standard deduction in Mississippi?
Mississippi offers a personal exemption and standard deduction. The deduction amount is determined by your filing status and other factors. Here are the amounts you can deduct for 2024.
Mississippi exemption and standard deduction amounts for 2024
|Filing Status
|Exemption Amount
|Standard Deduction
|Single
|$6,000
|$2,300
|Head of Household
|$8,000
|$3,400
|Married Filing Jointly
|$12,000
|$4,600
|Married Filing Separately
|$6,000
|$2,300
Mississippi sales tax rate
Mississippi charges a sales tax rate of 7 percent. Some items are exempt from sales tax or subject to a lower sales tax rate.
Other things to know about Mississippi taxes
- Mississippi assesses property tax based on the property's value. For owner-occupied homes, the effective property tax rate is 0.7 percent, according to the Tax Foundation. The homestead exemption may allow taxpayers to pay a reduced amount.
- Mississippi has a graduated tax structure for corporate taxpayers. For 2024, a corporation is subject to a top tax rate of 5 percent. The state also allows corporate taxpayers to carry forward any net operating losses for five additional years.