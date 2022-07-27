Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Louisiana for 2024

Based on Bankrate's research, USAA, Allstate, State Farm, The Hanover and Progressive are writing the best homeowners insurance in Louisiana.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!

What to know about insuring your Louisiana home

Even outside of hurricane season, it’s important to know your home’s risk levels and ensure you have the appropriate coverage in place. Bankrate guides you through the considerations to keep in mind while you shop for home insurance.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Louisiana home insurance companies

Bankrate’s picks for the best overall Louisiana home insurance companies.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Using data from Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate found some of the most wallet-friendly home insurance companies in Louisiana.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

Louisiana home insurance cost

Home insurance costs vary across the state. Check and compare your ZIP code to some of Louisiana's most and least expensive areas.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

Insuring your Louisiana home

Louisiana has unique insurance considerations. Learn what’s covered — and what isn’t — in your typical home insurance policy.

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Louisiana

Based on our analysis, USAA, Allstate and State Farm are the top Louisiana homeowners insurance companies, followed by The Hanover and Progressive. These carriers offer a mix of competitive rates, robust coverage, unique discounts, high financial strength ratings and good customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. If you are in the market for the best Louisiana homeowners insurance, these companies are a good place to start gathering quotes.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$149
$1,789
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$219
$2,626
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$107
$1,288
 Read review
The Hanover
A
Not rated
$147
$1,764
 Get a quote
ASI Progressive
A+
791
/1,000
$87
$1,041
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
**Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

The top 5 home insurance companies in Louisiana

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,789 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

USAA does not qualify for an official J.D. Power ranking because it sells its insurance exclusively to active-duty military members, veterans and their qualified immediate family members. However, USAA consistently receives high customer satisfaction scores. If you qualify for coverage, the company’s home insurance features military-focused coverage, like uniform coverage, plus discounts for bundling and having a monitored alarm system. USAA is rated A++ (Superior) by AM Best, the highest financial strength rating possible. The company does not write its own flood insurance policies. However, USAA can help homeowners secure flood insurance through the federally-backed National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or through a private insurer.

Allstate

Best for robust coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,626 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Although Allstate’s premium is higher than Louisiana’s average, it may be appealing based on the optional coverage types offered. You could personalize your policy by adding electronic data recovery, yard and garden coverage, water backup or musical instrument coverage. Allstate also offers a Claim Rateguard feature, which may prevent your cost of homeowners insurance from increasing after a claim. The company is rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best for its financial strength.

State Farm

Best for local agencies

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,288 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

State Farm may be appealing if you like handling your needs in person through its statewide network of exclusive local agents. The company’s average annual premium is below Louisiana’s overall average, although a few discounts may help lower your premium, like roofing discounts and multi-policy discounts. State Farm is a great option for those looking to house multiple policies under one roof, as the insurer also writes auto, umbrella and life insurance lines, in addition to offering banking products through US Bank.

The Hanover

Best for educational resources

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,764 for $250k dwelling coverage
The Hanover Review Get a personalized quote

The Hanover has online resources to help you with the process of being a homeowner, like buying, renovating and selling your home. The Hanover offers two savings packages — Hanover Platinum and Hanover Prestige — for homeowners looking to bundle their home and auto policies together. Hanover Prestige plan specifically caters to homeowners with higher-value homes and vehicles and offers slightly more coverage add-ons than the Platinum plan. The Hanover is represented by independent agents throughout the state, so it may not be the best insurer if you prefer working with an exclusive agent with more direct company insight.

ASI Progressive

Best for discounts

2.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 791/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,041 for $250k dwelling coverage
ASI Progressive Review Get a personalized quote

Progressive Home Insurance has an impressive number of home insurance discounts to its list including new home construction, advance quote and paperless. Homeowners who already have a car insurance policy with Progressive may consider bundling their homeowners policy for a multiple-policy discount for even more convenience. Progressive doesn’t offer as many add-on options as some competitors, though, making it a bit more difficult to personalize your policy.

Additional Louisiana home insurance companies to consider

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for tiered coverage packages

Encompass review

At $1,512 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, Encompass’s average premiums are below the average home insurance cost in Louisiana. Home and auto bundles are available in three tiers: Special, Deluxe and Elite. Each one has its own coverage limits, endorsements and discount offerings. Encompass has an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best, and its .22 NAIC complaint index for home insurance signals that it has strong financial backing and solid customer service. However, Encompass does not partner with other private insurers or the NFIP to offer flood policies. That said, Encompass is a subsidiary of Allstate and can help you obtain a flood policy.

Louisiana Farm Bureau

Louisiana Farm Bureau

Who this may be best for

Homeowners wanting online flood policy management

Farm Bureau review

Louisiana Farm Bureau, part of the broader network of Farm Bureau insurance, sells home, auto, life, farm and, notably, flood insurance policies to residents of the Bayou State. Flood policies are sold through Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company and can be managed online. Louisiana Farm Bureau also offers a debris removal endorsement, which can come in handy when a hurricane blows through.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Louisiana

To find the best homeowners insurance in Louisiana, we first obtained current premium information from Quadrant Information Services. After analyzing the data, we also considered each company’s coverage offerings, discounts and third-party metrics from agencies like J.D. Power and AM Best. A company’s performance in each of these categories determined its Bankrate Score. The better it scored in each category, the higher its overall Bankrate Score for a maximum score of 5.0 points.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Louisiana

Cheap home insurance companies in Louisiana can be hard to come by, but Bankrate has done the legwork. Using rate data from Quadrant Information Services, we’ve hand-selected the top five best cheap insurance companies that write home policies in Louisiana. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Louisiana

Due to its high hurricane risk as well as its risk from severe convective storms, Louisiana homeowners insurance tends to be on the pricier end of the spectrum. A hurricane can completely devastate a home, which makes for a costly payout for an insurance provider. To help mitigate these potential losses, home insurance companies typically charge higher premiums. Although it’s a little harder to find cheap home insurance companies in Louisiana, shopping around and comparing multiple quotes can help you hone in on a good deal.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
ASI Progressive
$87
$1,041
- $951
 Get a quote
State Farm
$107
$1,288
- $704
 Read review
Encompass
$126
$1,512
- $480
 Get a quote
The Hanover
$147
$1,764
- $228
 Get a quote
USAA
$149
$1,789
- $203
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Louisiana

To find the best cheap home insurance companies in Louisiana, Bankrate looked at the most recent rate data available from Quadrant Information Services. Our selections represent the cheapest of some of the larger insurance companies by market share that write home policies in Louisiana.

How to get cheap home Louisiana insurance 

Although average Louisiana home insurance rates are well above the national average, homeowners may still be able to save by being strategic with their insurance shopping. The following strategies may help you find lower rates in the Pelican State.

  1. Shop around: You may receive very different quotes from different companies, even for the same coverage selections. Comparing quotes and discount opportunities from a handful of carriers may ensure you're getting the lowest premium for your circumstances.
  2. Work on your credit score: Home insurance companies in Louisiana can consider your credit history when determining your insurance rates. Improving your credit score may help bring down your rates.
  3. Repair or replace your roof: An older roof or one in poor repair may easily become the reason for a costly claim. Newer roofs, especially those built with impact-resistant materials, may get you a lower rate or an extra discount with select carriers by making your home more resilient to windstorms.
  4. Bundle your policies: If you are happy with the company that carries your car insurance, you might consider purchasing your home insurance coverage from the same carrier. Most insurers offer a sizable discount to policyholders who carry more than one policy with them.
  5. Increase your deductible: Although most insurance professionals recommend exploring other savings strategies before adjusting your deductible, you will likely earn a lower premium if you agree to pay more out of pocket in the event of a claim. Note that you likely want to keep your deductible low enough that you could comfortably pay it at any time should you need to file a claim for covered damage. Louisiana homeowners are subject to a standard home deductible and a hurricane windstorm deductible for named tropical cyclones.

Best home insurance discounts in Louisiana

Discounts may be one of the best ways to save money on your Louisiana homeowners insurance. Almost all insurers offer at least a few discounts, and many of them are not hard to qualify for. You may want to review your policy each year to see if there are any additional savings opportunities you qualify for. Some of the most common discounts include:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Louisiana

Your policy’s renewal date can be an excellent time to take advantage of more savings opportunities. Consider the following strategies to lower your rate:

  • Prevent damage: By Louisiana state law, insurance companies are required to offer discounts to homeowners who install damage mitigators like hurricane shutters, hurricane braces or secondary water barriers (to name just a few) and to those that retrofit their homes to comply with updated Louisiana construction codes. Retrofitting an entire home can be costly, but installing some smaller upgrades could help you earn big premium savings.
  • Improving your credit: We know that improving your credit doesn’t happen overnight, but taking small steps to improve your credit record between renewal dates can help you lower your premium. Insurers view policyholders with strong credit histories as less likely to file claims based on actuarial data, and tend to offer better rates as a result.
  • Improve your roof: A roof's home is a first line of defense against windstorm damage. Having a strong roof over your head not only gives you peace of mind but could also earn you a home insurance discount. Many of Louisiana’s state-approved hurricane mitigation efforts pertain to roofs: roof bracing, roof-to-wall strengthening, roof deck attachment and roof covering. These could all help you secure a lower rate.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Louisiana

From 2020 to 2021, Louisiana faced four hurricanes — Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida — which caused an astonishing $76.65 billion in insured and uninsured damage throughout the state. And with hurricanes only predicted to become more impactful, it’s clear why Louisiana home insurers are charging high rates for coverage. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Louisiana?

The average home insurance cost in Louisiana is $1,992 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, which is nearly 40 percent higher than the national average of $1,428 per year. The higher cost may be attributed, in part, to a record-level of hurricane activity impacting the Pelican State during the 2020 and 2021 hurricane seasons. The state’s coastal positioning leaves it vulnerable to widespread damage caused by hurricanes and tropical storms, and its lower elevation makes most of the state prone to severe flooding.

Average Louisiana homeowners insurance premiums are in line with surrounding states. Texans pay an average of $1,967 per year for the same coverage amount, and homeowners in Mississippi pay an annual average of $1,900. However, Louisiana homeowners pay slightly less for home insurance than they would in Arkansas, where the average cost for a policy with $250K in dwelling coverage is $2,123 per year.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$1,224
$1,789
$2,341
$2,888
$4,550
Allstate
$1,433
$2,626
$3,964
$5,303
$9,336
State Farm
$917
$1,288
$1,569
$1,938
$3,023
The Hanover
$1,057
$1,764
$2,495
$3,228
$5,426
ASI Progressive
$687
$1,041
$1,461
$1,786
$2,771
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Louisiana homeowners insurance rates by city 

Louisiana’s statewide average of homeowners insurance is $1,992 per year, but your exact insurance premium will vary based on your coverage limits and your location. Some areas of Louisiana are more prone to hurricane damage, while others are more consistently out of the path of a storm. The map and table below can show you average rates for different Louisiana cities.

One of the factors that plays a role in determining your rate is your ZIP code. Where you live may indicate how likely it is that you would be filing a claim. If you live in an area where the cost of repairs and raw materials is low, for example, you may pay less for your policy than someone who is likely to incur high costs while doing repairs. These cities are among the cheapest locations for home insurance in Louisiana, based on average rates from Quadrant Information Services:

  • Holden: $1,832  — 8 percent below the state average
  • Albany: $1,835 — 8 percent below the state average
  • Livingston: $1,840 — 8 percent below the state average
  • Saint Benedict: $1,846 — 7 percent below the state average
  • Roanoke: $1,857 — 7 percent below the state average

Cities where homeowners insurance is more expensive may be in areas that experience a higher rate of natural disasters or crime. They may also be in locations where labor and materials are more costly, resulting in claims that come with a high price tag. These Louisiana cities have a higher-than-average rate for home insurance, though keep in mind that your own rate is likely to differ from these averages:

  • Hahnville: $2,333 — 17 percent above the state average
  • Luling: $2,333 — 17 percent above the state average
  • Ama: $2,326 — 17 percent above the state average
  • Norco: $2,316 — 16 percent above the state average
  • Saint Rose: $2,309 — 16 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Louisiana home

With a substantial number of insurers going insolvent leaving the state, it can be difficult to find any home insurance in Louisiana, let alone an affordable policy. Learning what your home insurance policy covers — and what it doesn’t — can help you choose a policy that fits your needs. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Louisiana?

Since 1822, 63 major hurricanes have made landfall in Louisiana, putting it just behind Florida and Texas in terms of the most storms per state. If you’re a Louisiana property owner, storm warnings, flooding and high winds have likely caused you distress more than once. To help you understand what additional coverage you may need to cover these events, we’ve provided a list of what coverage standard home insurance policies offer:

  • Tornadoes: If a tornado blows through town, your home insurance policy should cover your dwelling, personal property and other structures.
  • Hurricanes: Hurricane coverage is a bit tricky. The wind and hail damage from a hurricane are typically covered, but that damage may be subject to a separate deductible. According to Louisiana law, hurricane and named storm deductibles are between 2 and 5 percent of the total dwelling coverage limit. Flood damage that results from a hurricane is not covered unless you have a separate flood endorsement or policy.
  • Fire: Your dwelling and personal property are both usually protected from unintentional fire damage.
  • Explosion: Explosions in or around your home are generally covered.
  • Lightning: If lightning strikes and causes a power surge or fire, your home insurance policy should give you some coverage.
  • Volcanoes: This doesn’t really pertain to Louisiana homes, but it’s helpful to know that most home insurance policies protect against ash, dust, shock waves and lava flow.
  • Extreme cold: Although Louisiana winters are pretty mild if a cold snap causes a pipe to burst and damage your belongings, they should be covered by your home insurance policy.

Additional types of home insurance in Louisiana

In addition to the standard home insurance coverage types, like dwelling, additional living expenses, and liability and contents, you may want to purchase optional coverage to increase your financial protection. Some coverage types that Louisiana homeowners might want to consider include:

  • Flood insurance: Damage caused by flooding is not typically covered by standard homeowners insurance and requires a separate flood insurance policy. These can be purchased from the federally-backed National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or numerous private flood insurers. Some property insurers may offer a flood insurance endorsement that can be added to your standard homeowners insurance policy to provide dwelling coverage and personal property coverage. In many coastal areas, flood insurance is required if you have a mortgage on your home.
  • Water backup coverage: If water damages your home after backing up in a sewer or drain line, you will need this endorsement to have insurance coverage. This type of damage is common in basements or crawl spaces, but can happen from any sewer or drain line and can also be caused by a sump pump failure or power outage.
  • Equipment breakdown coverage: This optional coverage may not be available from every company, but provides coverage for damage to (or the breakdown of) your home’s mechanical systems, like your air conditioner and water heater.
  • Windstorm coverage: While coverage for hurricanes and windstorms are included in most standard homeowners policies, there may be some caveats. Depending on the severity of a tropical system and whether it becomes a “named storm,” some companies may have a percentage deductible rather than the traditional dollar deductible. This means that your deductible would be a percentage of your dwelling limit, typically ranging from 2 to 5 percent. There is also just one windstorm deductible assessed per hurricane season, even if you sustain losses from multiple named storms. Additionally, if your home is in a particularly high-risk area and you are having a difficult time finding insurance, you may be able to opt for the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, which is a FAIR plan intended for temporary coverage while you look for a permanent solution.

Related content:

flooded road in florida

Louisiana flood insurance

a palm tree blowing in a windstorm

Windstorm insurance

How to prepare your home for hurricane season

Common Louisiana home insurance problems

Louisiana has seen its share of home insurance woes. Its position along the Gulf Coast and its low-lying southern border makes the state prone to hurricanes. However, costly storms are not the only thing that plagues the Louisiana home insurance industry:

  • Difficulty securing coverage: Following a slew of hurricanes from 2020 to 2021, several Louisiana home insurance companies have been declared insolvent, voluntarily withdrew from the market or stopped writing new business. Louisiana homeowners have fewer options when it comes to home insurers, which makes it all the more difficult to lock in coverage.
  • High rates: Louisiana home insurance is undoubtedly expensive. As long as hurricanes and severe convective storms continue to bombard the state, high home insurance costs will continue to plague Louisiana homeowners.
  • Expensive last-resort plan: Similar to Florida, Louisiana has a last-resort property insurer called Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. Citizens is a government-backed “Fair Access to Insurance Requirements'' (FAIR) plan carrier. It is meant to act as a short-term solution for homeowners who cannot find insurance in the private market, but following the home insurance exodus, an increasing number of homeowners find themselves obtaining coverage through Citizens. As a result of the plan growing at a rapid pace, Citizens implemented a 63 percent rate increase beginning January 2023.

New

Recent news in Louisiana homeowners insurance market: Louisiana insurers struggle to manage risks in hurricane-prone state

It's no surprise to any Louisiana resident that the state is known for fierce weather, especially in the southern coastal areas facing the Gulf Coast. The 2020–2021 hurricane season saw four storms — Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida — that did a collective damage of more than $76 billion in the state and caused a handful of insurers to cease their operations there.

Bankrate took a close look at the insurance situation in Louisiana. Here are our key insights:

  • According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I):
    • 12 property insurers operating in Louisiana were declared insolvent between July 2021 and February 2023.
    • 12 insurers voluntarily withdrew from the market after the 2021 hurricane season.
    • 50 carriers stopped writing new business in hurricane-prone parishes.
    • Because of market volatility, Louisiana's backstop insurer, Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., has quadrupled its policies in force since 2021.
    • The primary cause of insurer failures was undercapitalized companies with inadequate reinsurance.
  • It's likely that more frequent and stronger hurricanes are on the horizon, based on the National Climate Assessment. This will likely lead to even more volatility in the insurance market.
  • To stabilize the situation, the Louisiana legislature passed a $45 million bill in February 2023 to create an insurance incentive program, which is intended to incentivize new insurers to enter the market.
  • Homeowners may see an increase in rates, especially those who are in high-risk areas. Those who have a difficult time securing coverage may need to purchase their insurance from Louisiana Citizens, the insurer of last resort in the state.
  • Beginning October 2023, Louisiana homeowners will be able to apply for grants from the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, which was established by the Louisiana legislature in 2022. The program will grant approved homeowners up to $10,000 to retrofit their roofs to meet the fortified standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. Homeowners can apply online with the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute