The Hanover insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.1 Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Coverage Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Support Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Home Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Although The Hanover's average rates are on the high side, the company offers value with its robust insurance packages, which allow potential policyholders to choose a level of coverage that works for them. The Hanover is known for excellent customer service, so if this is something that matters to you, you may want to consider it as your company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from the Hanover

Company details Who The Hanover may be good for: The Hanover offers a range of packages that combine liability and other basic coverage options with endorsements that provide more robust coverage. So if you want the convenience and flexibility of being able to choose a package that offers just the right level of insurance for your circumstances, The Hanover may be a good option to explore. Who the Hanover may not be good for: The Hanover's average rates are above national averages, so the company may not be the best choice for you if you are on a strict budget or trying to save money on insurance. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $3,718

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $1,239

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $2,272 Customer service: 1-800-922-8427

1-800-922-8427 Claims: 1-800-628-0250

1-800-628-0250 Website: hanover.com

hanover.com Payment mailing address: The Hanover Insurance Company

P.O. Box 580045

Charlotte, NC 28258-0045

State availability: The Hanover offers policies in 27 states — AZ, CA, CT, CO, UT, GA, IL, IN, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, KS, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI — and Washington, D.C. Not all policy types may be available in all states. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What's new with The Hanover? In June 2023, The Hanover announced that it added SimpliSafe — a maker of smart home security systems — to its Partners in Protection program. This program features a group of risk management providers that help customers prevent and recover from losses. Through this partnership, The Hanover's policyholders are able to save up to 60 percent on SimpliSafe home security kits and potentially save money on their policies as well.

The Hanover car insurance

Each year, Bankrate's insurance editorial team conducts an in-depth study of major insurance carriers to help readers find the best insurance company to meet their needs. Based on our assessment, the Hanover may be a good option for drivers who don't mind paying extra for convenient coverage packages and extra endorsement options. However, although the company offers robust coverage options, its premiums tend to be much more expensive than the national average, and policies are only available in 27 states plus Washington, D.C. These factors contributed to the company's auto Bankrate score of 3.1 out of 5. The Hanover car insurance comes in three packages: Connections, Platinum and Prestige. Its base-level plan, Connections, has three levels: Connections Auto, DriveSmart and DriveSmart Advantage. Each level has more coverage options than the last, with the DriveSmart Advantage encompassing the most. Some of the features at this highest level include deductible dividends and new car replacement guard, which pays the actual cash value of a one year newer make, model and equipment of your vehicle. The Hanover's Prestige and Platinum plans may be ideal for drivers who want to take advantage of unique auto policy features. In the mid-level Prestige package, drivers can include an array of optional coverage features that may help make the claims process smoother. These options include upgraded roadside assistance, transportation coverage if the vehicle becomes inoperable and pet injury coverage. With the Hanover Platinum package, auto and home insurance are bundled. The Platinum package provides even higher policy limits and more policy add-ons than the Connections and Prestige plans. Among the many options offered, one standout feature is a single renewal date for both policies.

The Hanover home insurance

Like its car insurance, The Hanover might be one of the best homeowners insurance companies for those seeking prebuilt coverage packages with the option to add unique endorsements. Based on our analysis of average premiums, coverage options, digital presence and more, The Hanover home insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5. While the company did well in the coverage category, its overall score was brought down by generally steep premiums, lack of nationwide availability and lower-than-average ratings for its mobile app. The Hanover takes a similar approach to its homeowners products as it does with its auto by offering the Connections, Prestige and Platinum tiers. Each package offers unique coverage options and may be personalized to ensure the best fit for your homeowners insurance needs. While the Connections and Prestige plans may be suitable for most homes, The Hanover Platinum plan is intended for high-value homes or those who want the most robust coverage. This top-tier plan offers extra policy features, such as ordinance or law coverage, increased water backup coverage and unlimited loss of use coverage if your home is temporarily uninhabitable due to a coverage claim.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

The Hanover home insurance discounts Pros and cons of The Hanover home insurance Comparing home insurance quotes might seem intimidating, but making a list of pros and cons may provide a helpful visual to keep track of the priorities a company does and doesn't meet. Pros Low NAIC Complaint Index for homeowners product, indicating customers may be generally satisfied

AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

Endorsements may allow for policy personalization, especially for those with high-value homes Cons Not available nationwide

Homeowners rates are 59 percent higher than the national average

The Hanover home insurance was not rated by J.D. Power in 2023 The Hanover home insurance cost The Hanover's average premiums for home insurance are also higher than the national average cost of home insurance. The average cost of The Hanover's home insurance policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,272 per year, while the national average is $1,428 per year. Dwelling coverage limit The Hanover average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,481 $975 $250,000 $2,272 $1,428 $350,000 $2,999 $1,879 $450,000 $3,761 $2,343 $750,000 $6,062 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. The Hanover home insurance discounts Although average home insurance premiums from The Hanover may be more expensive than other companies, it does offer some discount opportunities, including: New home discount Caret Down Depending on how recently a home was built, this discount may save you money on your premium. Safety and security devices discount Caret Down The Hanover may add this discount to your homeowners insurance policy if certain devices, such as smoke detectors and central alarms, have been installed inside the home. Affinity groups discount Caret Down The Hanover extends discounts to members of certain affiliated companies and organizations. Home buyer discount Caret Down You may earn a discount if your home is a new purchase.

Compare The Hanover with other insurers

Bankrate conducted this insurance review for The Hanover to help you decide if this carrier may meet your insurance needs. If you're still not sure that this is the company for you, you may want to request quotes from some of the companies below.

Badge 1 Featured The Hanover Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full The Hanover Insurance review Select an option The Hanover Travelers The Hartford Liberty Mutual Caret Down Travelers Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Travelers Insurance review Select an option The Hanover Travelers The Hartford Liberty Mutual Caret Down The Hartford Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full The Hartford Insurance review Select an option The Hanover Travelers The Hartford Liberty Mutual Caret Down Liberty Mutual Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Liberty Mutual Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Although The Hanover's average rates are on the high side, the company offers value with its robust insurance packages, which allow potential policyholders to choose a level of coverage that works for them. The Hanover is known for excellent customer service, so if this is something that matters to you, you may want to consider it as your company of choice. Although its coverage add-on options may not be as diverse as The Hanover's, Travelers offers many discount opportunities, helping it stand among some of the cheapest home insurance companies. Travelers could also be a good choice for environmentally-conscious shoppers as it offers potential discounts for hybrid and electric cars and LEED-certified homes. Travelers is available in more states than The Hanover, but received mostly lower-than-average customer satisfaction scores in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Individuals affiliated with AARP may find The Hartford to be a good fit for their needs. Not only do AARP members have special access to insurance through The Hartford, but they also get a myriad of membership benefits. Like The Hanover, The Hartford does not offer many unique discounts, but it does have various endorsements for policy customization, including roadside assistance, gap insurance and glass coverage. Those who prefer working with national car insurance carriers may find Liberty Mutual more suitable. Liberty Mutual also sells life insurance and has more robust digital tools than The Hanover. Liberty Mutual does have below-average scores in most regions of the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and a below-average score in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, so customers who value service may want to speak with current policyholders for more information. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $3,718 $1,551 $2,104 No rates available Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $2,272 $1,249 $1,973 No rates available JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service 702/1,000 694/1,000 707/1,000 656/1,000 JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 521/1,000 517/1,000 515/1,000 538/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A (Excellent) A+ (Superior) A (Excellent)

Is The Hanover a good insurance company?

Our insurance editorial team includes three licensed agents. Through our agency experience, we know that choosing the best insurance company isn't always easy — that's why we conduct exhaustive company reviews. Whether The Hanover is a good company for you may depend on what you're looking for. If price isn't your primary concern and you're willing to pay extra for robust coverage and high-level customer service, then The Hanover might be a good fit for you. However, you may have better options if you're shopping on a strict budget or prefer a company with comprehensive digital tools. Additionally, The Hanover isn't available nationwide.

The Hanover customer satisfaction Although The Hanover might not be the cheapest company, it may be ideal for shoppers who prioritize customer service. To evaluate this vital metric, Bankrate's insurance editorial team looked to third-party scores, like those issued by J.D. Power. Each year, this analytics company conducts several insurance studies and, based on the information it gathers, gives insurance companies scores for customer satisfaction out of 1,000 points. J.D. Power did not include The Hanover in every region of its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, probably because it is a smaller carrier. However, in the North Central region, The Hanover scored above average in customer satisfaction, with 835 points. For context, the regional average was 825. The Hanover was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Study or the 2023 U.S. Property Claims Study. Lastly, while financial strength may not be directly tied to customer service, if an insurance company has strong financial strength ratings with AM Best, it means that it has historically been able to pay out claims when needed. Study or Rating agency The Hanover Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A (Excellent) N/A

The Hanover customer complaints We also analyzed the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index report. Here, The NAIC keeps track of the complaints it receives about insurance companies and issues them a complaint index. A complaint index score of 1.00 represents the baseline, or average, number of complaints. A score higher than that means that the company has more complaints than average, and vice versa.

The Hanover auto complaints

The Hanover home complaints The Hanover performs well on the NAIC complaint index for its private passenger product. Its private passenger complaint index is 0.32, indicating it receives fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size. The index for The Hanover has been trending downward for the past several years, suggesting an increased focus on good customer service. Homeowners seem to be generally satisfied with the service they receive from The Hanover. Although its NAIC score was slightly above average in 2020, the company has rated well below average for customer complaints for the last two years.

Other The Hanover tools and benefits In addition to home and personal auto insurance, The Hanover also offers other insurance policies and a few benefits that may interest customers. These include: Car rental services: Those who rent cars often may benefit from The Hanover's partnership with National Car Rental. The Hanover policyholders are considered members of the National's Emerald Club Executive program and can rent any vehicle in the executive area for the midsize rate in the U.S. and Canada.

Those who rent cars often may benefit from The Hanover's partnership with National Car Rental. The Hanover policyholders are considered members of the National's Emerald Club Executive program and can rent any vehicle in the executive area for the midsize rate in the U.S. and Canada. Homeowner partnerships: The Hanover partners with multiple companies through its Partners in Protection program to provide discounted pricing and additional benefits to home insurance policyholders. These partnerships include home repair services with Porch, discounts on security kits with SimpliSafe, arborist care with HMI, water and plumbing service with Leak Defense and Flo by Moen.

The Hanover partners with multiple companies through its Partners in Protection program to provide discounted pricing and additional benefits to home insurance policyholders. These partnerships include home repair services with Porch, discounts on security kits with SimpliSafe, arborist care with HMI, water and plumbing service with Leak Defense and Flo by Moen. Umbrella insurance : Policyholders who want extended liability protection may consider purchasing a separate umbrella policy.

Policyholders who want extended liability protection may consider purchasing a separate umbrella policy. Watercraft : If you own a boat, The Hanover could provide additional protection, including coverage for fishing equipment, recovery and salvage, and towing and assistance.

If you own a boat, The Hanover could provide additional protection, including coverage for fishing equipment, recovery and salvage, and towing and assistance. Recreational vehicles : This policy from The Hanover is intended for vehicles such as golf carts and snowmobiles, as well as ATVs, antique vehicles, motorhomes and more. Coverage for these vehicles can be included through an active auto or home policy with the Hanover.

This policy from The Hanover is intended for vehicles such as golf carts and snowmobiles, as well as ATVs, antique vehicles, motorhomes and more. Coverage for these vehicles can be included through an active auto or home policy with the Hanover. Motorcycle : The Hanover has several levels of coverage for motorcycle riders, from base coverage to a Prestige package.

The Hanover has several levels of coverage for motorcycle riders, from base coverage to a Prestige package. Cyber: Cyber insurance to protect you from cybercrime is available from The Hanover up to $100,000. This insurance covers cyberattacks, online fraud, data breaches and more.

Cyber insurance to protect you from cybercrime is available from The Hanover up to $100,000. This insurance covers cyberattacks, online fraud, data breaches and more. Renters: The Hanover offers both basic renters insurance as well as select coverage that includes identity fraud protection and lock replacement.

The Hanover offers both basic renters insurance as well as select coverage that includes identity fraud protection and lock replacement. Valuable items: This coverage protects you against the loss of jewelry, silverware, musical instruments and more. The Hanover offers several levels of protection with the ability to customize your policy as needed.

This coverage protects you against the loss of jewelry, silverware, musical instruments and more. The Hanover offers several levels of protection with the ability to customize your policy as needed. Business insurance : Business owners can purchase policies such as general liability, property and professional liability insurance for business from The Hanover.

Business owners can purchase policies such as general liability, property and professional liability insurance for business from The Hanover. Mobile app: The Hanover's mobile app allows you to manage your policy via your smartphone. You can view your policy documents, call roadside assistance, file a claim and more through the app.

Frequently asked questions about The Hanover

How do I file a claim with The Hanover? Caret Down When you contact The Hanover to file a claim, it will ask for some basic information. For instance, if you're filing a car insurance claim, it will ask you for the date of the accident, the circumstances surrounding the accident and the names and insurance information of the drivers involved. If applicable, it may also ask for corresponding documentation, such as a police report. When you're ready to file your claim with The Hanover, you can do so by: Calling the general claims line at 1-800-626-0250 Calling 1-800-799-6977 (if you're a Platinum policyholder) Calling 1-877-922-2774 (if you're a Prestige policyholder) Downloading the mobile app and reporting it via smartphone Logging into your online account and reporting the claim there Submitting your claim information online without creating an account

Is The Hanover a sustainable company? Caret Down The Hanover highlights its diversity and inclusion efforts for its employees on its website. From 2018 to 2022, it earned a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for policies and practices that make it an LGBTQ-friendly and equal workplace. The Hanover has also partnered with United Way through donations and employee participation to support United Way's network of nonprofits. Additionally, The Hanover's wholly-owned investment management company, Opus Investment Management, Inc., released its investment policy showcasing its approach to investing with social, environmental and governance.

How good is The Hanover at paying claims? Caret Down Even though The Hanover is unrated by J.D. Power for claims satisfaction, The Hanover's low ranking with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners indicates that the company has far fewer complaints than the industry average, and The Hanover insurance reviews are generally positive. This suggests that the majority of The Hanover's policyholders are happy with the quality of service they receive. Your own claim satisfaction may depend on the type of policy you have and the complexity of your case.

How much is a policy with The Hanover? Caret Down The premium you pay for your auto and home insurance is unique to your situation and is determined based on multiple factors. For example, your insurer is likely to take into account your age, gender, location, and claims history among other factors, depending on the policy type you need. On average, The Hanover's rates were above the industry averages for its policies, with full coverage car insurance costing an average of $3,718 a year and home insurance costing an average of $2,272 per year for $250k in dwelling coverage.

