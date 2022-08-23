Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
The Hanover insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.1
Cost & ratings 3.0
3.0
Coverage 3.0
3.0
Support
3.6
Home
3.1
Cost & ratings 2.7
2.7
Coverage 4.0
4.0
Support
3.0
Bankrate's take
Although The Hanover's average rates are on the high side, the company offers value with its robust insurance packages, which allow potential policyholders to choose a level of coverage that works for them. The Hanover is known for excellent customer service, so if this is something that matters to you, you may want to consider it as your company of choice.
Who The Hanover may be good for: The Hanover offers a range of packages that combine liability and other basic coverage options with endorsements that provide more robust coverage. So if you want the convenience and flexibility of being able to choose a package that offers just the right level of insurance for your circumstances, The Hanover may be a good option to explore.
Who the Hanover may not be good for: The Hanover's average rates are above national averages, so the company may not be the best choice for you if you are on a strict budget or trying to save money on insurance.
New
In June 2023, The Hanover announced that it added SimpliSafe — a maker of smart home security systems — to its Partners in Protection program. This program features a group of risk management providers that help customers prevent and recover from losses. Through this partnership, The Hanover's policyholders are able to save up to 60 percent on SimpliSafe home security kits and potentially save money on their policies as well.
The Hanover car insurance
Each year, Bankrate's insurance editorial team conducts an in-depth study of major insurance carriers to help readers find the best insurance company to meet their needs. Based on our assessment, the Hanover may be a good option for drivers who don't mind paying extra for convenient coverage packages and extra endorsement options. However, although the company offers robust coverage options, its premiums tend to be much more expensive than the national average, and policies are only available in 27 states plus Washington, D.C. These factors contributed to the company's auto Bankrate score of 3.1 out of 5.
The Hanover car insurance comes in three packages: Connections, Platinum and Prestige. Its base-level plan, Connections, has three levels: Connections Auto, DriveSmart and DriveSmart Advantage. Each level has more coverage options than the last, with the DriveSmart Advantage encompassing the most. Some of the features at this highest level include deductible dividends and new car replacement guard, which pays the actual cash value of a one year newer make, model and equipment of your vehicle.
The Hanover's Prestige and Platinum plans may be ideal for drivers who want to take advantage of unique auto policy features. In the mid-level Prestige package, drivers can include an array of optional coverage features that may help make the claims process smoother. These options include upgraded roadside assistance, transportation coverage if the vehicle becomes inoperable and pet injury coverage.
With the Hanover Platinum package, auto and home insurance are bundled. The Platinum package provides even higher policy limits and more policy add-ons than the Connections and Prestige plans. Among the many options offered, one standout feature is a single renewal date for both policies.
Pros and cons of The Hanover car insurance
When looking for the best car insurance company, many drivers want more than just cheap premiums. When comparing car insurance rates, you may find it helpful to take note of the other benefits and drawbacks that come with a carrier.
-
Scored above average in customer satisfaction for the North Central region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
-
Unique endorsements available that you may not find with other companies
-
Fewer number of private passenger customer complaints than expected, per the NAIC
-
Platinum package is only available for home and auto bundles
-
Hanover car insurance rates are 85 percent higher than the national average
-
Mobile app is poorly rated
The Hanover car insurance cost
The Hanover's average annual premium for full coverage auto insurance is exceedingly high compared to the national average cost of car insurance. On average, drivers with the Hanover pay $3,718 per year for full coverage auto insurance, while the national average is $2,014 per year for the same coverage. Minimum coverage costs an average of $1,239 with The Hanover, while the national average is $622. However, actual rates may vary depending on chosen coverage options and discount opportunities, as well as rating factors such as your location, vehicle, driving history and more.
The Hanover car insurance rates by driving history
Bankrate analyzes proprietary data provided by Quadrant Information Services to track rate trends. As our research shows below, your driving record may significantly impact how much you pay for car insurance. Individuals with a clean driving record are far more likely to earn an advantageous rate than those with infractions on their records.
With a DUI being one of the most serious infractions, you are likely to face a steep increase in your premium rate if you are convicted of one. Some insurers will not write policies for those with a DUI. For more information on how a DUI will impact your insurance with The Hanover, contact your agent directly.
|The Hanover full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$3,718
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$4,383
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$5,571
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$6,426
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
The Hanover car insurance quotes by age
Age rates are based on an individual with a clean driving record.
In every state except for Hawaii and Massachusetts, your age will impact how much you spend on car insurance. Generally, younger drivers tend to pay the highest premiums because they are more likely to be involved in a crash. According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), teens get into four times as many accidents as any other age group.
However, younger drivers might see lower premiums by being listed as active drivers on their parents' policies rather than purchasing their own. The rates below reflect a clean driving record for young drivers on and off their parents' policy as well as adult drivers on their own policy.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|The Hanover full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$7,051
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$6,950
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$6,669
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$6,318
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$3,279
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
The Hanover car insurance discounts
If you're looking to save money on car insurance you may be interested in a company's discount opportunities. Depending on which of The Hanover plans you choose for auto insurance, the following discounts may be available:
The Hanover home insurance
Like its car insurance, The Hanover might be one of the best homeowners insurance companies for those seeking prebuilt coverage packages with the option to add unique endorsements. Based on our analysis of average premiums, coverage options, digital presence and more, The Hanover home insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5. While the company did well in the coverage category, its overall score was brought down by generally steep premiums, lack of nationwide availability and lower-than-average ratings for its mobile app.
The Hanover takes a similar approach to its homeowners products as it does with its auto by offering the Connections, Prestige and Platinum tiers. Each package offers unique coverage options and may be personalized to ensure the best fit for your homeowners insurance needs. While the Connections and Prestige plans may be suitable for most homes, The Hanover Platinum plan is intended for high-value homes or those who want the most robust coverage. This top-tier plan offers extra policy features, such as ordinance or law coverage, increased water backup coverage and unlimited loss of use coverage if your home is temporarily uninhabitable due to a coverage claim.
Pros and cons of The Hanover home insurance
Comparing home insurance quotes might seem intimidating, but making a list of pros and cons may provide a helpful visual to keep track of the priorities a company does and doesn't meet.
-
Low NAIC Complaint Index for homeowners product, indicating customers may be generally satisfied
-
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)
-
Endorsements may allow for policy personalization, especially for those with high-value homes
-
Not available nationwide
-
Homeowners rates are 59 percent higher than the national average
-
The Hanover home insurance was not rated by J.D. Power in 2023
The Hanover home insurance cost
The Hanover's average premiums for home insurance are also higher than the national average cost of home insurance. The average cost of The Hanover's home insurance policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,272 per year, while the national average is $1,428 per year.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|The Hanover average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$1,481
|$975
|$250,000
|$2,272
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$2,999
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$3,761
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$6,062
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
The Hanover home insurance discounts
Although average home insurance premiums from The Hanover may be more expensive than other companies, it does offer some discount opportunities, including:
Compare The Hanover with other insurers
Bankrate conducted this insurance review for The Hanover to help you decide if this carrier may meet your insurance needs. If you're still not sure that this is the company for you, you may want to request quotes from some of the companies below.
The Hanover
Travelers
The Hartford
Liberty Mutual
Although The Hanover's average rates are on the high side, the company offers value with its robust insurance packages, which allow potential policyholders to choose a level of coverage that works for them. The Hanover is known for excellent customer service, so if this is something that matters to you, you may want to consider it as your company of choice.
Although its coverage add-on options may not be as diverse as The Hanover's, Travelers offers many discount opportunities, helping it stand among some of the cheapest home insurance companies. Travelers could also be a good choice for environmentally-conscious shoppers as it offers potential discounts for hybrid and electric cars and LEED-certified homes. Travelers is available in more states than The Hanover, but received mostly lower-than-average customer satisfaction scores in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
|
Individuals affiliated with AARP may find The Hartford to be a good fit for their needs. Not only do AARP members have special access to insurance through The Hartford, but they also get a myriad of membership benefits. Like The Hanover, The Hartford does not offer many unique discounts, but it does have various endorsements for policy customization, including roadside assistance, gap insurance and glass coverage.
|
Those who prefer working with national car insurance carriers may find Liberty Mutual more suitable. Liberty Mutual also sells life insurance and has more robust digital tools than The Hanover. Liberty Mutual does have below-average scores in most regions of the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and a below-average score in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, so customers who value service may want to speak with current policyholders for more information.
$3,718
|
$1,551
|
$2,104
|
No rates available
$2,272
|
$1,249
|
$1,973
|
No rates available
702/1,000
|
694/1,000
|
707/1,000
|
656/1,000
521/1,000
|
517/1,000
|
515/1,000
|
538/1,000
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A (Excellent)
Is The Hanover a good insurance company?
Our insurance editorial team includes three licensed agents. Through our agency experience, we know that choosing the best insurance company isn't always easy — that's why we conduct exhaustive company reviews.
Whether The Hanover is a good company for you may depend on what you're looking for. If price isn't your primary concern and you're willing to pay extra for robust coverage and high-level customer service, then The Hanover might be a good fit for you. However, you may have better options if you're shopping on a strict budget or prefer a company with comprehensive digital tools. Additionally, The Hanover isn't available nationwide.
The Hanover customer satisfaction
Although The Hanover might not be the cheapest company, it may be ideal for shoppers who prioritize customer service. To evaluate this vital metric, Bankrate's insurance editorial team looked to third-party scores, like those issued by J.D. Power. Each year, this analytics company conducts several insurance studies and, based on the information it gathers, gives insurance companies scores for customer satisfaction out of 1,000 points.
J.D. Power did not include The Hanover in every region of its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, probably because it is a smaller carrier. However, in the North Central region, The Hanover scored above average in customer satisfaction, with 835 points. For context, the regional average was 825. The Hanover was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Study or the 2023 U.S. Property Claims Study.
Lastly, while financial strength may not be directly tied to customer service, if an insurance company has strong financial strength ratings with AM Best, it means that it has historically been able to pay out claims when needed.
|Study or Rating agency
|The Hanover
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
The Hanover customer complaints
We also analyzed the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index report. Here, The NAIC keeps track of the complaints it receives about insurance companies and issues them a complaint index. A complaint index score of 1.00 represents the baseline, or average, number of complaints. A score higher than that means that the company has more complaints than average, and vice versa.
The Hanover performs well on the NAIC complaint index for its private passenger product. Its private passenger complaint index is 0.32, indicating it receives fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size. The index for The Hanover has been trending downward for the past several years, suggesting an increased focus on good customer service.
Homeowners seem to be generally satisfied with the service they receive from The Hanover. Although its NAIC score was slightly above average in 2020, the company has rated well below average for customer complaints for the last two years.
Other The Hanover tools and benefits
In addition to home and personal auto insurance, The Hanover also offers other insurance policies and a few benefits that may interest customers. These include:
- Car rental services: Those who rent cars often may benefit from The Hanover's partnership with National Car Rental. The Hanover policyholders are considered members of the National's Emerald Club Executive program and can rent any vehicle in the executive area for the midsize rate in the U.S. and Canada.
- Homeowner partnerships: The Hanover partners with multiple companies through its Partners in Protection program to provide discounted pricing and additional benefits to home insurance policyholders. These partnerships include home repair services with Porch, discounts on security kits with SimpliSafe, arborist care with HMI, water and plumbing service with Leak Defense and Flo by Moen.
- Umbrella insurance: Policyholders who want extended liability protection may consider purchasing a separate umbrella policy.
- Watercraft: If you own a boat, The Hanover could provide additional protection, including coverage for fishing equipment, recovery and salvage, and towing and assistance.
- Recreational vehicles: This policy from The Hanover is intended for vehicles such as golf carts and snowmobiles, as well as ATVs, antique vehicles, motorhomes and more. Coverage for these vehicles can be included through an active auto or home policy with the Hanover.
- Motorcycle: The Hanover has several levels of coverage for motorcycle riders, from base coverage to a Prestige package.
- Cyber: Cyber insurance to protect you from cybercrime is available from The Hanover up to $100,000. This insurance covers cyberattacks, online fraud, data breaches and more.
- Renters: The Hanover offers both basic renters insurance as well as select coverage that includes identity fraud protection and lock replacement.
- Valuable items: This coverage protects you against the loss of jewelry, silverware, musical instruments and more. The Hanover offers several levels of protection with the ability to customize your policy as needed.
- Business insurance: Business owners can purchase policies such as general liability, property and professional liability insurance for business from The Hanover.
- Mobile app: The Hanover's mobile app allows you to manage your policy via your smartphone. You can view your policy documents, call roadside assistance, file a claim and more through the app.
Frequently asked questions about The Hanover
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state's requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16–60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16–20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, as well as the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies' coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company's discount options.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody's and factored a company's corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.