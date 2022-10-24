Current mortgage rates in South Carolina

Mortgage interest rates have surged this year, meaning a home you were able to afford in South Carolina just a few short months ago might be out of reach today. As of Monday, February 12, 2024, current interest rates in South Carolina are 7.31% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.70% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Elevated mortgage rates continue to make housing affordability a challenge for South Carolina homebuyers, and refinances far less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.

Refinance rates in South Carolina

It’s generally not a good time to refinance if you can’t get a lower rate. However, if you need to refinance the mortgage for your home in South Carolina, you could save thousands by shopping around for offers. Check out Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to estimate how much you might save at various rates.

South Carolina mortgage rate trends

As of October 2023, mortgage rates nationally and in South Carolina were at their highest levels since 2000, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

National mortgage rates by loan type