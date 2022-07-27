Best homeowners insurance in South Carolina for 2024

Best for low average rates4.2 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 901 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate, the second-largest U.S. home insurer based on market share according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), may be a company worth considering for South Carolina homeowners who want to manage their policies online and learn more about insurance. Allstate also offers a variety of unique endorsements, including yard and garden coverage, sports equipment coverage, musical instruments coverage, green improvement reimbursement and more. However, its J.D. Power customer satisfaction score, as reported in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, is below average.
Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate's average rate for South Carolina homeowners was the lowest by far of any of our chosen companies. It may be worth getting a quote to see if they are able to do the same for you.