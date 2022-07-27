Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in South Carolina for 2024

Based on our research, Bankrate found that State Farm, Auto-Owners and Allstate are some of the best homeowners insurance companies in South Carolina.

Ashlyn Brooks
Lisa McArdle
Thomas Brock
Lisa McArdle
Thomas Brock
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your South Carolina

Insurance Home Alt

Best South Carolina home insurance companies

Explore Bankrate's top selections for South Carolina home insurance companies, carefully chosen to suit a variety of needs.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Discover the most affordable home insurance options in South Carolina, as identified by Bankrate’s thorough research.

Loan Home Improvement

South Carolina home insurance cost

See how your home insurance rates compare to the averages in South Carolina's most and least expensive areas.

Insurance Home

Insuring your South Carolina home

Understand the unique risk factors in South Carolina and learn about the different types of coverage available for your home.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in South Carolina

Based on our research, which included an analysis of average rates from Quadrant Information Services and a number of other metrics, including customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, the best South Carolina homeowners insurance companies include State Farm, Auto-Owners and Allstate. While only two carriers on our list have average rates lower than the state average of $1,172  per year, the others offer a range of coverage options, digital tools and other policy features that make them stand out.

If you’re looking for the best South Carolina home insurance, shopping around and comparing quotes from several carriers can be a helpful strategy, and you may want to start with these five companies.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Auto-Owners
A++
834
/1,000
$97
$1,164
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
790
/1,000
$128
$1,530
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$75
$901
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$117
$1,405
 Read review
Cincinnati Insurance
A+
Not rated
$107
$1,280
 Get a quote
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in South Carolina

Allstate

Best for low average rates

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 901 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate, the second-largest U.S. home insurer based on market share according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), may be a company worth considering for South Carolina homeowners who want to manage their policies online and learn more about insurance. Allstate also offers a variety of unique endorsements, including yard and garden coverage, sports equipment coverage, musical instruments coverage, green improvement reimbursement and more. However, its J.D. Power customer satisfaction score, as reported in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, is below average.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate's average rate for South Carolina homeowners was the lowest by far of any of our chosen companies. It may be worth getting a quote to see if they are able to do the same for you.

Travelers

Best for optional endorsements

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 790/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,530 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: If you are looking for a home insurance policy with extensive options for add-ons, Travelers may be worth checking out. The company’s robust home insurance offering could also help you add important coverage, like higher limits for valuable items and financial assistance for rebuilding with green materials after a covered loss. To get the most for your money, consider contacting one of Travelers’ nearly 700 independent insurance agencies in South Carolina to discuss which discounts you qualify for. Unfortunately, though, Travelers does have the third lowest J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings among the companies we studied; its score is well below the industry average.

Who Travelers may be good for: If your circumstances require you to purchase a policy with customizations, consider Travelers’ policy options, which feature a more extensive add-on list than many insurers.

State Farm

Best for customer satisfaction

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,405 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm might be an ideal fit for homeowners who value customer service and want to work with a live person. State Farm has established local agents throughout South Carolina that can assist with not just homeowners insurance, but all types of insurance products that the company offers. Although it features an array of coverage options to personalize your home insurance policy, its discount options are more limited.

Who State Farm may be good for: If having good interactions with your insurance company is important to you, State Farm may be a good fit. The company's high ranking with J.D. Power indicates it may place a high value on customer satisfaction, and it may be willing to go the extra mile to ensure that policyholders are happy with their insurance.

Auto-Owners

Best for numerous discounts

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,164 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Contrary to what the name might suggest, Auto-Owners does not only sell auto insurance policies. The super-regional company also offers robust homeowners insurance coverage, with add-ons like guaranteed replacement cost coverage, equipment breakdown insurance and its exclusive Homeowners Plus package, which includes unique coverage like food spoilage if your power goes out due to a covered peril. You may even be able to save further with unique discounts like the advanced quote discount, automatic backup generator discount, mortgage-free discount and water shut-off system discount. However, its mobile app on Android and Apple devices received fewer stars compared to its competitors, and it may not be a good option for homeowners who want to manage their policies online.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you're looking for robust coverage on a budget, Auto-Owner's low average rates and extensive potential discount list may appeal to you.

Cincinnati Insurance

Best for high-value homes

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,280 for $250k dwelling coverage
Cincinnati Insurance Review Get a personalized quote

Why Cincinnati made our list: Cincinnati may be a good option for South Carolina homeowners who own a high-value home. This company sells three tiers of homeowners insurance — Executive Homeowner, Executive Capstone and Executive Classic. The Executive Homeowner is for any home value, while the Executive Classic policy covers homes with a replacement cost value of $500,000 and above and the Executive Capstone policy covers homes with a replacement cost value of $1 million and above. Unfortunately, the company was not rated by J.D. Power for its customer service experience.

Who Cincinnati may be good for: South Carolina homeowners with high-value homes worth $500K or more might want to consider getting a quote from Cincinnati. The company has extensive experience insuring high-value homes and knows what these properties need to be adequately protected.

Additional South Carolina home insurance companies to consider

Bankers Insurance Group

Bankers Insurance Group

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want a range of coverages

Bankers Insurance Group review

Founded in 1976, Bankers Insurance Group has a B+ rating from A.M. Best and an A+ from the Better Business Bureau. It offers a range of coverages, including homeowners insurance, which could make it a compelling choice for South Carolina residents. Particularly noteworthy is its focus on catastrophe-related coverage like flood insurance, a significant consideration in areas prone to such events. Bankers Insurance Group's 24/7 claims reporting service is a notable convenience, facilitating timely support whenever required.

South Carolina Farm Bureau

South Carolina Farm Bureau

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want a community-focused approach and comprehensive insurance offerings

Farm Bureau review

South Carolina Farm Bureau, a key player in the state's insurance market since 1955, stands out for its community-focused approach and comprehensive insurance offerings. As a mutual insurance company deeply rooted in South Carolina, it may be able to provide personalized services across a wide spectrum, including auto, property and agricultural insurance. The company emphasizes strong local ties and a commitment to supporting local farmers.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in South Carolina

Bankrate’s insurance experts chose the best homeowners insurance in South Carolina by using a series of key metrics. These included reviewing average home insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services, as well as coverage options, discounts and mobile accessibility. We also considered third-party industry scores for customer service and financial strength ratings.

From there, the performance of home insurance companies in each of these categories was summed up in a Bankrate Score, which could help you get a fuller picture of a company and compare it with other carriers. The better a company did in each of these separate metrics, the higher its overall Bankrate Score for a maximum score of 5 out of 5.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in South Carolina

In the landscape of South Carolina's home insurance market, finding affordable options can be a significant challenge. With factors like coastal weather risks impacting insurance costs, it may be a good idea for homeowners in the Palmetto State to seek out savings wherever possible. Experts agree that one potentially effective strategy is to obtain multiple quotes to compare prices and coverage options. This approach may not only help in finding the best cheap home insurance in South Carolina, but it also may help homeowners balance affordability with adequate protection. Consider being diligent in this process, especially considering the average home insurance cost in South Carolina can vary based on location and other factors. In essence, investing time in exploring various South Carolina homeowners insurance companies could potentially lead to substantial savings and peace of mind. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in South Carolina

In the quest for affordable home insurance in South Carolina, it becomes essential to consider a variety of options. Below is a table showcasing some of the most competitively priced home insurance companies in the state. This selection, made after examining various factors like coverage options and average home insurance cost in South Carolina, aims to assist homeowners in finding a balance between cost efficiency and reliable coverage. While not necessarily the best homeowners insurance in South Carolina for every individual's unique needs, these companies represent a starting point for those prioritizing budget-friendly options in their insurance search.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
USAA
$34
$405
- $767
 Get a quote
Allstate
$75
$901
- $271
 Get a quote
Auto-Owners
$97
$1,164
- $8
 Get a quote
State Farm
$117
$1,405
+ $233
 Read review
Travelers
$128
$1,530
+ $358
 Get a quote
*based on $250K dwelling coverage

How to get cheap South Carolina home insurance

Even if you don't have a mortgage, it may be a good idea to have a homeowner policy in place to protect you financially in the event of a covered disaster. No homeowner wants to spend more than they have to for their homeowners insurance, which is why experts recommend having a strategy in place when you are shopping for a new policy. A good way to get started is to consider taking these steps to find the best South Carolina homeowners insurance:

  1. Assess your home. Consider how much dwelling coverage you will need to rebuild if necessary (keeping in mind that replacement costs can be very different from your home’s market value). Also, consider what you might need for liability coverage. Your insurer will need to know the details of your home, such as how old the roof is and how close you are to a fire station.
  2. Review the websites of the companies that interest you. Are you able to find answers to your questions there? Are discounts and coverage options listed?
  3. Learn more about how each company does business. If you prefer to do your business electronically, check and see if the company has a digital app. Make sure you can make payments, file claims and handle other common tasks online or via your smartphone. Or, if you prefer to do business face-to-face, see if the companies you’re interested in have local agents.
  4. Gather quotes. Insurance rates are highly personalized, and coverage features and discounts can vary widely between companies. For these reasons and more, experts recommend obtaining free quotes from multiple home insurance companies when considering a new policy. When comparing rates, it's vital to specify the same coverage types and amounts on each estimate so that comparisons are accurate. When evaluating quotes, it may also help to review each company's listed discounts to see if you would qualify for any.

Best home insurance discounts in South Carolina

When it comes to finding the cheapest policy for your needs, discounts are key. Almost all insurers offer at least a few potential discounts, and they can save you a significant amount of money, if you qualify. Many of them are easily earned, as well. Here are a few common discounts in South Carolina:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in South Carolina

Navigating the home insurance market in South Carolina can be a challenge, but there are strategies that can help homeowners save on policy renewals. By understanding the factors that affect South Carolina home insurance costs, residents can make informed decisions and potentially reduce their premiums.

  • Review your policy annually: Regularly evaluating your policy ensures it still meets your needs and may reveal opportunities for savings.
  • Compare quotes: Exploring quotes from different South Carolina homeowners insurance companies could lead to finding more affordable options.
  • Inquire about discounts: Many insurers offer discounts for things like security systems or bundling policies, which might lower the average home insurance cost in South Carolina.
  • Improve home safety: Enhancements like storm shutters or reinforced roofing can reduce the risk profile of your home, potentially lowering insurance costs.
  • Increase your deductible: Opting for a higher deductible can lead to lower premiums, but you may want to ensure it's an amount you can comfortably afford in the case of a claim.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in South Carolina

The average home insurance cost in South Carolina is influenced by various regional factors, making it distinct from other areas. Coastal locations, prone to hurricanes, often see higher premiums due to increased risk. Homeowners may want to consider these regional characteristics when searching for the best South Carolina homeowners insurance. Various factors, such as the age of the home, its construction type and proximity to the coast, could play a significant role in determining individual insurance costs. By understanding these elements, homeowners can be better prepared to navigate the market of South Carolina home insurance companies. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in South Carolina?

Homeowners in South Carolina pay an average of $1,172 annually for $250K of dwelling coverage. This is $256 less than the national average of $1,428 — which is probably welcome news to homeowners in the state. It's also less than the averages paid by residents of neighboring states: Georgia homeowners, for example, pay an average of $1,394, while in North Carolina, residents average $1,294 for annual coverage.

One of the reasons for this may be lower construction costs in the state, which leads to a lower cost to rebuild. Coastal rates may be higher because of the increased risks of tropical cyclones, but those living inland may see lower rates.

South Carolina homeowners insurance rates by city

Home insurance rates in South Carolina can vary significantly based on the city in which a homeowner resides. Various factors, such as local weather patterns, crime rates and the general cost of living, can influence the cost of premiums. Below is a map and a searchable data table, offering a comprehensive view of how homeowners insurance rates differ across various South Carolina cities. This tool may allow homeowners to gain a more precise understanding of what they might expect to pay, providing valuable insights for both current and prospective homeowners in the state.

In addition to the amount of coverage you purchase, where you live in South Carolina has a large impact on your premium rate. Insurers will charge more for locations that are prone to natural disasters, for example, to cover themselves from the increased risk of claims. Although every homeowner's premium rate is unique to their own situation and property, there are locations where you are likely to pay less for insurance. The following cities all have average rates that are 10 percent less than the statewide average annual rate for $250K in dwelling coverage.

  • Clemson: $1,051
  • Seneca: $1,051
  • Campobello: $1,052
  • Pacolet: $1052
  • Pelzer: $1052

In some regions of South Carolina, it's likely you will pay more than the average for your homeowners insurance. Surprisingly, most of these are not coastal cities, but are instead located in the center of the state. The relatively high cost of insurance may be due to the fact that there are other natural disasters that occur in South Carolina, including wildfires, tornadoes and earthquakes. All of these locations feature average annual rates for $250K in dwelling coverage that are 15 percent above the state average.

  • Hilton Head Island: $1,345
  • Cope: $1,344 per year
  • Nichols: $1,342 per year
  • Cordova: $1,341 per year
  • Rowesville: $1,341 per year

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your South Carolina home

In South Carolina, homeowners face unique challenges in insuring their homes, largely due to factors such as coastal weather conditions and varying local risks. It's essential to understand how different coverage options can help safeguard against damage caused by severe weather, such as hurricanes and floods, which are prevalent in the state. Additionally, considering the diverse landscape of South Carolina, from bustling cities to serene coastal areas, each homeowner's insurance needs can differ significantly. Therefore, exploring a range of insurance options and understanding the specific risks associated with one's locale is crucial in obtaining adequate protection for homes in South Carolina. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in South Carolina?

A standard HO-3 home insurance policy in South Carolina offers comprehensive coverage to protect homeowners from various unexpected events. This type of policy generally covers the dwelling, other structures on the property, personal property, liability and additional living expenses. For dwelling and other structures, an HO-3 policy provides open perils coverage, meaning it covers all perils unless specifically excluded. However, personal property coverage under this policy operates on a named perils basis.

In South Carolina, certain covered perils are particularly relevant due to the state's geographic and climatic conditions:

  • Hail or windstorms: These are significant concerns in South Carolina, especially in coastal areas. An HO-3 policy typically covers damage from windstorms and hail, which can be crucial for homeowners in regions prone to such weather events.
  • Falling objects: This coverage is vital in areas with a lot of trees or where severe weather could cause debris to fall on homes. It includes protection from damage caused by objects falling onto the property, a common occurrence during storms.
  • Accidental water overflow or discharge: Given the varied climate in South Carolina, homes can be susceptible to plumbing issues. Coverage for accidental overflow or discharge from plumbing, air conditioning or household appliances can be an important aspect of home insurance policies in the state.

While these are some of the most relevant perils for South Carolina homeowners, it's crucial to review all aspects of your policy to understand the full range of coverage. The average home insurance cost in South Carolina can vary based on factors like location and the specific perils covered. Exploring options from various South Carolina homeowners insurance companies can help in finding the best homeowners insurance in South Carolina that suits individual needs and budgets.

Additional home insurance coverage types in South Carolina

When you get homeowners insurance quotes in South Carolina, you will notice that some common coverage types — like dwelling, personal property, liability and additional living expenses coverage — are typically included. And while a basic homeowners insurance policy may be the right fit for some, there are some optional coverage choices that you may want to consider if you own a home in South Carolina. These include:

  • Flood insurance: Flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners insurance policies, but it is an important coverage type to consider, since flooding can have devastating financial consequences. Usually, you will need to buy a separate flood insurance policy through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or private flood insurers, although a few companies offer flood coverage as an endorsement to your homeowners policy.
  • Earthquake coverage: Although earthquakes that cause significant damage are not common in South Carolina, one could happen at any time. Many home insurance companies offer earthquake coverage as an endorsement, but you may need to purchase a separate policy if you are in a particularly high-risk area.
  • Identity theft coverage: Many home insurance companies offer an endorsement for identity theft, which can help you pay for the costs associated with a stolen identity. This could include lawyer fees and credit monitoring expenses.

Discussing your unique situation with a licensed insurance agent might be a good idea. A local agent should be able to help guide you to choose appropriate coverage so that your homeowners policy fits both your budget and your insurance needs.

Common South Carolina home insurance problems

In South Carolina, homeowners can often face unique challenges when securing home insurance. The state's diverse geography, ranging from coastal areas to inland regions, brings varied risks, impacting both the availability and cost of insurance. Also, the increasing frequency of severe weather events and the complexities of insurance regulations can pose problems for consumers seeking the right coverage.

Some common issues include:

  • High risk of natural disasters: Coastal areas are particularly susceptible to hurricanes and flooding, while inland regions may experience severe storms and hail. This elevated risk could lead to higher insurance premiums and sometimes limited coverage options.
  • Availability of flood insurance: While standard home insurance policies in South Carolina cover a variety of perils, they typically do not include flood damage. Securing separate flood insurance could be a challenge, especially in high-risk areas.
  • Insurance market volatility: The state's exposure to natural disasters might lead to fluctuations in the home insurance market. Homeowners could find it challenging to secure affordable coverage, and some insurers might withdraw from high-risk regions.
  • Understanding coverage limits and exclusions: Homeowners often face difficulties understanding the intricacies of their insurance policies. This includes deciphering coverage limits, exclusions and the differences between replacement cost and actual cash value coverages.

!

Recent news in South Carolina homeowners insurance market

In South Carolina, especially along the coast, homeowners are facing significant challenges with soaring insurance premiums. A recent town hall revealed the extent of the issue, with residents reporting increases of several hundred percent in just a year or two. This surge is attributed to various factors, including global reinsurance trends, local inflation and heightened home repair costs. The situation is particularly acute in homeowner associations (HOAs), where shared insurance costs are becoming a substantial burden.

The state’s response to these challenges involves maintaining regulatory oversight to ensure fair and reasonable insurance practices. However, with primary insurers withdrawing from high-risk areas, many residents are forced to rely on the secondary insurance market, which operates with less regulatory oversight. The potential for capping insurance rate hikes was discussed, but is viewed cautiously, as it could lead to further withdrawals by insurance companies from the market, exacerbating the problem.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

