Current mortgage interest rates in California

As of Wednesday, February 28, 2024, current interest rates in California are 7.31% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.69% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Elevated mortgage rates continue to make housing affordability a challenge for California homebuyers, and refinances far less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.



California mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates hit record lows in 2021, but they have risen sharply since then. As of September 2023, mortgage rates nationally and in California were at their highest levels since 2000, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.