First-time homebuyer programs in Ohio

OHFA mortgage programs

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) works with mortgage lenders to offer a variety of loans for first-time homebuyers. To qualify:

Your income and the purchase price of the home must be within OHFA’s income and purchase price limits, which vary based on where you live. In Franklin County, for example, the income limits for conventional loan products range from $121,320 to $141,540, while the purchase price limit is $498,220 in non-target areas and $608,936 in target areas. (If you know the address of a specific property, you can use the state’s look-up tool to see if it’s in a target or non-target area.)

You must meet the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio requirement (varies based on type of loan).

Your credit score must be 640 or higher for a conventional, VA or USDA loan, or 650 or higher for an FHA loan.

The home must be a single- to four-family home; condominium; modular home or manufactured home.

The home must be situated on two acres or less, or five acres or less if in a rural area.

In addition to checking off those boxes, all borrowers seeking an OHFA loan need to complete a free homebuyer education course.

OHFA Ohio Heroes program

Depending on the type of work you do, you might be able to take advantage of OHFA’s Ohio Heroes homebuyer program, which offers a discount on your mortgage rate. This offering applies to repeat homebuyers as well as first-timers, but it’s especially valuable if you’re just starting to earn paychecks from any of the following jobs:

Police officer, firefighter (volunteers included), EMT or paramedic

Physician, nurse, nurse practitioner or STNA

Teacher (pre-K through grade 12), administrator or counselor

The program is also open to veterans, active-duty military members, members of reserves and surviving spouses. As with all OHFA programs, you’ll need to qualify based on specific underwriting criteria.

OHFA YourChoice! Down Payment Assistance

OHFA’s YourChoice! Down Payment Assistance offers 2.5 percent to 5 percent for a down payment, closing costs or other expenses. Borrowers don’t have to repay the funds provided they do not sell or refinance the property for seven years.

OHFA Grants for Grads

You might be staring down some student loan debt, but OHFA’s Grants for Grads program can make owning a home a more manageable expense. This program is for first-time homebuyers who have completed an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate or other post-graduate degree within the last four years, and offers forgivable down payment assistance worth 2.5 percent to 5 percent and a discounted mortgage rate. Borrowers don’t have to repay the down payment assistance if they remain in the state of Ohio for at least five years.

Mortgage Tax Credit

After you buy your first home, OHFA’s Mortgage Tax Credit program can play a role when it’s time to file your taxes. The IRS already allows you to deduct some of your mortgage interest if you itemize, and this program can help you lower your tax bill even more. There are two options:

Mortgage Tax Credit Plus – If you obtain a loan through OHFA’s first-time homebuyer program, you can score a tax credit of up to 40 percent of your mortgage interest, up to a maximum of $2,000. There’s a trade-off, though: You might pay a “slightly higher interest rate,” according to OHFA’s website. Mortgage Tax Credit Basic – If your loan is not via OHFA, you can still apply for the tax credit, but it will be smaller: 30 percent of your mortgage interest for a bank-owned property; 25 percent for a property in a target area; and 20 percent for all other properties.

Local homebuyer assistance programs

If you’re buying a home in Columbus and your income is 80 percent or below the area median income (AMI), the American Dream Downpayment Initiative can give you up to $7,500 of assistance with your down payment in the shape of a deferred, forgivable loan; you must live in the residence for five years. A similar program in Toledo can help you get $7,500 worth of down payment assistance.