Best homeowners insurance in Ohio for 2024

Some of our picks for the best home insurance companies in Ohio are Allstate, State Farm and Auto-Owners.

Ashlyn Brooks
Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 10, 2024
What to know about insuring your Ohio home

Best Ohio home insurance companies

Bankrate’s top picks of Ohio home insurance companies across several categories.

Cheapest home insurance companies

Bankrate narrowed down the cheapest Ohio carriers based on 2023 average rate data.

Ohio home insurance cost

Compare your current home insurance cost to rates in Ohio’s most and least expensive cities.

Insuring your Ohio home

Learn what risk factors to be aware of and what coverage types are available to you in Ohio.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Ohio

The average cost of home insurance in Ohio is $1,260 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, or about $105 per month. But several companies in the Buckeye State offer lower average rates. Based on Bankrate's analysis of rates from Quadrant Information Services, third-party customer service scores from the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study, financial strength ratings from AM Best and other factors, we found that the best home insurance companies in Ohio are Allstate, State Farm, Auto-Owners, American Family and Buckeye State Insurance. These providers stand out for their low average rates, plentiful discounts, and solid financial and customer service ratings.

If you are shopping for the best Ohio homeowners insurance options, the following companies might be a good starting point:

Insurance company J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium
Allstate
815
/1,000
$82
$984
State Farm
829
/1,000
$90
$1,085
Auto-Owners
825
/1,000
$76
$909
American Family
842
/1,000
$72
$870
Buckeye State Mutual
Not rated
$38
$461
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Ohio

Best for bundling

4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$82/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$984/yr

Customer satisfaction

809/1,000

Best for local offices

4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$90/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,085/yr

Customer satisfaction

829/1,000

Best for coverage options

4.6
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$76/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$909/yr

Customer satisfaction

834/1,000

Best for customer satisfaction

4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$72/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$870/yr

Customer satisfaction

813/1,000

Buckeye State Mutual

Best for cheap average rates

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: B+

Average annual premium

$ 461 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Buckeye State Mutual Insurance made our list: Buckeye State Mutual Insurance is a regional insurer based in Piqua, Ohio. As such, local agents may be more in tune with the insurance needs of homeowners. The company also offers average rates far below the Ohio average. Various endorsements are available to fit your needs, including identity fraud protection for social media and mobile apps, as well as equipment breakdown coverage. Some shoppers may appreciate the company’s local flair, but if you move outside of Indiana, Kansas or Ohio, you’ll likely have to find a new home insurance provider.

Who Buckeye State Mutual Insurance may be best for: Ohio homeowners who are on a budget or highly concerned with identity fraud might find what they're looking for with Buckeye State Mutual.

Additional Ohio home insurance companies to consider

Grange

Grange

Who this may be best for

Homeowners seeking specialized coverage options

Grange review

Ohio-based Grange Insurance may fit the needs of homeowners who prioritize tailored coverage options and the opportunity to capitalize on a variety of discount offers. Endorsement options include cyber security coverage and assisted living care, which extends personal property coverage for family members in assisted living facilities. Unique discounts include home maintenance discounts and DIY home inspection discounts for homeowners who stay on top of routine home repairs. However, Grange is not scored by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction due to its smaller market share, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders before switching.

Nationwide

Nationwide

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking to bundle

Nationwide review

Ohio-based Nationwide stands out as a competitive option for homeowners looking to bundle their insurance needs with a single company, thanks to the carrier's wide-ranging coverage options and special incentives for customer loyalty. Nationwide policyholders could save by bundling their home coverage with auto, life, boat or motorcycle insurance. However, Nationwide also performed better across multiple 2024 J.D. Power studies compared to 2023, which indicates it may be prioritizing customer service more than in previous years.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Ohio

Bankrate chose the best Ohio homeowners insurance companies by comparing average rates, third-party rankings, coverage options, discount opportunities and customer satisfaction among carriers available in the state. To help shoppers choose a provider that is right for them, our Bankrate Score weighs average cost, customer satisfaction ratings, coverage, discounts and financial strength scores on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0 points, with 5.0 being the highest possible score. The higher the rating, the more the company excels in each category.

Finding cheap home insurance in Ohio

Although Ohio's average insurance rates are far below the national average, many homeowners may still be looking to save, especially as average home premiums continue to rise in the U.S. You may be able to secure cheap home coverage in Ohio, or at least stabilize your premium, by maintaining your home, including your roof, looking for applicable discounts and shopping around to compare quotes before your policy renews. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Ohio

Finding affordable home insurance in Ohio, as with anywhere, can be a nuanced process. While no single approach guarantees the best deal, actively seeking out and comparing home insurance quotes in Ohio can offer homeowners a broader perspective on the market. By exploring various offers, particularly from providers known for competitive rates, one might uncover a policy that balances comprehensive coverage with cost-effectiveness. We compiled a list of the cheapest carriers in Ohio using average rate data from Quadrant Information Services.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Buckeye State Mutual
$38
$461
- $799
Hastings Mutual
$57
$679
- $581
Cincinnati
$64
$767
- $493
American Family
$72
$870
- $390
Auto-Owners
$76
$909
- $351
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Ohio

Bankrate's insurance editorial team began the search for Ohio's cheapest home providers by comparing average rate data. After identifying the cheapest companies, we ensured that each one offered a solid balance of coverage options, discounts, customer service metrics and financial strength ratings to finalize our list of the cheapest home insurance companies in Ohio.

How to get cheap Ohio home insurance

Many Ohio homeowners may be looking to save on insurance costs. Although home insurance isn’t mandatory, it’s often an essential tool to provide financial security in the event your home is damaged by a covered loss. Consider these steps when looking for the best cheap home insurance in Ohio:

  1. Understand your coverage needs. Not every home or homeowner has the same coverage needs. Working with a local agent can help you identify what coverage options are best for you and your home.
  2. Know your home. When you get a quote for home insurance, there are pertinent details you need to know about your home. These include the year it was built, square footage and age of home appliances and structures like roof, plumbing and heating. Also, make note of any upgrades or remodeling with the year completed, as well as any unique characteristics or features.
  3. Get several quotes. Finding cheap home insurance often means comparing quotes. Getting quotes from different carriers for the same coverage levels can help you find the carriers with the most affordable rates.
  4. Ask about coverage options and discounts. During the quoting process, don’t be afraid to ask questions. Find out what coverage options the company offers and what discounts are available to you. Knowing what you’re eligible for can help you narrow down your choices for the best cheap home insurance in Ohio.

Best home insurance discounts in Ohio

Although discounts can vary by company, these are some of the most common home insurance discounts in Ohio you may be eligible for:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Ohio

Renewing your home insurance policy in Ohio provides an excellent opportunity to reassess your coverage and potentially find ways to reduce costs. By proactively engaging in the renewal process and exploring different strategies, Ohio homeowners might discover ways to achieve more favorable rates.

  • Look for applicable discounts: Your situation or your home's features might have changed over the years. This could qualify you for new discounts. Some changes to keep in mind include new security features, roof upgrades or potential bundling opportunities.
  • Ask for a policy review: Periodically requesting a review of your policy with your agent can reveal coverage gaps or areas where you might be over-insured.
  • Compare quotes from other carriers: Before committing to a renewal, it might be worthwhile to gather home insurance quotes from other providers in Ohio to see if there's a more competitive rate available.
  • Reconsider your coverage selections: As your life evolves, so do your coverage needs. It might be beneficial to adjust your policy's limits or consider dropping certain coverage types if they're no longer necessary.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Ohio

Ohio residents may find solace in the fact that the state's average home insurance premium stands at $1,140 for $250K in dwelling coverage, well below the national average of $1,428. However, even with this advantage, individual rates in Ohio can fluctuate significantly based on a multitude of factors. Your home's characteristics and location, as well as your personal rating factors, like credit and claims history, will all influence rates. This is why collecting personalized quotes is often the most effective way to understand what you might actually pay for home coverage. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Ohio?

On average, Ohio homeowners insurance costs $1,260 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, which is 25 percent less than the national average of $1,687 per year. Reasonably priced home insurance is relatively common in the Midwest. For example, homeowners in Indiana pay an average of $1,461 annually for the same amount of coverage, and Wisconsin homeowners pay an average of $991 annually.

While the likelihood of year-round storm damage is relatively high in Ohio, the state does not face the same level of risks as many other areas in the U.S., which may be part of why the state has lower average home insurance rates. Unlike portions of the Western U.S., earthquakes aren’t common in Ohio. Neither is catastrophic hurricane damage, which is common on the East and Gulf coasts. The cost of repairs and rebuilding may also be lower in Ohio than it is in many other parts of the country due to the low cost of living in the Buckeye State.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K
Allstate
$789
$984
$1,176
$1,393
State Farm
$826
$1,085
$1,288
$1,483
Auto-Owners
$709
$909
$1,122
$1,356
American Family
$693
$870
$1,037
$1,198
Buckeye State Mutual
$397
$461
$517
$569
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Ohio homeowners insurance rates by city

Within Ohio, home insurance premiums can fluctuate by city and even ZIP code. Rate differences can be attributed to local crime rates, local weather patterns, geographic exposure to risks and the overall value of homes in a particular area. While statewide averages provide a broad overview, delving into city-specific data offers a more nuanced understanding. As you navigate through the subsequent map and accompanying searchable data table, you'll gain insights into how various cities across Ohio compare in terms of insurance costs.

  • North Canton: $1,066 per year — 15 percent below state average
  • Richfield: $1,081 per year — 14 percent below state average
  • Peninsula: $1,090 per year — 13 percent below state average
  • Stow: $1,090 per year — 13 percent below state average
  • Wadsworth: $1,092 per year — 13 percent below state average
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology
  • New Lebanon: $1,463 per year — 16 percent above state average
  • Germantown: $1,458 per year — 16 percent above state average
  • Farmersville: $1,456 per year — 16 percent above state average
  • Aberdeen: $1,439 per year — 14 percent above state average
  • Ripley: $1,433 per year — 14 percent above state average
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Insuring your Ohio home

The types and levels of home insurance coverage you need in Ohio depend on your personal comfort with risk, your home's characteristics, the risk factors where you live and how your chosen insurance company assesses your home. Ohio experiences flood risks, especially around the Ohio River, but flooding is not covered by standard home insurance policies. Understanding potential risks where you live may help you choose the appropriate coverage types and levels for your home. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Ohio?

Understanding Ohio risk factors and standard home insurance coverage types may help you better insure your Ohio home. Below are some of the common causes of loss in Ohio that are covered by a standard HO-3 home insurance policy.

  • Weight of snow and ice: Ohio experiences some severe winter weather. Standard home policies cover damage from the weight of snow and ice as well as burst pipes from freezing conditions.
  • Theft and vandalism: Standard home policies cover damage and stolen items after a theft or vandalism incident.
  • Fire and smoke: Your home policy should cover damage from fire and smoke in the case of a house fire or wildfire. Note that some wildfire-prone areas may have coverage limitations.
  • Liability coverage: This coverage kicks in to cover legal expenses, up to your policy limits, in the event someone is injured on your property.

Learn more: What does homeowners insurance cover?

Additional home insurance coverage types in Ohio

Homeowners insurance is designed to financially protect you from having to repair or replace your home after a covered loss. Ohio experiences tornadoes, winter storms and flooding, which may make these coverage options valuable for Ohio homeowners:

  • Wind coverage: Standard homeowners insurance policies in Ohio typically include coverage for damage caused by high winds from convective storms and tornadoes, but you may want to confirm this with your agent due to the state’s risk level.
  • Flood insurance: Homeowners insurance does not typically cover damage caused by flooding. For that, you will need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy underwritten by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private flood insurer. A few home insurance providers offer this coverage as an endorsement.

Risk factors can vary greatly based on where you live and your home's characteristics. Speaking with a licensed insurance agent may help ensure you've addressed all potential coverage gaps in your home policy.

Common Ohio home insurance problems

Ohio homeowners face a unique set of challenges when seeking home insurance, influenced by the state's distinct climate, geography and socio-economic factors. Here are some potential hurdles homeowners may encounter:

  • Weather-related concerns: Ohio is susceptible to tornadoes, especially in the western and northern regions of the state.
  • Aging infrastructure: Many homes in Ohio, especially in older cities, can be aged and might not meet certain insurers' criteria without significant renovations. Homeowners with older homes may be interested in carriers that offer ordinance or law coverage. This add-on covers the additional cost required to bring a home or home system up to code after a covered loss.
  • Mine subsidence: Ohio is home to more than 4,000 abandoned coal mines. Some counties have mandatory coverage laws, where the state requires standard residential policies to cover subsidence damage. However, some homeowners may need a mine subsidence endorsement.

Frequently asked questions

Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
