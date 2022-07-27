Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Wisconsin for 2024

The best Wisconsin home insurance companies are Chubb, State Farm, Auto-Owners, Erie and West Bend, according to Bankrate’s analysis.

Mary Van Keuren
Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
Best Wisconsin home insurance companies

Bankrate chose the best home insurance in Wisconsin to help you make your policy decision.

Cheapest home insurance companies

We looked at the companies writing the most affordable policies in the state.

Wisconsin home insurance cost

Find out how your location impacts the cost of your policy.

Insuring your Wisconsin home

Learn more about the factors that impact your policy and what types of coverage you need.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Wisconsin

Bankrate determined the best home insurance companies in Wisconsin using average premiums gathered from Quadrant Information Services and third-party ratings from AM Best and the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. We also analyzed each provider’s coverage offerings, digital tools and availability. The table below showcases how each insurer performs across these categories in the form of a Bankrate Score out of 5 total points, where the higher a company scored, the better it performed overall. Homeowners seeking coverage in the state may want to start their search with Chubb, State Farm, Auto-Owners, Erie and West Bend.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Chubb
A++
801
/1,000
$97
$1,164
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$91
$1,086
 Read review
Auto-Owners
A++
834
/1,000
$89
$1,069
 Get a quote
Erie
A+
856
/1,000
$57
$688
 Get a quote
West Bend
A
Not rated
$44
$531
 Get a quote
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Wisconsin

Chubb

Best for robust coverage

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 801/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,164 for $250k dwelling coverage
Chubb Review Get a personalized quote

Chubb is one of the best Wisconsin home insurance companies if you want a comprehensive policy. A standard Chubb home insurance policy includes several benefits, like replacement cost coverage, lock replacement coverage, electronic data restoration, tree removal after a storm and many others. However, Chubb’s average home insurance rates may be higher than the state average. In addition, Chubb does not offer many discounts for potential savings.

State Farm

Best for customer satisfaction

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,086 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

State Farm may be one of the best home insurance companies to consider if you are looking for a provider with consistently top-rated customer service and customer satisfaction. In J.D. Power’s 2023 Home Insurance Study, State Farm scored above average. You can purchase a State Farm home insurance policy through one of the company’s 19,000 agents, or through the website. The company’s main selling points are its high third-party ratings and proven customer service experience, but it may be worth noting that State Farm does not offer many add-on coverage options compared to some competitors.

Auto-Owners

Best for discount opportunities

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,069 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Wisconsin homeowners who want to take advantage of discounts may want to consider Auto-Owners. The company offers a variety of ways to save, including bundling your policies, paying your annual premium in full, having no mortgage, installing an automatic water shut off system, having an automatic backup generator and enrolling in paperless billing. Auto-Owners also offers many endorsements for shoppers who want to build more robust policies. With Auto-Owners, the biggest disadvantage may come for those who prefer to purchase their policy digitally. You must work with an agent to get a quote and buy a policy.

Erie

Best for guaranteed replacement cost coverage

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 856/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 688 for $250k dwelling coverage
Erie Review Get a personalized quote

Erie may be the top Wisconsin home insurance company for shoppers who value service. The carrier landed the top spot in J.D. Power's 2023 Home Insurance Study and consistently sees below-average complaint indexes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Erie may be attractive for Wisconsin homeowners who want a guaranteed replacement cost coverage policy. Every standard home insurance policy from Erie includes guaranteed replacement cost coverage for your dwelling and personal items in the event of a covered loss.

West Bend

Best for coverage on a budget

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 531 for $250k dwelling coverage
West Bend Review Get a personalized quote

West Bend is a small, Wisconsin-based insurance company. According to data from Quadrant, West Bend’s average home insurance rates are below the state average. West Bend is unique in the way it offers its combined auto and home insurance bundle, called the Home and Highway policy. This policy bundle is available in three tiers and provides coverage for things like inflation coverage, valuables, pets, identity theft, sports and hobby equipment, and food spoilage after a power outage. However, West Bend has limited digital capabilities, so you’ll need to work with an agent to get a quote and buy a policy.

Additional Wisconsin home insurance companies to consider

Allstate

Allstate

Who this may be best for

Homeowners wanting diverse policy options

Allstate review

Allstate tied with USAA for the 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Homeowners Insurance Company Overall. Allstate may be best for homeowners looking for highly-customizable coverage, including home-sharing coverage for shoppers who occasionally rent their home out as a short-term rental. Although Allstate doesn't have the most impressive customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power, it does have many local agencies available for in-person service.

Secura

Secura

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who prefer to bundle auto and home policies

Secura review

Secura is a regional carrier available in 13 states. Its average rates are low, but coverage can only be purchased as a home and auto bundle. It offers a handful of discounts that may help lower your rate even more, including early quoting, protective device and new home savings. Perhaps because it's a smaller regional carrier, Secura isn't included in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience with the company.

Travelers

Travelers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want unique add-ons and endorsements

Travelers review

Travelers offers a green home discount for LEED-certified homes and green home coverage to ensure you have enough coverage for your home's green building materials. The carrier scored below the segment average in J.D. Power's customer satisfaction study, but it does offer online quoting and a highly-rated mobile app for digitally-savvy shoppers.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Wisconsin

To find the best Wisconsin homeowners insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team began by reviewing coverage options, discounts, digital experience and third-party ratings from some of the largest companies in the state. We collected average rate data for each carrier from Quadrant Information Services. Each Wisconsin home insurance company earned a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale, based on this analysis.

If you are in the market for home insurance in Wisconsin, using Bankrate Scores can help you quickly narrow down the best Wisconsin homeowners insurance companies. Insurers with high Bankrate Scores generally excel in multiple categories, such as affordability, endorsements, financial strength and customer satisfaction. Companies with low Bankrate Scores may fall short in certain categories, and might not be as strong overall.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Wisconsin

Finding affordable coverage is a top priority for many shoppers who want the best homeowners insurance in Wisconsin at a price that fits their budget. One of the most effective strategies to do this is to take the time to request quotes from multiple insurers. There is no single company that is always the cheapest for everyone all the time, so gathering a range of prices will help you find the company that is able to offer you the best deal for your policy selections and circumstances. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Wisconsin

Bankrate reviewed the average rates for the companies that write the most policies in Wisconsin to find those with the most affordable coverages. The five listed below had the lowest average rates, and may be worth looking at if you hope to find cheap coverage for your property.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
West Bend
$44
$531
- $359
 Get a quote
Erie
$57
$688
- $202
 Get a quote
Allstate
$59
$713
- $177
 Get a quote
Secura
$60
$725
- $165
 Get a quote
Travelers
$67
$801
- $89
 Get a quote
How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Wisconsin

Bankrate's insurance editorial team used data from Quadrant Information services to find the cheapest home insurance companies in Wisconsin. Many national and regional carriers write policies for Wisconsin homeowners, and we reviewed the average rate they charged for $250K in dwelling coverage to arrive at our list of the most affordable carriers.

How to get cheap home insurance in Wisconsin

Finding the right homeowners insurance policy can be an important part of your financial plan. Having coverage for your home’s structure and belongings against a list of potential disasters and losses may provide you peace of mind that your investment is protected from financial loss. Choosing a good homeowners insurance policy does not have to break the bank. The following steps may help you find the best cheap home insurance in Wisconsin:

  1. Obtain home insurance quotes from multiple companies. Shopping around is the best way to compare your options and ensure you are getting the best rate.
  2. Review discounts. Whether you are still getting quotes or you already have a policy, review the available insurance discounts available to you from different carriers. Discount options vary greatly and could have a significant impact on your premium.
  3. Review your deductible. Raising your deductible will lower your premium, but note that insurance professionals recommend keeping your deductible low enough that you could comfortably pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

Best home insurance discounts in Wisconsin

Deciding on which homeowners insurance company to choose may depend on the discounts available from each carrier you're considering. Although insurance companies offer different discount options, there are several common discounts you will find among many carriers.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Wisconsin

Even if you already have coverage, reviewing your policy details before your policy renews may help you save money without switching carriers. Here are a few strategies to consider when your policy renews.

  • Improve your credit rating: In most states, including Wisconsin, carriers can consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your rates. If you've recently improved your credit score, you may want to bring this up with your company at renewal.
  • Repair your roof: Upgrading or replacing your roof to make it more storm-resistant may reduce your risk, earning you a lower rate on your home coverage.
  • Review your discounts: You may be eligible for more discounts now than when you purchased your policy. For example, if you installed a security system, you may earn a protective devices discount. Reviewing your carrier's discounts and looking for applicable savings opportunities could lower your premium or offset an increase.
  • Raise your deductible: Increasing your deductible will lower your premium, but you'll have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Wisconsin

Home insurance rates are on the rise across the country due to inflation, increased claim frequency and severity, and disrupted supply chains. Wisconsin's average home insurance cost is far lower than the national average, but shopping around may help you offset rising rates. Considering your personal rating factors will also help you develop a personalized approach to maintaining cheap rates. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Wisconsin?

The average home insurance premium in Wisconsin is $890 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Homeowners insurance rates vary by state, and Wisconsin homeowners pay less on average for home insurance than the average American. For comparison, the U.S. national average rate is $1,428 per year for the same level of coverage. This could be due to the fact that Wisconsin has a low property crime rate and does not experience major natural disasters, like hurricanes or tornadoes, leading to a lower probability of costly claims.

Although Wisconsin has cheap home insurance based on average rate data, it’s important to remember that every homeowner pays a different rate for coverage. Personal factors, like your claim history, ZIP code, the size and age of your home and its proximity to a fire station can all impact the cost of your policy.

Wisconsin homeowners insurance rates by city

Where you live, down to your ZIP code, affects your home insurance rates. Even among Wisconsin cities, rates vary depending on factors such as crime rates and regional weather patterns. At Bankrate, we've determined the most and least expensive cities in the Badger State for homeowners insurance.

The following cities have the lowest homeowners insurance rates in Wisconsin:

  • Oostburg: $790 — 11.2 percent below the state average
  • Cedar Grove: $793 — 10.9 percent below the state average
  • Waldo: $794 — 10.8 percent below the state average
  • McFarland: $795 — 10.7 percent below the state average
  • Random Lake: $796 — 10.6 percent below the state average

The following cities have the highest homeowners insurance rates in Wisconsin:

  • Boscobel: $1,012 — 13.7 percent above the state average
  • Boyceville: $1,012 — 13.7 percent above the state average
  • Oxford: $1,012 — 13.7 percent above the state average
  • Millston: $1,011 — 13.6 percent above the state average
  • Mount Sterling: $1,011 — 13.6 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Wisconsin home

Like many Midwestern states, Wisconsin sees its share of severe weather-related damage, most commonly caused by thunderstorms, hail and windstorms. Although these may not be as severe as hurricanes or tornadoes, they can lead to claims related to damaged roofs, windows and siding. Flooding may also accompany these weather patterns, even in areas that are relatively landlocked. Considering your region's weather conditions and your home's exposure to risk may help you identify how much home insurance you need. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin's northern location makes it susceptible to heavy winter weather, and with large portions of the state fronting two of the Great Lakes: Superior and Michigan, weather patterns driven by lake effects are common as well. Here are some of the types of damage seen frequently by Wisconsin residents.

  • Hail damage: Hailstorms are hard on roofs and siding. Many experts recommend assessing your home and property after a hail storm to look for compromised roofing, siding and windows.
  • Tornadoes: According to Triple-I, Wisconsin experienced the 11th-highest volume of tornadoes in 2022.
  • Wind damage: High winds can also damage roofs, and they may lead to fallen trees, branches and debris. Maintaining your property's trees may help mitigate windstorm damage.
  • Flooding: Flooding is an issue for those living on Wisconsin's primary waterways, but flooding can happen in all parts of the state and impacts more homeowners than you might expect. Even a single overflowing ditch can cause water damage to your home. Standard home policies don't cover flooding, so if you are concerned that your home is vulnerable, you may want to look into flood insurance.
  • Winter weather and frozen pipes: Cold temperatures can lead to burst pipes, resulting in water damage claims. Property insulating piping, disconnecting outside hoses and keeping your home at a warm temperature, even when you're out of town, may help prevent frozen pipes.
  • Fire damage: Although less common, wildfires and residential fires do occur in Wisconsin. Clearing debris from your property and regularly checking for potential fire hazards in your home may help you avoid costly fire claims.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Wisconsin

Some common causes of loss in Wisconsin are not covered by standard home insurance policies. You may want to consider endorsements to fill these coverage gaps.

  • Flood insurance: Homeowners insurance companies do not cover flood damage on standard policies. Flood insurance is sold through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and from private carriers. To assess your need for flood insurance, input your home’s address into a FEMA flood map, but know that this is only meant as a guide. As 90 percent of U.S. natural disasters involve flooding, the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) recommends all Wisconsin homeowners consider flood insurance.
  • Sinkhole coverage: Sinkhole coverage may be necessary if you live in a sinkhole-prone area of Wisconsin. Some areas in the eastern, southern and western parts of the state have dolomite and limestone beneath the surface. These two types of stone are soluble and prone to breaking.
  • Equipment breakdown: Wisconsin’s weather fluctuations can wreak havoc on heating, plumbing and electrical systems. Adding this optional coverage is similar to buying an extended warranty. If your furnace fails due to a covered peril, your home insurer could help pay for its repair or replacement.
  • Water backup coverage: If you suffer damage due to a backed up sewer or drain line, you’ll want to consider this add-on option to have coverage. Many other types of water damage may be covered automatically, but water backup is not.

Common Wisconsin home insurance problems

The insurance industry is constantly changing and evolving in Wisconsin due to challenges such as increasingly severe weather patterns and supply chain issues. These challenges contribute to rising home coverage rates across the U.S. Here are a few of the considerations that may impact homeowners in Wisconsin who are looking for great home insurance coverage.

  • Flooding threats: According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), nearly 40 percent of Wisconsin's residents live in a coastal county — which means that roughly 2.1 million people are at risk for flooding during severe weather. Flooding is not covered by standard home policies, so you may want to consider adding a flood policy to your Wisconsin coverage portfolio.
  • Supply chain issues: Many areas of the U.S. are still facing materials and labor shortages prompted by the pandemic. This, combined with inflation issues, may prompt Wisconsin homeowners to consider their coverage limits compared to the true cost of repair or replacement for their homes and belongings.
  • Limited insurer availability: As climate change increases home insurance claim frequency and severity in an already challenging coverage market, many insurers are becoming more wary of risk and setting stricter limitations on what homes they will insure. Although Wisconsin doesn't face the same extreme situations as Florida or California, home insurance companies may still be less willing to take on risk for some coastal homeowners than they used to.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Mary Van Keuren
Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
