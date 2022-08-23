Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Secura Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.2
Cost & ratings
2.7
Coverage
3.5
Support
4.0
Home
2.7
Cost & ratings
2.7
Coverage
3.0
Support
2.5
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Secura Insurance is available in 13 states and sells multiple lines of insurance coverage. If you’re shopping for bundled policy options, the carrier might be a good fit, but Secura’s auto and home policies are only available as bundles and cannot be purchased individually.
Who Secura Insurance might be good for: Secura may appeal to people who want to bundle their home and auto policies for easier policy management and to save on premiums.
Who Secura Insurance might not be good for: If you live outside of Secura’s relatively limited service area or want just one type of policy (home or auto), Secura may not be a good fit.
Secura car insurance
Secura car insurance might be good for drivers who want to bundle their coverage with home insurance since the company sells its auto and home insurance as a package. You can choose from the Mile-Stone Basic or Mile-Stone Gold. Both packages bundle auto and home coverage; you cannot buy just an auto policy with Secura. The packages have the advantage of a single deductible. If your car and home are damaged in the same event, you’ll pay just one deductible rather than both.
Secura’s limited state availability and the fact that it does not offer car insurance without home insurance was partly responsible for it not receiving a higher Bankrate Score, but it could still be a good choice for those who live in its area of service.
Pros and cons of Secura car insurance
Secura isn’t the largest car insurance company, but it does offer cheap average car insurance rates and might be a good choice for some.
-
Low average rates for auto insurance
-
Local agencies may be appealing to some drivers
-
Offers robust travel assistance coverage
-
Only available in 13 states
-
Car insurance only available as a bundle with home insurance
-
Fewer endorsements than some companies
Secura car insurance cost
On average, Secura car insurance tends to be relatively cheap. Full coverage car insurance with Secura Insurance costs an average of $1,042 per year, while minimum coverage averages $253 per year, much lower than the national average cost of car insurance $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. The rate you pay will vary based on your personal rating factors, but according to our analysis of quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services, Secura tends to offer low average rates for a variety of situations.
Secura car insurance rates by driving history
Having incidents — like tickets and accidents — on your driving record can have a huge impact on your car insurance rates. Our Secura Insurance review shows that the company’s average rates for drivers with a single speeding ticket and with a single at-fault accident on their driving records are far lower than the national average.
We didn’t include DUI rates in our analysis, as not all companies will accept drivers with DUIs. If you have a DUI and are interested in Secura car insurance, contact a Secura agent to discuss your situation and to possibly get a quote.
|Secura full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,042
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,153
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$1,181
|$2,854
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Secura car insurance quotes by age
Age is another factor that heavily influences how much you pay for car insurance in most states. Younger drivers tend to pay more due to their inexperience, but young drivers can usually expect to pay far less if they’re able to be listed on their parents’ policy rather than purchasing their own.
If you have a young driver on your policy, comparing auto insurance rates from a few different companies may be a good way to find a lower premium. Across a range of ages, Secura’s rates tend to be lower than the national average. These average rates are for drivers with clean driving records, though; if you or your young driver has infractions on their records, rates will likely be much higher.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Secura full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$2,358
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$2,158
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$1,946
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$1,807
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$1,695
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Secura car insurance discounts
Although Secura’s average rates are already low, you may be able to take advantage of the company’s discounts to lower your premium even more. Car insurance discounts may vary by state. Talk with a Secura representative to determine the best ways to save on your auto insurance.
Secura home insurance
As with auto insurance, Secura home insurance is only available as a package with auto, so it could be a good choice for those who want to bundle their policies, but may not be a great option if you don’t want to insure a vehicle as well. Coverage is available in the same 13 states where auto insurance is sold. Although Secura isn’t one of Bankrate’s choices for the best home insurance companies, you might still want to get a quote if you are looking for a cheap auto and home bundle.
Pros and cons of Secura home insurance
Secura home insurance could be a good fit for some but it’s not likely to be the best policy for everyone. Just like with auto insurance, getting and comparing home insurance quotes can be a useful strategy when you’re looking for coverage. Below are some pros and cons of Secura’s home insurance product.
-
Below-average home insurance rates
-
Helpful online blog posts on a variety of home-related topics
-
Pet medical coverage available
-
Limited state availability
-
Home insurance only available as a bundle with car insurance
-
Doesn’t offer many add-on options
Secura home insurance cost
Just like with its auto coverage, Secura offers cheaper average home insurance rates than the national average. For a home policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage, Secura policyholders pay about $725 per year on average, significantly lower than the national average cost of home insurance, which is $1,428 per year for the same coverage amount. In fact, Secura’s average rates are cheaper than the national average across a range of coverage levels, as demonstrated by the table below. Keep in mind that your rates will vary based on your own personal rating factors.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Secura average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$504
|$975
|$250,000
|$725
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,003
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$1,255
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$2,030
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Secura home insurance discounts
Many of Secura’s discounts can be applied to both home or auto policies, like the financial stability discount. As with the auto insurance discounts, the home insurance discounts could vary by state, so talking with Secura directly is the best way to know which options you qualify for. Here are some additional ways you might be able to save on Secura home insurance:
Is Secura a good insurance company?
Secura could be a good insurance company if you are looking for a bundled auto and home package. Because the company only sells auto and home as a package, not individually, many of its discounts and endorsements actually apply to both product types, which is relatively unique. However, because you must have both policies with Secura, if for some reason you want or need to move one policy to another carrier, you’ll have to move both. You won’t be able to switch your car insurance, for example, and leave your home insurance with Secura.
Secura does have a lot of perks, like local agents, low average rates and a strong sustainability program. If you live in one of the 13 states Secura writes coverage in, it may be worth getting a quote.
Secura customer satisfaction
Secura is a smaller carrier and isn’t rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction. However, the company does have an A (Excellent) AM Best rating, which reflects its historical ability to pay out claims. While A isn’t the highest rating from AM Best (that’s A++), it’s still relatively high and may give shoppers peace of mind that the company is financially sound.
|Study or Rating agency
|Secura
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|N/A
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|N/A
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
Secura customer complaints
One way to learn more about customer experience with an insurance company is to check the complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The complaint index provides an average baseline (1.0) for the number of complaints an insurance company is expected to have based on its size; whether the insurance company’s complaint index is above or below based on data collected by the NAIC could give you some indication of its relationship with policyholders.
Secura has a complaint index of 8.78 for its private passenger auto product, which means the NAIC receives nearly nine times as many complaints about Secura’s auto insurance than average. While there’s no way to know how many complaints were filed specifically about auto claims, the high index doesn’t bode well for the company’s service reputation.
For its homeowners insurance, Secura’s NAIC complaint index is 7.01, which means seven times as many complaints as you’d expect from an insurer of its size. However, looking more deeply at the data, the company received just one complaint in 2022. The reason its index is so high is likely due to its relatively small size.
Other Secura tools and benefits
Although it is a smaller company, Secura offers numerous insurance products. In addition to the auto and home bundle options, you might be able to buy the following types of insurance from Secura:
- Renters
- Umbrella
- Business & non-profit
- Farm & agriculture
- Special event
- Sports & recreation
- Health club
Auto insurance customers may be interested in Secura’s safety resources that can help you avoid claims and damage. You might also be able to purchase roadside assistance coverage, travel coverage and accident forgiveness for a more robust policy.
There are also add-ons for the company’s homeowners coverage. You could add identity theft insurance, which could help pay for the cost of restoring your stolen identity. Additionally, Secura offers underground service line coverage, which can help pay for damage to buried service lines like your gas and water.
Frequently asked questions about Secura
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.