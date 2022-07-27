Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Indiana for 2024

Erie, Auto-Owners and Nationwide are some of the best home insurance companies in Indiana, per Bankrate’s research.

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 05, 2024
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!

What to know about insuring your Indiana home

From cost to customer service, Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed what factors matter most to Indiana homeowners. You can use this guide to help make sound decisions to protect your most significant financial investment.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Indiana home insurance companies

See Bankrate’s top choice of Indiana home insurance providers across numerous categories.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Consider the cheapest home insurance companies offering coverage in Indiana.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

Indiana home insurance cost

Where does your home insurance premium rank when compared to other cities in Indiana?

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

Insuring your Indiana home

Learn what natural hazards pose a threat to your home and how your policy can cover them.

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Indiana

Bankrate used data provided by Quadrant Information Services to determine average rates for the top Indiana home insurance companies. Homeowners in Indiana pay an average of $1,225 for $250,000 of dwelling coverage, which works out to about $102 a month. This is 14 percent below the national average of $1,428.

To further our analysis, we reviewed financial strength ratings from AM Best and customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, then awarded each company a Bankrate Score to reflect our overall findings. Using these criteria, some of the best homeowners insurance in Indiana included Erie, Auto-Owners, Nationwide, Indiana Farm Bureau and Encompass.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Auto-Owners
A++
825
/1,000
$155
$1,855
 Get a quote
Erie
A+
827
/1,000
$86
$1,026
 Get a quote
Nationwide
A+
816
/1,000
$105
$1,259
 Get a quote
Encompass
A+
Not rated
$105
$1,264
 Get a quote
Indiana Farm Bureau
A
Not rated
$156
$1,875
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

The top 5 home insurance companies in Indiana

Auto-Owners

Best for add-on coverage

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 825/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,855 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners is one of the best home insurance companies for Indiana homeowners looking to customize their policies with add-ons. It offers a variety of endorsements for more protection, like special personal property coverage, ordinance or law coverage, equipment breakdown coverage and home cyber protection. Plus, several discount opportunities are available to those who qualify. However, homeowners must work with an independent agent that represents the company to get a quote or buy a policy.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you’d like to craft a policy that will meet your specific needs, Auto-Owners is worth considering.

Erie

Best for low rates

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 827/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,026 for $250k dwelling coverage
Erie Review Get a personalized quote

Why Erie made our list: Erie offers the cheapest home insurance in Indiana, based on the companies we reviewed. The company is also the top-rated home insurance company by J.D. Power for overall customer satisfaction. In addition to its low rates, Erie stands out for its coverage options, like guaranteed replacement cost coverage, water backup coverage, service line protection and identity theft coverage. There are also a handful of discounts available for potential policy savings, but Erie offers fewer discounts than some other companies on our list.

Who Erie may be good for: Erie may be worth considering if you're tight on cash following a home purchase. Its high customer service ranking also makes it a good choice for homeowners who want a company that is highly responsive to their needs.

Nationwide

Best for discounts

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 816/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,259 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide's average rate for Indiana homeowners insurance is slightly above the state average; however, the company offers ample opportunities to earn discounts. Homeowners might get a break on their premiums for bundling policies, installing protective devices in their homes, renovating major home systems, living in a gated community, insuring a newly purchased home and more. In addition, the company has several endorsement options on offer for anyone seeking added coverage.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide’s extensive list of discounts might make it a good option for homeowners on a tight budget.

Encompass

Best for replacement cost coverage

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,264 for $250k dwelling coverage
Encompass Review Get a personalized quote

Why Encompass made our list: Encompass is a lesser-known home insurance company in Indiana that is a subsidiary of Allstate. Homeowners looking to boost their financial protection by upgrading to a replacement cost coverage policy may want to consider Encompass. The Elite and Deluxe homeowners packages offer coverage limits equal to 200 percent of a home's value for the dwelling, personal property and detached structures. Coverage for increased building costs is also available. Encompass products are sold exclusively through independent agents.

Who Encompass may be good for: Encompass's three coverage levels — Special, Deluxe and Elite — may be helpful to homeowners who want robust coverage options without breaking their budget.

Indiana Farm Bureau

Best for customer service

3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,875 for $250k dwelling coverage
Indiana Farm Bureau Review Get a personalized quote

Why Indiana Farm Bureau made our list: To get coverage from Indiana Farm Bureau, homeowners must join its membership-based program and work with an agent to get a quote and purchase a policy. Some homeowners may appreciate the personalized shopping experience. However, Indiana Farm Bureau’s average rates are more expensive than some other companies we reviewed.

Who Indiana Farm Bureau may be good for: If you value the experience of speaking with a local agent who has feet-on-the-ground knowledge of your community, Indiana Farm Bureau is worth considering.

Additional Indiana home insurance companies to consider

Cincinnati Insurance

Cincinnati Insurance

Who this may be best for

Homeowners with high-value properties

Cincinnati Insurance review

Cincinnati Insurance may be a good option if you require coverage unique to high net worth individuals, such as having a home valued over $1 million or need kidnap and ransom coverage. Depending on the homeowners package you select, you can obtain wildfire protection services, a preferred flood policy with enhanced coverage or a capstone green upgrade, which uses green materials to rebuild your home after a covered loss.

Read Bankrate’s Cincinnati insurance review to learn more about its policy types and coverage options.

Westfield

Westfield

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want to bundle their insurance products

Westfield review

Westfield offers coverage for homes and vehicles in 10 states, including Indiana. Aside from standard coverage, it also specializes in high-valued homes. Westfield may be a good option for a luxury homeowner looking for additional benefits such as equipment breakdown and replacement cost coverage. Westfield has a suite of coverage options available to farmers and other agribusinesses, so Indiana farmers may want to consider Westfield as a way of keeping their insurance products with one company.

To better understand what Westfield offers, read Bankrate’s in-depth Westfield insurance review.

Indiana Farmers Insurance

Indiana Farmers Insurance

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who prefer local agents

Indiana Farmers Insurance was established in 1877 and is based and solely operates in Indiana. Homeowners looking for local agents, insurance bundles and a company with longevity may want to consider Indiana Farmers. It has had an AM Best rating of A (Excellent) for over 50 years. Its offerings are simple for both auto and home, but Indiana Farmers also has farming and business coverage.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Indiana

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Indiana is considerably less than the current national average — for now. With increasing climate risks, Hoosier homeowners may benefit from learning how to save on home insurance costs should they tick upward in the future. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Indiana

Indiana home insurance costs have risen over the past five years which is prompting many homeowners to look for more affordable policies. If finding the best cheap home insurance in Indiana is your goal, here are five insurance providers with some of the lowest average annual insurance rates in the Hoosier State.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs. state avg. for $250k coverage
USAA
$75
$901
- $324
 Get a quote
Allstate
$91
$1,091
- $134
 Get a quote
Nationwide
$105
$1,259
+ $34
 Get a quote
Travelers
$110
$1,319
+ $94
 Get a quote
State Farm
$126
$1,517
+ $292
 Read review
Farmers
$157
$1,885
+ $660
 Get a quote
Caret DownCaret Up
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*Based on $250K dwelling coverage
**USAA is only available to eligible military members

How to get cheap Indiana home insurance

Although Indiana's average rates for home insurance are already on the low side, it's likely that you want to find the best possible coverage at the lowest possible rate. Here are a few strategies you can use to help you save money on your Indiana home insurance:

  1. Shop around: Don't settle for the first insurance quote you receive. Ask several companies to give you a quote, making sure you are asking for the same coverage levels from each one (or as close to the same as possible). You may be surprised to find a wide range of prices.
  2. Bundle your policies: Many insurers will offer savings on your premium if you purchase more than one insurance product from them. Most frequently, homeowners and auto insurance are bundled. But you could also ask an agent about bundling motorcycle, boat or another type of insurance.
  3. Work on your credit score: Individuals with high credit scores are likely to be offered the best rates by insurers since they have a demonstrated history of paying their bills promptly and fully. A low credit score may lead your insurer to wonder if you'll be able to pay your premium on time every month.
  4. Repair your roof: An older or damaged roof may cause a costly claim, so you may earn a lower rate if you replace your roof. Installing one made of storm-resistant materials could even earn you a discount.

Best home insurance discounts in Indiana

Another way to save money on your Indiana homeowners insurance is by taking advantage of discounts. Almost all insurers offer at least a few. Experts recommend contacting your agent at least once a year to ask which discount opportunities you may qualify for. Here are a few that are common in Indiana:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Indiana

While homeowners in Indiana are lucky to have lower-than-average insurance rates, finding additional ways to save money is a smart financial move. You can find ways to put money back into your pocket without losing valuable coverage by exploring various strategies. Here are a few ideas to consider:

  • Only submit a claim when necessary: Insurance is a backup plan and should only be used when the cost to repair your home is more than what you can reasonably afford. Frequent claims increase your premium and too many small claims can be a cause for nonrenewal.
  • Keep up with home maintenance: Dwellings kept in good condition are less likely to experience damage from small storms and wind gusts. When left to deteriorate, homes may not meet underwriting standards, which can cause a loss in benefits or for claims to be denied.
  • Mitigate your risks: Be aware of your area's natural hazards and ensure your home is safeguarded. Some safety measures are simple, such as keeping gutters clear and removing dry debris from your yard. More expensive updates, like installing hurricane shutters, may help you earn a mitigation discount.
  • Inquire about discounts: If your renewal premium is more than what you anticipated, speak with your insurance agents about any discount opportunities that you aren’t taking advantage of yet.
  • Shop your policy early: You don’t have to wait until your renewal to shop for a better rate. In fact, many insurance providers offer discounts for early bird shoppers who can secure coverage at least 10 days before the policy start date.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Indiana

Some homeowners in Indiana may be feeling the strain of rising inflation, which typically extends to insurance. Rebuilding a home is more expensive now due to increases in labor and supply costs. Most insurance companies increase the replacement cost of dwelling coverage every year so homeowners aren’t left underinsured; however, it’s worth checking with your agent upon renewal to make sure this is the case. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Indiana?

The average cost of home insurance in Indiana is $1,225 per year, 14 percent less than the national average rate of $1,428 based on $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Indiana home insurance rates are also cheaper than some neighboring states. For example, the average home insurance premium in Kentucky is $2,009, and the average rate in Illinois is $1,410.

Indiana homeowners insurance rates by city

Home insurance rates vary from city to city and from home to home. Aside from variables like square footage and building material, factors such as land elevation, proximity to a fire department and risks of vandalism are different from one town to the next. Your insurance company weighs these risks and prices the policy accordingly. See the map and data table below for more information on how Indiana home rates change depending on location.

Your ZIP code plays a role in determining the rate you will pay for your homeowners insurance policy. In an area with a low crime rate that is not prone to natural disasters, your insurer may offer a lower rate than if you live in a region that, say, experiences frequent tornadoes or has a high rate of residential crime. These cities are some of the cheapest in Indiana for home insurance:

  • Williamsburg: $1,171 per year — 4 percent lower than the state average
  • Lynn: $1,172 per year — 4 percent lower than the state average
  • Tefft: $1,172 per year — 4 percent lower than the state average
  • Frankfort: $1,173 per year — 4 percent lower than the state average
  • Pine Village: $1,173 per year — 4 percent lower than the state average

Insurers charge higher rates in some areas because more claims are filed by residents in these regions. Statistically speaking, a city with a higher-than-average number of claims each year presents more risk for the company. Thus, they charge more to mitigate this risk. Residents of the following cities may see slightly higher average rates, though even here, the rates are below the national average:

  • Seelyville: $1,267 per year — 3 percent higher than the state average
  • Needham: $1,266 per year — 3 percent higher than the state average
  • Blanford: $1,265 per year — 3 percent higher than the state average
  • Crothersville: $1,265 per year — 3 percent higher than the state average
  • Franklin: $1,265 per year — 3 percent higher than the state average
House Icon

Insuring your Indiana home

When reviewing home insurance options in Indiana, consider your location and what insurance perils your home may be prone to. Is your home close to Lake Michigan or in the heart of Warren Park? Make sure your policy covers the most common types of claims in your area and ask your agent if endorsements are necessary for more financial protection. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Indiana?

Home insurance is written on a standardized form. Which form you choose depends on what coverage you need, and then each insurance provider adds benefits or exclusions to make its policies unique. For example, HO-3 homeowners insurance coverage is the most common type of policy. It is written on an open-peril basis for dwelling and other structures and named perils for personal property. This simply means that your dwelling and other structures have coverage from every kind of peril, except what is specifically excluded and your personal property is only covered for the perils that are listed in the policy documents.

In areas prone to certain types of disasters, insurance providers can exclude perils to mitigate their risk. So, what does this mean for your Indiana home insurance? While most HO-3 policies offer the same coverage, understanding the risks inherent to your home can help you identify coverage gaps. Here are the most common types of damage covered by a standard HO-3 policy in Indiana. Make sure to review your policy paperwork to learn the specifics regarding your policy.

  • Fire and lightning
  • Windstorms, hail and tornadoes
  • Weight of ice or snow
  • Damage from vehicles
  • Smoke
  • Vandalism
  • Falling objects

Additional home insurance coverage types in Indiana

Once you learn about common factors that cause damage to homes in your area, you can better tailor your home insurance policy to meet your specific needs. Working with a local insurance agent could be beneficial if you aren’t sure what coverage types are best for your situation.

Coverage options residents of the Hoosier State may want to consider include:

  • Flood insurance: Standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flood damage, so you may want to purchase a flood insurance policy. Indiana experienced 76 flooding or heavy rain events in 2022 alone. You may be able to buy flood coverage from the federally-backed National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or from private insurers that underwrite flood policies.
  • Earthquake insurance: Earthquakes are excluded from home policies and Indiana is near two major seismic zones. While the most recent earthquake was only a magnitude of 2.3, homeowners may want to consider adding an earthquake endorsement to their policy considering the financial impact damage from earthquakes can cause.
  • Sewer backup: Homeowners with basements may find it important to add a water and sewer backup endorsement to their policies. But even if you don’t have a basement, this add-on coverage could help protect your finances if damage is caused by drain-line backups. It also covers sump-pump failures during a power outage.
  • Roof replacement cost: If your roof is new enough and in good condition, you might qualify for replacement cost roof coverage. Indiana’s weather hazards — including damaging straight-line winds, hail and tornadoes — may lead to roof damage. This endorsement helps ensure that your payout is enough to replace the damaged portions of your roof, rather than receiving a payout equal to the depreciated value.

Related content:

exterior view of house in flooding

How much does flood insurance cost?

houses located in california

What is earthquake insurance?

Does homeowners insurance cover wildfire damage?

Common Indiana home insurance problems

Homeowners in Indiana don’t experience the same types of insurance issues that other states have, like Florida, Louisiana and California. However, there may be some concerns on the horizon that Hoosiers should be aware of. Due to changes in weather patterns and climbing average temperatures, Indiana is already starting to have more precipitation than average. According to the Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment, Indiana may see 6 to 8 percent more rainfall per year by 2050.

This increases the risk of flooding in areas that do not have flood insurance and are not included in FEMA’s flood zone map. If you are concerned with potential flooding, check your address on First Street Foundation’s Risk Factor model to see what your flood risk is today and 30 years from now.

!

News that affects Indiana homeowners

Experts have pointed toward likely increases in insurance costs for residents of the Hoosier State since 2022. According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and information from the National Centers for Environmental Information:

  • Both auto and homeowners insurance are on the rise because of several factors.
  • Increased storm activity in the state — including four severe storms and one winter storm event in 2022 — is part of the problem.
  • Indiana saw a spike in premium rates of 13.5 percent over the past five years.
  • Much of the increase was due to the higher cost of building materials, which are covered by your dwelling insurance.
  • Mark Friedlander of Triple-I recommends that homeowners consider flood insurance, even if they are not in a flood zone because flooding is increasingly occurring in parts of the state that have never seen flooding before.
  • It’s recommended to get at least three quotes when looking for coverage. Additionally, consider doing an annual review of your policy to ensure that you have the best coverage for your needs.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Score

Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.

  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech  and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Written by
Shannon Martin
Writer, Insurance

Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and content writer for Bankrate. With a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and 15 years in the insurance industry, she enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute