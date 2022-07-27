Best homeowners insurance in Indiana for 2024

Best for add-on coverage4.6 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,855 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners is one of the best home insurance companies for Indiana homeowners looking to customize their policies with add-ons. It offers a variety of endorsements for more protection, like special personal property coverage, ordinance or law coverage, equipment breakdown coverage and home cyber protection. Plus, several discount opportunities are available to those who qualify. However, homeowners must work with an independent agent that represents the company to get a quote or buy a policy.
Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you’d like to craft a policy that will meet your specific needs, Auto-Owners is worth considering.