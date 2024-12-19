Skip to Main Content

2025 Ohio conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Preparing to buy a home in Ohio? Find the 2025 Ohio conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Ohio conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Adams $806,500 $498,257
Allen $806,500 $498,257
Ashland $806,500 $498,257
Ashtabula $806,500 $498,257
Athens $806,500 $498,257
Auglaize $806,500 $498,257
Belmont $806,500 $498,257
Brown $806,500 $498,257
Butler $806,500 $498,257
Carroll $806,500 $498,257
Champaign $806,500 $498,257
Clark $806,500 $498,257
Clermont $806,500 $498,257
Clinton $806,500 $498,257
Columbiana $806,500 $498,257
Coshocton $806,500 $498,257
Crawford $806,500 $498,257
Cuyahoga $806,500 $498,257
Darke $806,500 $498,257
Defiance $806,500 $498,257
Delaware $806,500 $569,250
Erie $806,500 $498,257
Fairfield $806,500 $569,250
Fayette $806,500 $498,257
Franklin $806,500 $569,250
Fulton $806,500 $498,257
Gallia $806,500 $498,257
Geauga $806,500 $498,257
Greene $806,500 $498,257
Guernsey $806,500 $498,257
Hamilton $806,500 $498,257
Hancock $806,500 $498,257
Hardin $806,500 $498,257
Harrison $806,500 $498,257
Henry $806,500 $498,257
Highland $806,500 $498,257
Hocking $806,500 $569,250
Holmes $806,500 $498,257
Huron $806,500 $498,257
Jackson $806,500 $498,257
Jefferson $806,500 $498,257
Knox $806,500 $498,257
Lake $806,500 $498,257
Lawrence $806,500 $498,257
Licking $806,500 $569,250
Logan $806,500 $498,257
Lorain $806,500 $498,257
Lucas $806,500 $498,257
Madison $806,500 $569,250
Mahoning $806,500 $498,257
Marion $806,500 $498,257
Medina $806,500 $498,257
Meigs $806,500 $498,257
Mercer $806,500 $498,257
Miami $806,500 $498,257
Monroe $806,500 $498,257
Montgomery $806,500 $498,257
Morgan $806,500 $498,257
Morrow $806,500 $569,250
Muskingum $806,500 $498,257
Noble $806,500 $498,257
Ottawa $806,500 $498,257
Paulding $806,500 $498,257
Perry $806,500 $569,250
Pickaway $806,500 $569,250
Pike $806,500 $498,257
Portage $806,500 $498,257
Preble $806,500 $498,257
Putnam $806,500 $498,257
Richland $806,500 $498,257
Ross $806,500 $498,257
Sandusky $806,500 $498,257
Scioto $806,500 $498,257
Seneca $806,500 $498,257
Shelby $806,500 $498,257
Stark $806,500 $498,257
Summit $806,500 $498,257
Trumbull $806,500 $498,257
Tuscarawas $806,500 $498,257
Union $806,500 $569,250
Van Wert $806,500 $498,257
Vinton $806,500 $498,257
Warren $806,500 $498,257
Washington $806,500 $498,257
Wayne $806,500 $498,257
Williams $806,500 $498,257
Wood $806,500 $498,257
Wyandot $806,500 $498,257

