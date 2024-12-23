Skip to Main Content

2025 Indiana conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Bankrate Staff Suzanne De Vita
Written by
Bankrate Staff,
Edited by
Suzanne De Vita
Published on December 23, 2024 | 2 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Mansion brick house | iStock.com/lillisphotography

Preparing to buy a house in Indiana? Find the 2025 Indiana conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Indiana conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Adams County $806,500 $524,225
Allen County $806,500 $524,225
Bartholomew County $806,500 $524,225
Benton County $806,500 $524,225
Blackford County $806,500 $524,225
Boone County $806,500 $524,225
Brown County $806,500 $524,225
Carroll County $806,500 $524,225
Cass County $806,500 $524,225
Clark County $806,500 $524,225
Clay County $806,500 $524,225
Clinton County $806,500 $524,225
Crawford County $806,500 $524,225
Daviess County $806,500 $524,225
Dearborn County $806,500 $524,225
Decatur County $806,500 $524,225
Dekalb County $806,500 $524,225
Delaware County $806,500 $524,225
Dubois County $806,500 $524,225
Elkhart County $806,500 $524,225
Fayette County $806,500 $524,225
Floyd County $806,500 $524,225
Fountain County $806,500 $524,225
Franklin County $806,500 $524,225
Fulton County $806,500 $524,225
Gibson County $806,500 $524,225
Grant County $806,500 $524,225
Greene County $806,500 $524,225
Hamilton County $806,500 $524,225
Hancock County $806,500 $524,225
Harrison County $806,500 $524,225
Hendricks County $806,500 $524,225
Henry County $806,500 $524,225
Howard County $806,500 $524,225
Huntington County $806,500 $524,225
Jackson County $806,500 $524,225
Jasper County $806,500 $524,225
Jay County $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson County $806,500 $524,225
Jennings County $806,500 $524,225
Johnson County $806,500 $524,225
Knox County $806,500 $524,225
Kosciusko County $806,500 $524,225
Lagrange County $806,500 $524,225
Lake County $806,500 $524,225
Laporte County $806,500 $524,225
Lawrence County $806,500 $524,225
Madison County $806,500 $524,225
Marion County $806,500 $524,225
Marshall County $806,500 $524,225
Martin County $806,500 $524,225
Miami County $806,500 $524,225
Monroe County $806,500 $524,225
Montgomery County $806,500 $524,225
Morgan County $806,500 $524,225
Newton County $806,500 $524,225
Noble County $806,500 $524,225
Ohio County $806,500 $524,225
Orange County $806,500 $524,225
Owen County $806,500 $524,225
Parke County $806,500 $524,225
Perry County $806,500 $524,225
Pike County $806,500 $524,225
Porter County $806,500 $524,225
Posey County $806,500 $524,225
Pulaski County $806,500 $524,225
Putnam County $806,500 $524,225
Randolph County $806,500 $524,225
Ripley County $806,500 $524,225
Rush County $806,500 $524,225
St. Joseph County $806,500 $524,225
Scott County $806,500 $524,225
Shelby County $806,500 $524,225
Spencer County $806,500 $524,225
Starke County $806,500 $524,225
Steuben County $806,500 $524,225
Sullivan County $806,500 $524,225
Switzerland County $806,500 $524,225
Tippecanoe County $806,500 $524,225
Tipton County $806,500 $524,225
Union County $806,500 $524,225
Vanderburgh County $806,500 $524,225
Vermillion County $806,500 $524,225
Vigo County $806,500 $524,225
Wabash County $806,500 $524,225
Warren County $806,500 $524,225
Warrick County $806,500 $524,225
Washington County $806,500 $524,225
Wayne County $806,500 $524,225
Wells County $806,500 $524,225
White County $806,500 $524,225
Whitley County $806,500 $524,225

Find Indiana mortgage rates

Surrounding state conforming and FHA loan limits

Written by
Bankrate Staff Arrow Right Icon