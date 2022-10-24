Advertiser Disclosure
Arizona Mortgage and Refinance Rates
Current mortgage rates in Arizona
As of Thursday, February 1, 2024, current interest rates in Arizona are 7.03% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.35% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.
Rates are much higher today than they have been in recent years, now closer aligned with historical norms. Despite some home price softening, a higher rate could cut into what you’d be able to afford in Arizona. Before you buy or refinance, know your options and compare at least three mortgage offers.
Refinance rates in Arizona
Arizona borrowers who saw their home equity rise during the pandemic might be interested in refinancing their mortgage as a way to tap those funds. Check out Bankrate’s guide to cash-out refinancing to learn more.
How to find the best mortgage rate in Arizona for you
When shopping for a mortgage, compare at least three loan offers — research shows this exercise can save you thousands of dollars over the life of a loan.
Bankrate can help you find the best mortgage deal. Here are some basic steps to securing a loan on favorable terms:
Step 1: Strengthen your credit score
Long before you start looking for a mortgage lender or applying for a loan, give your finances a checkup, and improve your standing if needed. This means pulling your credit score and credit reports. You’re entitled to a free credit report from each of the three main reporting bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion), which you can get through AnnualCreditReport.com.
Step 2: Determine your budget
To find the right mortgage, you’ll need a good handle on how much house you can afford. That’s because a lender could qualify you for more mortgage than you need, or one that would max out your budget and leave no room for unexpected expenses.
Step 3: Know your mortgage options
There are a few different types of mortgages. Many lenders offer conventional loans that require as little as 3 percent down. FHA loans also have a low down payment threshold, while VA loans (for veterans) and USDA loans (for borrowers in rural areas) have no down payment requirement. If you’re in the market for a jumbo loan, check Pennsylvania’s county-by-county loan limits.
Step 4: Compare rates and terms from several lenders
Don’t settle on the first lender you talk to — rate-shop with at least three different banks or mortgage companies. You can look to your bank or other banks, credit unions, online lenders and local independents to ensure you’re getting the best deal on rates, fees and terms.
Step 5: Get preapproved for a mortgage
As you comparison-shop, keep in mind that getting a mortgage preapproval is the only way to get accurate loan pricing for your specific situation.
Lender compare
Compare mortgage lenders side by side
Mortgage rates and fees can vary widely across lenders. To help you find the right one for your needs, use this tool to compare lenders based on a variety of factors. Bankrate has reviewed and partners with these lenders, and the two lenders shown first have the highest combined Bankrate Score and customer ratings. You can use the drop downs to explore beyond these lenders and find the best option for you.
Garden State Home Loans
NMLS: 473163
|
State License: MB-473163
3.6
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
5.0
Homefinity
NMLS: 2289
|
State License: 4965
4.5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Recent Customer Reviews
4.9
Mortgage options in Arizona
If you’re in need of a mortgage to buy or refinance a home in Arizona, explore these options:
- Arizona conventional mortgages: To qualify for a conventional mortgage, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 620 and a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio no more than 43 percent. If you make a down payment of less than 20 percent, you’ll need to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) premiums, as well.
- Arizona FHA loans: If your credit history disqualifies you from a conventional mortgage, you might be able to obtain a loan insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). If you have a down payment of at least 3.5 percent, you could qualify for this type of loan with a credit score as low as 580.
- Arizona VA loans: If you’re a veteran or active-duty member of the military, you might qualify for a mortgage backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). A VA loan doesn’t require a down payment or mortgage insurance, but you do need to pay a funding fee, which starts at 2.15 percent for homebuyers.
First-time homebuyer programs in Arizona
HOME+PLUS Home Buyer Down Payment Assistance Program
Arizona’s HOME+PLUS mortgage program connects homebuyers in Arizona with a 30-year, fixed-rate conventional, FHA, VA or USDA loan, along with down payment assistance up to 5 percent. You don’t need to be a first-time homebuyer, but you’ll need to meet other criteria, including:
- You’ll need to be buying a home (existing or new-construction) that’s either a single-family house or duplex, condo, townhome or manufactured property. You can’t buy a three- or four-unit property through this program.
- Your income can’t exceed county loan limits.
- You’ll need a credit score of 640 (minimum) or up to 680, depending on your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and loan program.
- You’ll need to complete a homebuyer class.