Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Arizona for 2024

Bankrates’s research found that State Farm, Chubb, Auto-Owners, Nationwide and ASI Progressive offer some of the best homeowners insurance in AZ.

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Dec 21, 2023
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!

What to know about insuring your Arizona home

In Arizona, safeguarding the financial investment you’ve made in your home with the right insurance coverage is crucial to navigating the unique challenges the Grand Canyon State presents. Bankrate is here to offer insight on the types of insurance you may want to consider, strategies to reduce your premiums and the distinct risks Arizona homeowners may encounter.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Arizona home insurance companies

Take a look at Bankrate’s top picks for Arizona home insurance across several categories.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Bankrate’s picks of the more affordable Arizona home insurance providers.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

Arizona home insurance cost

Compare your current home insurance cost to rates in Arizona’s most and least expensive cities.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

Insuring your Arizona home

Learn what risk factors to be aware of and what coverage types are available for your Arizona residence.

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Arizona

With the average cost of home insurance in Arizona standing at $1,268 annually, homeowners should prioritize finding a provider that delivers both value and comprehensive protection. To guide this search, we analyzed data sourced from Quadrant Information Services, focusing on Arizona's predominant insurance providers by market share. Our evaluation extended beyond mere numbers. We factored in AM Best financial strength ratings and customer satisfaction insights from J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Furthermore, we considered the breadth of coverage options and the availability of discounts as a means to optimize affordability. We also scrutinized the user-friendliness of each company's digital platforms, including websites and mobile applications. Then, we assigned each insurer a Bankrate Score, ranging from 0.0 to 5.0, to assist Arizona homeowners in pinpointing the provider best aligned with their individual needs.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Chubb
A++
801
/1,000
$97
$1,164
 Get a quote
Auto-Owners
A++
834
/1,000
$82
$987
 Get a quote
Nationwide
A+
812
/1,000
$67
$801
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$181
$2,171
 Read review
ASI Progressive
A+
791
/1,000
$64
$764
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

The top 5 home insurance companies in Arizona

Chubb

Best for complimentary services

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 801/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,164 for $250k dwelling coverage
Chubb Review Get a personalized quote

Why Chubb made our list: Chubb offers homeowners unique complimentary services that could be ideal for some homeowners, such as HomeScan, which can signal potential leaks and electrical hazards, and where more insulation may be needed for maximum home efficiency. The carrier also provides wildfire defense services and a risk consultant who will evaluate homes to ensure you have the coverage and protection you need. Chubb includes water backup coverage and replacement cost on contents in its standard home insurance policies without an additional cost, which is rare for an insurance carrier. Chubb works primarily with high-value homeowners, so it may not be the right fit for everyone. However, its average rates are still below the Arizona average for the $250K dwelling coverage.

Who Chubb may be good for: If you are looking for a full-service homeowners insurance company that offers more than a few bells and whistles, it may benefit you to consider Chubb. Although Chubb markets itself mainly to owners of high-end homes, it could be a good fit for anyone looking for robust coverage with all the extras.

Auto-Owners

Best for optional coverages

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 987 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: In addition to a more competitive average rate than the Arizona average, Auto-Owners has a robust list of potential discounts homeowners can use to keep their premiums low. Auto-Owners also offers an excellent collection of add-on coverage options, such as guaranteed home replacement cost, water backup of sewers or drains, special personal property, ordinance or law coverage and its signature Homeowners Plus program. However, Auto-Owners scored below average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study for service, so homeowners who want to handle their policies online or on their smartphone might want to keep this in mind.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you want a policy that you can customize to fit your specific needs rather than a cookie-cutter policy that doesn't necessarily match your situation, Auto-Owners may be worth a look. You'll be able to add to your policy from the company's extensive list of endorsements, or riders, to end up with customized coverage for your home.

Nationwide

Best for property claims satisfaction

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 812/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 801 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Why Nationwide made our list: Although Nationwide doesn't have the highest possible Bankrate Score, it still has an impressive amount of policy customizations available. If you want your roof to better withstand high winds, consider Nationwide’s Better Roof Replacement, which helps pay to rebuild your roof with stronger and safer materials after a covered claim. Nationwide also ranks highly in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, as well as the latest digital experience study, suggesting that customers are satisfied with Nationwide’s claims process and mobile app experience.

Who Nationwide may be good for: For many homeowners, one of the most important factors for a home insurance company is how well it pays out on claims. That’s one area where Nationwide excels, according to its policyholders, and if it's the most important factor on your list of desirable traits, you may want to consider what Nationwide has to offer.

State Farm

Best for customer satisfaction

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,171 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: Although State Farm is the most expensive option on our best Arizona homeowners insurance list, it has a lot of perks to offer to homeowners. State Farm has over 19,000 agents nationwide, with local agents available in multiple Arizona cities offering personalized service to the local communities. State Farm may be a good provider for any Arizona homeowner looking for easy policy management. The company offers highly-rated mobile apps and online resources to help you file a claim or manage your policy. Potential discounts for multiple policies, home security systems and even roofing materials could help you earn a lower rate.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you prefer to do your insurance business with a real person rather than an app or a website, State Farm might be good for you. The insurance company offers a network of knowledgeable agents across Arizona who can answer your questions and help you craft a policy that works for your needs.

ASI Progressive

Best for affordable average rates

2.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 791/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 764 for $250k dwelling coverage
ASI Progressive Review Get a personalized quote

Why ASI Progressive made our list: ASI Progressive may be a good choice if you are looking for the cheapest homeowners insurance in Arizona. This carrier does not have much in the way of optional coverage but could be the right fit for homeowners who need basic coverage. Paying in full, getting an advanced quote and going paperless are some ways homeowners may save even more with ASI Progressive. While ASI Progressive ranked above average in the J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, it ranked below average in the organization’s home insurance study and has the lowest Bankrate Score on our best Arizona homeowners insurance list.

Who ASI Progressive may be good for: If you're pinching pennies after purchasing your home, ASI Progressive may offer a homeowners insurance policy that won't stretch your resources. It may also be worth considering for young first-time homebuyers, who may still be working to get on solid financial ground.

Additional Arizona home insurance companies to consider

USAA

USAA

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for insurance products tailored to military families

USAA review

USAA, celebrated for consistently high marks in customer satisfaction, offers insurance products tailored to military families, ensuring both affordability and specialized benefits. Its 2023 J.D. Power rating is 881/1,000, surpassing the industry average of 819. However, its exclusive availability to active-duty and retired military and their qualifying family members means it's not for everyone.

Allstate

Allstate

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for multifaceted coverage

Allstate review

A 2023 Bankrate Award winner for Best Homeowners Insurance Company Overall (tied with USAA), Allstate is noted for its multifaceted coverage spectrum spanning home, auto and life insurance. This allows policyholders the simplicity of centralizing their diverse insurance needs with a singular provider. For those valuing consolidation and variety, Allstate may present a fitting choice.

American Family

American Family

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for distinctive add-on coverage types

American Family review

Founded in 1927, this seasoned Wisconsin-based insurer is celebrated for its distinctive add-on coverage types, offering homeowners more than just standard protections and catering to those seeking personalization. AmFam is also recognized for its competitive pricing. However, potential policyholders might want to note its limitations in state availability.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Arizona

Our choices for the best Arizona homeowners insurance companies were made based on multiple factors, which were combined with data from Quadrant Information services and resulted in a Bankrate Score that is designed to make purchasing your home insurance easy and efficient.

The Bankrate Score is a five-point scale that is based on our evaluation of multiple factors including average prices for Arizona policies and the number of endorsements and discounts each company offers. We also looked at third-party rankings for financial strength and customer service. Insurers with higher Bankrate Scores are more likely to be able to write you a solid policy for your property at a rate that is competitive in the market.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Arizona

Navigating the Arizona home insurance landscape can be a challenge, making it vital to seek value without compromising on essential coverage. By actively exploring multiple quotes and tapping into available discounts, homeowners might discover more cost-effective policy options. Remember, the key to securing a balance between affordability and sufficient coverage is research and comparison. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Arizona

While searching for affordable coverage, obtaining multiple home insurance quotes in Arizona can lead homeowners to discover the most cost-effective options. It's important to note that while price is a significant factor, ensuring the policy meets all your needs should remain a priority. As the home insurance market in Arizona continues to evolve, so does the competition among providers, making it even more important for homeowners to compare offerings.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
USAA
$54
$653
- $615
 Get a quote
ASI Progressive
$64
$764
- $504
 Get a quote
Nationwide
$67
$801
- $467
 Get a quote
Auto-Owners
$82
$987
- $281
 Get a quote
Chubb
$97
$1,164
- $104
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to get cheap Arizona home insurance

Naturally, no one wants to overpay for home insurance. Fortunately for Arizona homeowners, there are strategies available to help manage costs. Consider the following tactics when seeking affordable home insurance in Arizona:

  1. Shop around: Don't settle on the first quote you receive for your coverage. You may be surprised at the range of options you'll have if you ask for quotes from several different insurers.
  2. Work on your credit score: Most states allow insurance companies to factor in your credit-based insurance score when calculating your rate. In turn, you are more likely to receive a favorable rate if you have a high credit score, since you have a documented history of paying your bills in full and on time. Lower scores may indicate difficulties with paying your bills, so insurers may charge more to cover their risk.
  3. Bundle policies: Purchasing more than one policy from the same company may earn you a better rate for both policies. Consider bundling your auto insurance with homeowners insurance to take advantage of this.
  4. Maintain your roof: An old or poorly maintained roof could be the cause of a costly claim. Insurers may lower your rate if your roof is on the newer side.
  5. Increase your deductible: If you can afford it, raising your deductible is likely to lower your premium. You should typically only do this, however, if you can afford to pay the increased amount in the event of a claim.

Best home insurance discounts in Arizona

You may be able to lower the cost of your homeowners insurance policy by taking advantage of any discounts that apply to you. Almost all insurers offer at least a few discounts for homeowners. Here are a few that are common in Arizona:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Arizona

While the Arizona landscape is beautiful, it can present homeowners with unique challenges. Nevertheless, several strategies can be employed to potentially reduce premium costs upon policy renewal:

  • Enhance energy efficiency: Arizona's scorching temperatures can lead to high energy bills during the summer months. Implementing energy-efficient home improvements, such as installing solar panels, energy-efficient windows or better insulation, can sometimes qualify homeowners for insurance discounts. Not only do you save on utilities, but you may also reduce your premium by showcasing a commitment to sustainable living and home maintenance.
  • Upgrade home security: While Arizona cities like Phoenix have seen fluctuations in property crime rates, bolstering home security can be a prudent move. Installing security systems or surveillance cameras can often lead to discounts. Inform your insurance provider of any such enhancements, as they might adjust your rate favorably.
  • Regularly review and adjust coverage: As home values and personal belongings change, it's vital to revisit your policy. Over-insuring can lead to higher premiums, while under-insuring can leave you vulnerable. Annual policy reviews ensure you're adequately covered without paying extra.
  • Bundle policies: Many insurance companies in Arizona offer multiple policy types. By bundling home insurance with auto or life insurance, for instance, you might be eligible for significant discounts. It simplifies the insurance process and can lead to cost savings.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Arizona

In Arizona, the cost of homeowners insurance may vary due to the state's unique climate conditions, such as extreme heat, wildfires and occasional flash floods. These factors can lead to an increased risk of property damage, influencing insurers to adjust their pricing. However, with thorough research and comparison, Arizona homeowners can still find affordable and comprehensive insurance options to protect their properties. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Arizona?

The average cost of home insurance in Arizona for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,268 per year, less than the national average of $1,428 per year. Arizona’s average is surprisingly more expensive than neighboring Southwest states like California, at $1,225 per year, and Nevada and Utah, at $889 per year and $696 per year, respectively.

Average home price and overall cost of materials affect total insurance costs and considerations in these neighboring states. Arizona’s widely varying weather may be a factor in the high cost of insurance. The risk of natural disasters like wildfires, landslides, earthquakes and water damage may be driving up the average rates in the state.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
Chubb
$775
$1,164
$1,536
$1,910
$2,983
Auto-Owners
$743
$987
$1,300
$1,623
$2,572
Nationwide
$579
$801
$1,030
$1,255
$2,010
State Farm
$1,539
$2,171
$2,648
$3,274
$5,109
ASI Progressive
N/A
$764
N/A
N/A
N/A
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Arizona homeowners insurance rates by city

In Arizona (and other states), homeowners insurance rates aren't uniform across cities. Various factors, such as local weather patterns, crime rates and proximity to emergency services, can influence the pricing dynamics within different municipalities. As you explore the map and searchable data table below, you'll discover how these rates fluctuate across the diverse landscapes and communities of Arizona.

Your location has a strong effect on the rate you pay for your homeowners insurance. If you live in an area where there are less than the average number of claims, you may pay less for your coverage. Insurers look at each region and even each ZIP code to determine how many claims are being submitted, and adjust rates accordingly based on these statistics. These cities in Arizona have insurance averages that are below the state average:

  • Dewey: $1,196 – 6 percent below statewide average
  • Nogales: $1,196 – 6 percent below statewide average
  • Tubac: $1,196 – 6 percent below statewide average
  • Camp Verde: $1,198 – 6 percent below statewide average
  • Hotevilla: $1,198 – 6 percent below statewide average

Likewise, if your region is prone to natural disasters such as wildfires or flooding, you may pay more for your premium. The increased risks associated with living in such an area mean that insurers must charge more to cover the higher number of claims they pay out. Here are some of the cities with insurance that is higher than the state average:

  • Wikieup: $1,338 – 6 percent above statewide average
  • Casa Grande: $1,335 – 5 percent above statewide average
  • Phoenix: $1,335 – 5 percent above statewide average
  • Apache Junction: $1,325 – 4 percent above statewide average
  • Pomerene: $1,325 – 4 percent above statewide average

 

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Arizona home

When considering insurance for your Arizona residence, it's essential to factor in the state's unique environmental and climatic challenges. From the scorching heat waves to occasional monsoons, the range of natural events can influence your coverage needs. It's beneficial to explore policies that address these specific risks while still catering to your home's value and individual requirements. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Arizona?

In the sun-kissed state of Arizona, homeowners face a unique set of challenges that their insurance needs to address. While every policy can differ slightly, most standard homeowners insurance packages cover a certain range of perils. Knowing what's commonly covered can help you gauge if you might want to consider additional coverage specific to Arizona's climate and environmental conditions.

  • Dwelling protection: This covers the physical structure of your home — the walls, roof and built-in appliances. It covers damage from various events, such as windstorms or hail.
  • Personal property coverage: This aspect of your policy covers your belongings inside the home (like furniture, electronics and clothing) in the event of theft or damage.
  • Liability protection: Should someone get injured on your property or if you or a family member causes damage to someone else's property, this part of the policy can help cover legal fees and damage costs.
  • Medical payments coverage: If a guest gets injured on your premises, this can help cover their medical bills, irrespective of who was at fault.
  • Additional living expenses: In the event that your home becomes uninhabitable due to a covered peril, this helps cover the extra costs you might incur for temporary housing and meals.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Arizona

When you buy home insurance in Arizona, your policy will likely have several standard coverage types like dwelling, personal property and liability. Beyond that, you can tailor your coverage to your needs with endorsements and separate policies. Arizona homeowners may want to consider adding the following coverage options for greater financial protection:

  • Flood insurance: Flood damage is not covered by standard home insurance policies. Often, you will need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy, although a few companies may offer flood coverage as an endorsement. Because of Arizona’s high risk of flash floods, flood insurance may be well worth considering. This coverage may be optional, but if you live in a flood zone and have a mortgage, you could also be required to have a flood insurance policy.
  • Water backup coverage: The same sudden, heavy rains that can lead to flash floods can also overwhelm your sewer and drain lines, causing them to back up into your house. Water backup coverage is a common endorsement and is designed to pay for the damages caused by water backing up into your home.
  • Wildfire coverage: Homeowners insurance generally covers fire damage as a common peril, but if you live in an especially high-risk area, you may need a separate policy for higher limits or more extensive coverage against fire damage.
  • Replacement cost coverage: Some carriers offer replacement cost as part of the standard coverage package, while others consider it an add-on coverage for which you pay extra. Consider including replacement cost on your dwelling and contents (if available), which will compensate for new building materials and belongings without factoring in depreciation or wear and tear after a covered loss.

Because Arizona is at high risk for weather-related damage, working with a licensed agent to choose coverage could be prudent. An agent who is familiar with the area may be able to help you decide what coverage offerings will most benefit you.

Related content:

exterior view of house in flooding

How much does flood insurance cost?

The best home and auto insurance bundles

Home insurance claims statistics and facts

Common Arizona home insurance problems

Arizona homeowners often find that while the state boasts beautiful landscapes and sunsets, it presents its own set of challenges when it comes to securing home insurance. Several factors unique to the region can influence the insurance landscape, making it sometimes tricky for residents to find the ideal coverage.

  • Climbing rates: Inflation impacts the cost of labor and building materials needed for home repairs or rebuilding. Coupled with supply chain disruptions, these rising costs can sometimes be reflected in insurance premiums.
  • Environmental challenges: The state's arid climate can lead to certain natural events like dust storms or extreme heat waves, which might not always be covered by standard policies.
  • Pest infestations: Arizona's warm climate can be a magnet for certain pests, such as termites or scorpions. Damage from these pests often isn't covered by standard home insurance, adding an extra layer of consideration for homeowners.
  • Urban development: As cities like Phoenix continue to expand, there's an increased risk of urban-related perils, such as theft or vandalism, which might affect premiums and coverage options.

New

Recent news in Arizona homeowners insurance market

A concerning trend is emerging in Arizona's home insurance landscape. Particularly in the northern regions of the state, homeowners are facing unexpected challenges in maintaining consistent insurance coverage. This disruption primarily stems from insurance companies either declining renewals or completely withdrawing their services from the state, with increasing wildfire risks being a significant factor. Here's what you need to know.

  • Coverage drop mid-policy: Some homeowners, even without prior claims or evident wildfire risks, are finding themselves suddenly dropped from their insurance mid-policy.
  • Skyrocketing policy costs: For those whose policies are not renewed, securing alternative insurance often comes with a steep price hike, sometimes quadrupling the original amount.
  • Close encounters with wildfires: A number of homeowners relayed instances of their residences being in the vicinity of recent wildfires. This proximity, even without any direct damage or claims, has led to non-renewals of their insurance.
  • Insurance firms retracting: Observations from local insurance agents highlight a growing number of companies pulling their services out of Arizona. The spiraling costs of rebuilding homes after wildfires, considering the escalating prices of construction materials and labor, are cited as major contributors.
  • Major insurance companies remain tight-lipped: Efforts to gain insights from leading insurance companies on their position concerning Arizona have yielded little response. Nonetheless, the state's Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions is aware of these shifts, stressing the value of offering consumers a variety of insurance choices.

Homeowners are encouraged to stay updated and actively explore all available home insurance quotes in Arizona to ensure continuous protection amidst these industry changes.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance