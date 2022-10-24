Advertiser Disclosure
Kentucky Mortgage and Refinance Rates
Current mortgage rates in Kentucky
As of Friday, February 16, 2024, current interest rates in Kentucky are 7.21% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.65% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.
Refinance rates in Kentucky
Refinance rates in Kentucky are slightly higher. While interest rates are no longer at historic lows, you might still want to do a cash-out refinance to use your equity. Use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.
Kentucky mortgage rate trends
Overall, mortgage rates in Kentucky have seen the same dramatic shift upward as rates nationwide. Since 2022, rates have steadily risen, with only some small fluctuations since. These higher rates, combined with higher housing prices, can make it more challenging to buy a home in Kentucky.
National mortgage rates by loan type
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|30-Year Fixed Rate
|7.24%
|7.26%
|15-Year Fixed Rate
|6.59%
|6.62%
|5-1 ARM
|6.15%
|7.33%
|30-Year Fixed Rate FHA
|6.44%
|7.13%
|30-Year Fixed Rate VA
|6.65%
|6.76%
|30-Year Fixed Rate Jumbo
|7.30%
|7.31%
Rates as of Friday, February 16, 2024 at 6:30 AM
Mortgage statistics for Kentucky
Between 2010 and 2020, Kentucky’s population grew 7.4 percent, to 331.4 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. If you’re planning to buy a house in Kentucky, here are some stats to know:
- Median home value (as of Oct. 2023): $197,458 (Zillow)
- Homeownership rate (as of Dec. 2022): 71.4% (Census Bureau)
- Loan funding rate in 2022: 56% (Home Mortgage Disclosure Act)
- Average mortgage loan size in 2022: $246,430 (Home Mortgage Disclosure Act)
Mortgage options in Kentucky
- Kentucky conventional mortgages: For a conventional mortgage in Kentucky, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 620 and a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio no greater than 45 percent. If your down payment is less than 20 percent, you’ll also need to pay premiums for private mortgage insurance (PMI).
- Kentucky FHA loans: If your credit history makes you ineligible for a conventional mortgage, you could apply for a loan insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). With a down payment of at least 3.5 percent, you could be eligible with a credit score as low as 580. (You could even qualify with a credit score as low as 500, but you’ll need to put at least 10 percent down.)
- Kentucky VA loans: If you’re a veteran or active-duty member of the military, you might be eligible for a mortgage guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). VA loans do not necessitate a down payment or mortgage insurance, but you will be responsible for paying a funding fee ranging from 1.25 percent to 2.15 percent.
- Kentucky USDA loans: If buying in a rural area, you could be eligible for a mortgage guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). These loans don’t require a down payment, but you must buy in a designated rural area and meet area-specific income limits.
First-time homebuyer programs in Kentucky
The homebuyer programs below are available through the Kentucky Housing Corporation, the state’s housing finance authority. These programs can help make buying a home more affordable. Here’s an overview:
- KHC Conventional Preferred Program: A conventional loan program for first-time and repeat homebuyers, the Preferred program requires 3 percent down, monthly mortgage insurance, a minimum 660 credit score and household income below 80 percent of the area’s median income (AMI). There’s no cash reserve requirement, and you could pair the loan with a down payment assistance program.
- KHC Preferred Plus 80: The Preferred Plus 80 program has similar requirements as the Preferred program, but with higher income limits.
- KHC Regular Down Payment Assistance Program (DAP): This loan offers up to $10,000 for a down payment. It comes with a 10-year term and a fixed rate of 3.75 percent.
- KHC’s Home Buyer Tax Credit: First-time homebuyers might be eligible for a tax credit that provides a dollar-for-dollar reduction in federal taxes worth 20 percent of the mortgage interest you pay, up to $2,000 per year.
How to find the best mortgage rate in Kentucky for you
- Step 1: Strengthen your credit score - Review your credit report, correct any errors and take steps to improve your score.
- Step 2: Set your budget - Understand how much house you can afford before you go shopping.
- Step 3: Know your mortgage options - There are a few different types of mortgages. Learn what is the best option for you.
- Step 4: Compare rates and terms from several lenders - Rate-shop with at least three different lenders to get the best deal on rates, fees and terms.
- Step 5: Get preapproved for a mortgage - A mortgage preapproval gives you accurate loan pricing for your specific situation. Plus, it shows sellers you’re serious when you make an offer.
Additional Kentucky mortgage resources
- Kentucky first-time homebuyer resources: Get more help becoming a homeowner.
- Kentucky loan limits by county: Learn the conforming loan limit for your city or town.