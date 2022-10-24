Current mortgage rates in Kentucky

As of Friday, February 16, 2024, current interest rates in Kentucky are 7.21% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.65% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Refinance rates in Kentucky

Refinance rates in Kentucky are slightly higher. While interest rates are no longer at historic lows, you might still want to do a cash-out refinance to use your equity. Use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.

Kentucky mortgage rate trends

Overall, mortgage rates in Kentucky have seen the same dramatic shift upward as rates nationwide. Since 2022, rates have steadily risen, with only some small fluctuations since. These higher rates, combined with higher housing prices, can make it more challenging to buy a home in Kentucky.

National mortgage rates by loan type