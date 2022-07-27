Best homeowners insurance in Kentucky for 2024

How much is home insurance in Kentucky?
According to our 2023 rate data, the average annual premium for a homeowners insurance policy in Kentucky with $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,009. This is quite a bit higher than the national average of $1,428. Kentucky is prone to extreme weather year-round, which could lead to more expensive claims and higher rates. In any given year, Kentuckians may endure heavy snow, ice, freezing temperatures, flooding, tornadoes and even the impact of hurricanes. These types of weather events can cause extensive damage to the interior and exterior of homes.
When compared to nearby states, Kentucky’s average homeowners insurance premiums are still some of the most expensive. In Indiana, for instance, the yearly average rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,225. In Tennessee, the average rate for an equivalent policy is $1,755. While weather patterns likely contribute to Kentucky’s higher-than-average premiums, homeowners insurance companies use several additional metrics to calculate their rates, including credit-based insurance scores, claims histories, the cost of labor and materials in a given area and more.
Kentucky homeowners insurance rates by city
Homeowners insurance rates in Kentucky can vary significantly depending on the city. This variation is often due to factors such as local risk profiles, including susceptibility to natural disasters, crime rates and the overall cost of living in different areas. Understanding these differences is crucial for homeowners as they navigate insurance options across Kentucky. Below, you'll find a map and a searchable data table that provides a detailed view of homeowners insurance rates by city in Kentucky. This tool can be instrumental in helping you gauge the potential cost of insurance in your specific city or one you may be considering moving to.