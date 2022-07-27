Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Kentucky for 2024

According to our research, Travelers, Auto-Owners, Encompass, State Farm and Nationwide may offer the best of the best Kentucky home insurance.

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Thomas Brock
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Thomas Brock
Updated Jan 12, 2024
What to know about insuring your Kentucky home

Navigating the home insurance landscape in Kentucky requires a comprehensive understanding of various factors. From identifying the best providers to finding cost-effective options, it's crucial to make well-informed decisions. Bankrate's insights guide you in securing the right coverage for your home while considering Kentucky's unique insurance environment.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Kentucky home insurance companies

Explore Bankrate's carefully selected top home insurance companies in Kentucky, tailored to meet a range of needs and preferences.

On This Page

Compare the best home insurance companies in Kentucky

To begin your search for the best Kentucky homeowners insurance, you may want to decide what features you want in a company. Are you looking for the lowest price, certain coverage types, an in-person agent or policy features like a user-friendly mobile app? Many insurance experts recommend narrowing down what your priorities are before comparing quotes from various providers.

According to data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average annual premium for homeowners insurance in Kentucky is $2,009. Using this information as a baseline, Bankrate looked to other metrics such as Bankrate Scores, J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best to find the best home insurance companies in the state. Based on our findings, you may want to check out Auto-Owners, Nationwide, State Farm, Travelers and Encompass.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Auto-Owners
4.6
A++
825
/1,000
$118
$1,413
 Get a quote
Nationwide
3.2
A+
816
/1,000
$153
$1,841
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
A++
829
/1,000
$177
$2,127
 Read review
Travelers
4.1
A++
794
/1,000
$142
$1,703
 Get a quote
Encompass
3.2
A+
Not rated
$190
$2,274
 Get a quote
Advertising Disclosure
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Kentucky

Auto-Owners

Best for low average rates

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 825/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,413 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners offers an average annual premium well below Kentucky’s state average and several potential savings opportunities, including a paperless discount, paid-in-full discount and water shut-off system discount. Although Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest Kentucky home insurance rates, it doesn’t seem to skimp on customer service. Auto-Owners earned an above-average customer service score from J.D. Power in 2023, indicating that its policyholders are typically satisfied with its service.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: Homeowners on a budget may be interested in Auto-Owners’ lower-than-average rates in Kentucky. Those who have paid off their mortgage may also be interested in Auto-Owners' mortgage-free discount.

Nationwide

Best for discounts

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 816/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,841 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide may not be the cheapest company on our list, but its rates are still far lower than the Kentucky average. You could save even more through Nationwide's long list of homeowners insurance discounts. Homeowners might save for being claims-free, having a newer roof or living in a gated community. Nationwide's SmartHome program is also available in Kentucky, which could save you almost 50 percent on a Notion home monitoring kit along with a discount on your homeowners policy.

Who Nationwide may be good for: If you’re looking for fairly cheap Kentucky homeowners insurance and are in the market for a home monitoring system, you may want to get a quote from Nationwide.

State Farm

Best for personalized customer service

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,127 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: If you like working with a local agent, State Farm could be a good choice. The company has agents across the state who may be more in tune with the needs of Kentucky homeowners since they live in the state themselves. State Farm also focuses on damage prevention with its Ting partnership, which provides a free electrical system monitoring device to eligible policyholders. The device monitors your home’s wiring system and may be able to alert you to potential problems that could be a fire hazard.

Who State Farm may be good for: Homeowners who prefer the personal touch of a local agent and don’t mind paying above-average rates may find State Farm as their company of choice.

Travelers

Best for unique coverage options

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 794/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,703 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: In addition to an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and low average rates, Travelers also offers extensive coverage options. Some of these options include water backup coverage, a personal articles floater, additional replacement cost coverage, and coverage for your jewelry and valuable items. Perhaps one of Travelers’ most unique options is its green home coverage. This endorsement may provide extra coverage for environmentally-friendly home features, as these tend to cost more than standard home improvements.

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers could be a solid choice for Kentucky homeowners looking for extensive coverage options without sacrificing low average rates.

Encompass

Best for pre-built coverage packages

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,274 for $250k dwelling coverage
Encompass Review Get a personalized quote

Why Encompass made our list: Encompass’ unique approach to coverage packages helps it stand out as one of the best Kentucky home insurance companies. The company’s EncompassOne policy not only includes your home coverage but also your auto, along with additional homeowners endorsements. Depending on the coverage level you choose under your EncompassOne policy, you could get up to $10,000 in jewelry and fur coverage, water backup coverage, 200 percent of your home’s replacement cost and more. Additionally, policyholders covered under the EncompassOne plan only have one premium and deductible across all lines of their insurance, which could make policy management especially convenient.

Who Encompass may be good for: Homeowners looking to bundle their Kentucky homeowners insurance with their auto policy might find the EncompassOne plan convenient. However, you must contact an agent for a quote, which might dissuade those who prefer to handle their insurance online.

Additional Kentucky home insurance companies to consider

Cincinnati Insurance

Cincinnati Insurance

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want unique add-ons

Cincinnati Insurance review

Cincinnati Insurance, distinguished by its A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best, offers a comprehensive range of standard coverage options, including unique add-ons like identity theft and personal cyber coverage, which may cater to diverse insurance needs​​. This may make it a suitable choice for those seeking versatile coverage options, including homeowners with high-value properties who may benefit from Cincinnati's specialized policies offering higher limits and extensive coverage options​​. The company also has a low volume of consumer complaints.

Kentucky Farm Bureau

Kentucky Farm Bureau

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want a carrier with a local focus

Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Company has an A (Excellent) rating from A.M. Despite facing recent challenges leading to a downgrade in its Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating and a negative outlook due to elevated loss activity and inflationary pressures, Kentucky Farm Bureau's local focus and specialized services tailored to Kentucky's specific conditions make it a considerable option. Homeowners who value a company with deep roots in the state and an understanding of local risks may find it particularly appealing​​.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Kentucky

Securing affordable home insurance in Kentucky can be challenging due to the state's unique insurance market, but it's vital for homeowners to save wherever possible. One effective strategy to ensure you're getting the best homeowners insurance in Kentucky is to gather multiple quotes. This process not only helps you understand the range of costs for home insurance in KY, but also allows you to assess which provider offers the most value for your specific needs. Additionally, exploring home insurance quotes in Kentucky online can be a convenient way to quickly gather this information, making it easier to make an informed decision. Remember, choosing the right insurance is about finding a balance between adequate coverage and affordability. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Kentucky

When searching for affordable home insurance in Kentucky, it's important to consider various companies that offer competitive rates. While the cost of home insurance can vary based on several factors including location, home value and coverage needs, some companies consistently offer lower premiums than others. The upcoming table will display the top five companies in Kentucky known for their cost-effective home insurance solutions.

These companies have been selected based on their ability to provide economical options without compromising on essential coverage. This list can serve as a starting point for homeowners in Kentucky to find the best balance between affordability and comprehensive protection for their homes.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Avg. monthly premium Avg. annual premium Saving vs. state average
Cincinnati Insurance
$86
$1,036
- $973
 Get a quote
Auto-Owners
4.6
$118
$1,413
- $596
 Get a quote
Travelers
4.1
$142
$1,703
- $306
 Get a quote
Nationwide
3.2
$153
$1,841
- $168
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
$177
$2,127
+ $118
 Read review
Advertising Disclosure
*Based on $250K dwelling coverage

How to get cheap Kentucky home insurance

While you’re not mandated to carry home insurance by law, your mortgage company will almost certainly require you to maintain a certain level of coverage as you pay off your home. However, even those who own their homes outright may still want to consider purchasing homeowners insurance for enhanced financial protection.

If you're looking for the best cheap home insurance in Kentucky, the following steps may help:

  1. Figure out how much coverage you need: Knowing how much homeowners insurance you need might be the first step in securing an affordable policy. It's a delicate balance — you probably don't want to be over-insured (leading to a higher bill), but purchasing inadequate limits or endorsements could leave you vulnerable to high out-of-pocket expenses. Speaking to a licensed agent and making a home inventory might help keep you on the right track.
  2. Determine your priorities: Other than cheap rates, what else are you looking for in your homeowners insurance company? Do you work odd hours and need a company that offers 24/7 customer service? Perhaps you own a high-value home and need an extensive list of coverage add-ons. Determining your priorities may help you narrow down what companies to contact when you're ready to request quotes.
  3. Gather quotes: When you know what coverage, benefits and policy endorsements you need, it's time to gather quotes. Many Kentucky home insurance companies offer online quotes, but not all do. In that case, you'll need to contact an agent directly. However, even if you can request a quote online, sitting down with a licensed agent might be beneficial if you have any additional questions. Regardless of how you gather your homeowners insurance quotes, you may want to request the same (or similar) coverage levels across all companies. That way, you can accurately compare rates.
  4. Compare quotes: Once you've requested quotes, it’s time to compare. Although cheap rates are a priority for many, you may also want to consider other metrics, such as claims satisfaction and digital tool ratings.
  5. Purchase your policy: How you purchase your homeowners insurance depends on whether you're paying for it on your own or through your mortgage escrow. If you're purchasing the policy yourself, you will need to choose a payment plan, whether it be in installments or one lump sum. If you decide to pay for your policy in full, you may want to inquire about a pay-in-full discount, which is common among carriers. If you're paying for your policy through your escrow, you must follow some additional steps to ensure your lender is notified of your new coverage.

Best home insurance discounts in Kentucky

Taking advantage of home insurance discounts may be a powerful tool to ensure you’re paying the most competitive rate. Although each Kentucky home insurance company dictates its own discounts, some common ones may include:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Kentucky

When it comes to renewing your home insurance policy in Kentucky, there are several strategies you can employ to potentially lower your premiums. These tips focus on understanding your policy, making informed choices and leveraging certain factors that might reduce costs:

  • Review and update coverage: Regularly assess your coverage to ensure it matches your current needs. Over time, the value of your home and possessions may change, and your policy should reflect these changes.
  • Increase your deductible: Opting for a higher deductible can lower your premium, but ensure it's an amount you can comfortably pay in case of a claim.
  • Inquire about discounts: Many insurers offer discounts for various reasons, such as installing security systems, being claims-free or bundling multiple policies (like auto and home insurance).
  • Improve home safety: Implementing safety measures like smoke detectors, burglar alarms and weatherproofing can reduce the risk of claims and may qualify you for discounts.
  • Review your credit score: In some cases, a better credit score can lead to lower insurance rates, so it's worth checking and improving your credit if necessary.
Understanding home insurance costs in Kentucky

The average cost of home insurance in Kentucky can be influenced by a variety of factors specific to the region. In Kentucky, aspects such as the state's susceptibility to certain natural disasters like floods and tornadoes can significantly impact insurance premiums. Additionally, the value and age of a home, its location within the state and the homeowner's credit history can also be key determinants of the cost of home insurance. It's important for Kentucky homeowners to understand these factors, as they play a crucial role in the pricing of their home insurance policies and can vary greatly from one residence to another. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Kentucky?

According to our 2023 rate data, the average annual premium for a homeowners insurance policy in Kentucky with $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,009. This is quite a bit higher than the national average of $1,428. Kentucky is prone to extreme weather year-round, which could lead to more expensive claims and higher rates. In any given year, Kentuckians may endure heavy snow, ice, freezing temperatures, flooding, tornadoes and even the impact of hurricanes. These types of weather events can cause extensive damage to the interior and exterior of homes.

When compared to nearby states, Kentucky’s average homeowners insurance premiums are still some of the most expensive. In Indiana, for instance, the yearly average rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,225. In Tennessee, the average rate for an equivalent policy is $1,755. While weather patterns likely contribute to Kentucky’s higher-than-average premiums, homeowners insurance companies use several additional metrics to calculate their rates, including credit-based insurance scores, claims histories, the cost of labor and materials in a given area and more.

Kentucky homeowners insurance rates by city

Homeowners insurance rates in Kentucky can vary significantly depending on the city. This variation is often due to factors such as local risk profiles, including susceptibility to natural disasters, crime rates and the overall cost of living in different areas. Understanding these differences is crucial for homeowners as they navigate insurance options across Kentucky. Below, you'll find a map and a searchable data table that provides a detailed view of homeowners insurance rates by city in Kentucky. This tool can be instrumental in helping you gauge the potential cost of insurance in your specific city or one you may be considering moving to.

Your ZIP code is among the many factors that home insurance companies in Kentucky may use to calculate your rate, which means that the city you live in could significantly impact your premium. For instance, those that live in densely populated areas might pay more because of the higher risk of theft and vandalism in bigger cities.

If you’re thinking about moving to Kentucky or even just switching towns, you may want to explore the cities below — based on our proprietary rate data, you might find the lowest homeowners insurance rates in Kentucky here:

  • Foster: $1,759  — 12 percent below the state average
  • Flatwoods: $1,762 — 12 percent below the state average
  • Crittenden: $1,763 — 12 percent below the state average
  • Pewee Valley: $1,763 — 12 percent below the state average
  • Russell: $1,763 — 12 percent below the state average

Conversely, according to our research, those living in the Kentucky cities below pay some of the highest average homeowners insurance rates:

  • Dwale: $2,255 — 12 percent above the state average
  • Magnolia: $2,254— 12 percent above the state average
  • Majestic: $2,252 — 12 percent above the state average
  • Mount Vernon: $2,251 — 12 percent above the state average
  • Lewisburg: $2,250 — 12 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage

Insuring your Kentucky home

In Kentucky, homeowners face unique challenges due to the state's varied climate and geography, which increase exposure to natural hazards like floods and tornadoes. These environmental factors are crucial in determining the type and cost of home insurance. It's important to explore coverage options and understand policy terms related to these risks, especially since standard policies typically don't usually include flood insurance. Being informed about these aspects can help in securing adequate protection for your home in Kentucky's distinct environment. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Kentucky?

A standard HO-3 policy, commonly purchased by homeowners in Kentucky, provides a broad range of coverages. This policy typically includes coverage for the dwelling and other structures on an open perils basis, meaning it covers all perils except those explicitly excluded. Personal property coverage under an HO-3 policy, however, is on a named perils basis, covering only those risks specifically listed in the policy.

For Kentucky, where certain natural events and accidents are more prevalent, the following covered perils from an HO-3 policy are particularly relevant:

  • Hail or windstorms: Kentucky experiences severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. Coverage for damage from hail or windstorms is crucial for homeowners in areas prone to these natural events.
  • Weight of snow, ice or sleet: During winter months, Kentucky can face heavy snowfall. This coverage is essential as the weight of snow, ice or sleet can cause significant damage to the structure of homes.
  • Accidental water overflow or discharge: This covers damage from accidental overflow or discharge from plumbing, heating or air conditioning systems. Given the range of temperatures in Kentucky, this coverage could be important for protecting against such mishaps.

Understanding the specifics of these perils and how they apply to your policy is important for Kentucky homeowners. Each peril covers different scenarios and knowing the extent of your coverage can help in effectively planning and responding to potential losses.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Kentucky

Kentucky has had 86 federally-declared disasters since 1953, with almost half of those occurring since 2000. Since Kentucky experiences a wide range of weather-related disasters, homeowners may want to consider purchasing additional coverage. This additional coverage may be in the form of an endorsement or a standalone policy.

  • Flood insurance: A standard homeowners insurance policy does not cover flood damage. If you want this type of coverage, you must purchase flood insurance as a separate policy or, in rare cases, as an endorsement. Many people find flood coverage through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or with one of the several dozen private insurers that offer flood insurance.
  • Water backup coverage: If your home sustains damage due to water backing up in a sewer or drain line, this endorsement may help pay for the repairs. Water backups typically happen in basements or crawl spaces during heavy rains, but can happen from any blocked sewer or drain line.
  • Identity theft coverage: Although not a weather-related event, identity theft is becoming more common. Adding this endorsement could help you with the costs associated with restoring your stolen identity.

Common Kentucky home insurance problems

Homeowners in Kentucky often face specific challenges when trying to secure home insurance. These issues largely stem from the state's geographic and climatic characteristics, which can affect the availability and cost of insurance coverage.

  • Natural disaster risks: Kentucky is prone to various natural disasters, including floods, tornadoes and severe storms. This increased risk can lead to higher insurance premiums and sometimes limited coverage options, especially in areas most susceptible to these events.
  • Older homes: A significant number of homes in Kentucky are older and may require more maintenance or updates to meet current insurance standards. Insuring older homes can be more challenging and expensive due to the increased risk of structural problems and outdated electrical or plumbing systems.
  • Flood insurance limitations: Standard home insurance policies do not typically cover flood damage, a significant concern in flood-prone areas of Kentucky. Homeowners often need to purchase separate flood insurance, which can be an additional cost and a complex process.
  • Insurance rate fluctuations: The home insurance market in Kentucky can experience rate fluctuations due to the state's susceptibility to natural disasters and economic factors. This variability can make it challenging for homeowners to find consistent and affordable coverage.

These challenges highlight the importance for Kentucky homeowners to thoroughly understand their insurance needs and options. Consulting with insurance professionals and conducting thorough research can help in navigating these common problems and securing appropriate coverage.

Recent news in Kentucky homeowners insurance market

Kentucky homeowners are facing a substantial increase in home insurance rates. This surge is largely attributed to the state's recent spate of billion-dollar natural disasters, combined with a hike in home values and a housing shortage in areas like Louisville. Experienced insurance agent Terry Samuels underscores the impact of these factors on insurance costs and suggests proactive measures for homeowners. He advises investing in safety features and regular home maintenance as effective strategies to combat these rising insurance costs. The situation reflects the broader challenges of the Kentucky insurance market, where natural disasters and economic factors are contributing to significant fluctuations in insurance rates.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Score

Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.

  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech  and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Written by
Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Thomas Brock
Expert Reviewer, CFA, CPA