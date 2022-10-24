Alaska Mortgage and Refinance Information

Current mortgage rates in Alaska

As of Friday, February 16, 2024, current mortgage interest rates in Alaska are 7.38% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.58% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

In 2024, the conforming mortgage loan limit in the state, which is the maximum amount Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac will guarantee, is $1,149,825. That’s far higher than in most states, where the limit stands at $766,550. Likewise, limits for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans in the state, which typically serve low- to moderate-income buyers, vary by county in 2024, from $498,257 to as high as $1,149,825.

Alaska mortgage refinancing

When it comes time to refinance your mortgage in Alaska, remember you’re not required to work with the same lender who provided the initial loan. In fact, it’s important to take the time to shop around and do your research to make sure you’re getting the best rates and loan terms possible. There are many private lenders and mortgage companies that provide refinancing options.



In addition, the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC), the state’s housing finance authority, offers its own refinancing programs: