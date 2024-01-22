At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Living in Alaska can pay off — literally. One of the most unique perks of living in The Last Frontier is its Permanent Fund Division, which pays dividends to residents based on the state’s earnings from mineral royalties. You’ll also avoid a hefty tax bill thanks to a lack of state income tax, so you can spend less time stressing about finances and more time enjoying what makes the state so attractive: its amazing natural wonders.

Of course, you’ll need a place to retreat to in between your outdoor adventures. Homes in Alaska came with a median sale price of just over $370,400 as of Dec. 2023, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin.

If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Alaska and need help pulling together that kind of cash, consider turning to the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, also known as Alaska Housing. The organization’s programs work alongside conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans, and include low interest rates and down payment assistance. You may also qualify for programs and loans that are designed to help people who are purchasing a home for the first time.

Alaska first-time homebuyer loan programs

Alaska Housing First Home Limited

If you haven’t owned a home in the last three years, you’re considered a first-time homebuyer, and Alaska Housing’s First Home Limited program can help you score a low interest rate.

Borrower requirements:

5 percent down payment on a conventional loan

Must meet Alaska Housing income limits, which depend on the location of the property and household size (limits may be higher in targeted areas)

Must read Alaska Housing’s educational booklet on homebuying and homeownership

Property requirements:

Can be a single-family home, condominium, common-interest community unit, duplex or certain manufactured homes

Must meet Alaska Housing purchase price limits, which vary based on location and type of home

While not a requirement for eligibility, you should also consider taking the HomeChoice educational course. It’s free, and it can save you $250 in closing costs.

Alaska Housing First Home

If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Alaska but your income exceeds the First Home Limited program limits, or you’re looking to purchase a more expensive home, the First Home program might be the right fit for you. As its name implies, it eliminates those limits while still allowing you to lock in a competitive interest rate.

Additional opportunities to save

Alaska Housing has two other options that might be able to save you some extra cash:

Low-Income Interest Rate Reduction – If your income falls under 80 percent or 60 percent of the median income in the area where you’re buying, you could qualify for either 0.5 percent or 1 percent off your interest rate on the first $180,000 of your mortgage. That savings can add up in a big way over a 30-year loan.

– If your income falls under 80 percent or 60 percent of the median income in the area where you’re buying, you could qualify for either 0.5 percent or 1 percent off your interest rate on the first $180,000 of your mortgage. That savings can add up in a big way over a 30-year loan. Energy Efficiency Rate Reduction – If you purchase a new home that exceeds the Alaska Building Energy Efficiency Standards, you might be able to get a reduced interest rate on the first $200,000 of your mortgage. You might also qualify for rate reductions if you’re buying a preowned home, or making energy-efficiency improvements to one. Be sure to keep this in mind when comparing homes for sale — in general, energy efficiency translates to lower utility costs.

Alaska down payment assistance

Alaska Housing Closing Cost Assistance

This Alaska Housing program is called “Closing Cost Assistance,” but the funds can apply to your down payment, too. Depending on your credit, you can borrow up to 4 percent of the home’s purchase price through this 30-year, fixed-rate assistance loan. FHA, VA or USDA loans are eligible for this program, and the only requirement is that borrowers have a minimum 640 credit score. However, this assistance is currently not available, so if you’re interested in this program, keep checking the Alaska Housing website for information.

Alaska Housing Affordable Housing Enhanced Loan Program (AHELP)

The Affordable Housing Enhanced Loan Program (AHELP) offers down payment assistance via a number of organizations throughout Alaska. Many of the assistance options come in the form of a second mortgage with a fixed interest rate, but there are also some grant options that you don’t need to repay at all. For example, the North Pacific Rim Housing Authority offers eligible low- or moderate-income Alaska Native and American Indians grants of up to $40,000 that can be forgiven after 15 years.

It’s smart to compare all of the AHELP options to see which programs may be the most cost-effective for you.

Other Alaska homebuyer assistance programs

Depending on where you’re looking to buy your first home in Alaska, you might have access to other local assistance options. In Fairbanks, for example, the nonprofit Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing Services offers a down payment assistance program for qualified buyers who can contribute some of their own funds to the purchase.

If you’re willing to do some of the work of building a home, the Rural Alaska Community Action Program’s Mutual Self-Help Housing initiative offers low-income residents the chance to buy a home with no down payment in exchange for sweat equity. Be prepared to work at least 35 hours per week building new homes in order to be eligible.

Other Alaska first-time homebuyer loans

If you don’t find an Alaska state program that suits your needs, you can look for assistance that’s available nationally, including:

FHA loans : These loans are geared toward borrowers who may not otherwise qualify to borrow a conventional mortgage. They can be particularly helpful for borrowers with low credit scores since you only need a 580 minimum score with a 3.5 percent down payment.

: These loans are geared toward borrowers who may not otherwise qualify to borrow a conventional mortgage. They can be particularly helpful for borrowers with low credit scores since you only need a 580 minimum score with a 3.5 percent down payment. VA loans : Eligible veterans, active-duty military members and surviving spouses may qualify for a VA loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These loans have several advantages, including a no down payment requirement and no need to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI), which can lower your upfront costs when purchasing a home.

: Eligible veterans, active-duty military members and surviving spouses may qualify for a VA loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These loans have several advantages, including a no down payment requirement and no need to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI), which can lower your upfront costs when purchasing a home. USDA loans: Also called rural development (RD) loans, these loans are available for properties located in eligible rural areas. You can check your property’s eligibility for this kind of financing on the USDA website. If it qualifies — and you meet income and credit requirements — you may be able to secure a loan at a particularly low interest rate.

For other Alaska homeownership programs, including listings by city, visit HUD.gov.

Get started

Are you ready to buy your first home in The Last Frontier? You can start by determining if your income and budget are a match for one of Alaska Housing’s buyer assistance programs, then browse participating mortgage lenders. Keep in mind that, whether you use a state housing finance agency program or other financing, each bank, credit union and lender provides different loan offers and terms. It’s important to compare mortgage rates and calculate your estimated monthly payments so you can lock in an offer that fits your financial needs.

You can use Bankrate’s guide to first-time homebuyer loans and programs to discover other ways to make buying a home more affordable.