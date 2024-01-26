At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Whether you’re looking for a home in Madison, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay or anywhere else in The Badger State, begin with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, which helps residents, including first-time homebuyers, secure affordable housing. Some of the larger municipalities across the state also offer local homebuying assistance.

Wisconsin first-time homebuyer loan programs

WHEDA Advantage Conventional loan

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) offers a 30-year fixed-rate conventional loan, Advantage Conventional, that can be used in tandem with the agency’s down payment assistance programs.

This conventional mortgage has a lower interest rate and reduced mortgage insurance (if your income is below a certain threshold), and is open to first-time homebuyers, although that’s not a requirement. (First-time buyers can get special pricing, however, through this program.)

The agency also offers a conventional HomeStyle Renovation loan for those who want to buy and fix up a home with one mortgage, which includes financing for the purchase price of the home, the renovation and up to six months’ of mortgage payments.

To be eligible, you’ll need:

A 620 minimum credit score

A completed homebuyer education course if a first-time homebuyer, or a completed landlord education course if buying a two- to four-unit home

To meet WHEDA income limits, which depend on household size and county where property is located

To buy a single-family home, condominium, townhome, manufactured home (double-wide) or two- to four-unit home in Wisconsin

To buy within WHEDA’s purchase price limits if a first-time homebuyer

To use the home as your primary residence

WHEDA Advantage FHA loan

WHEDA’s 30-year fixed-rate FHA loan can also be combined with the agency’s down payment assistance programs, and is available to repeat and first-time homebuyers. The eligibility requirements include:

3.5 percent down payment (down payment assistance available)

640 minimum credit score

Amount borrowed can’t exceed FHA loan limits, which depend on county and type of property

Must complete homebuyer education course if a first-time homebuyer; must complete landlord education course if buying a two-unit home

Must meet WHEDA income limits, which depend on household size and county where property is located

Must buy a single-family home, HUD-approved condo, townhome, manufactured home (double-wide) or two-unit home in Wisconsin

Must use the home as a primary residence

Wisconsin down payment assistance

WHEDA Easy Close DPA

In conjunction with its Advantage Conventional and FHA loans, WHEDA offers the Easy Close down payment assistance (DPA) program, which provides a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of 6 percent of the home’s purchase price in assistance.

This assistance is packaged as a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage with a monthly payment and the same interest rate as the first mortgage. It’s available to both first-time and repeat homebuyers who qualify for a first mortgage, and there is no additional application.

WHEDA Capital Access DPA

WHEDA also offers the Capital Access DPA program for buyers using either of the agency’s first mortgage programs (Advantage Conventional or FHA). The program offers $7,500 in assistance in a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with no interest and no monthly payments. There are income limits to qualify, but they’re different from the first mortgage requirements and typically lower, according to the agency.

Other Wisconsin homebuyer assistance programs

Home-Buy the American Dream

The City of Madison offers the Home-Buy the American Dream down payment and closing cost assistance program, which provides anywhere from $1,000 to $35,000 in assistance with no interest or monthly payments, repaid by the borrower when the home is sold or the first mortgage is refinanced. When it comes time to repay, the borrower will owe the assistance amount plus a portion of appreciation.

To be eligible, borrowers must be a first-time homebuyer (or haven’t owned a home in the last three years) or a single parent with a dependent minor, and buying a single-family home, condo or one-half of a duplex in Madison. There are additional requirements, as well, including that the borrower:

Must have a 30-year first mortgage

Must contribute 1 percent to the purchase

Must meet income limits, which vary based on household size

Must not have more than a year’s worth of PITI payments in liquid assets after closing

Milwaukee Home Down Payment Assistance

The City of Milwaukee offers first-time homebuyers forgivable down payment assistance grants of up to $5,000 (or up to $7,000 if purchasing in a specially designated area — check eligibility on the MyMilwaukeeHome website). These funds can be used towards both the down payment and closing costs.

The program’s requirements include:

Borrower must currently be a resident of Milwaukee

Borrower must contribute at least $1,000 of their own funds

Borrower must be buying a primary residence and live there for at least five years

Borrower must complete homebuyer education

Other first-time homebuyer loan programs

While you’re considering first-time homebuyer programs in Wisconsin, be sure to explore nationally available first-time homebuyer loan programs like:

FHA loans – If you have a lower credit score or limited savings, consider an FHA loan. These loans are widely available, have a minimum credit score of 580 and require a down payment as little as 3.5 percent.

– If you have a lower credit score or limited savings, consider an FHA loan. These loans are widely available, have a minimum credit score of 580 and require a down payment as little as 3.5 percent. VA loans – If you’re a member of the military or veteran, you could qualify for a VA loan, which doesn’t require a down payment.

– If you’re a member of the military or veteran, you could qualify for a VA loan, which doesn’t require a down payment. USDA loans – USDA loans don’t have a down payment requirement, but are only available to borrowers buying in a USDA-eligible rural area. You typically need a credit score of 640 or higher to qualify.

– USDA loans don’t have a down payment requirement, but are only available to borrowers buying in a USDA-eligible rural area. You typically need a credit score of 640 or higher to qualify. Good Neighbor Next Door program – This HUD program has a very low down payment requirement on homes in certain areas, coupled with the ability to save 50 percent on the purchase price.

Get started

Now that you know some options available to first-time homebuyers in Wisconsin, you’re ready to get started with your home purchase. Some next steps: