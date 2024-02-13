At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Buying your first home can be an exciting yet expensive process, especially if that home is in Arizona. Fortunately, there are easy trails that can lead to owning a home in the sun-drenched state. Whether you’re looking in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Sedona or somewhere in between, consider these first-time homebuyer assistance programs.

Arizona first-time homebuyer loan programs

HOME+PLUS

The Arizona Industrial Development Authority (AzIDA)’s HOME+PLUS program offers a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage coupled with down payment assistance up to 5 percent of your loan principal. The first mortgage can be a conventional, FHA, VA or USDA loan, and can come with reduced mortgage insurance to help keep your monthly payments low.

HOME+PLUS is available to both first-time homebuyers and those who have owned a home before.

The program’s down payment assistance is a no-payment second loan forgivable after three years, unless you sell the home or refinance the first mortgage before that time is up. The loan doesn’t require a separate application; when you work with an approved mortgage lender and apply for the compatible first mortgage, you’ll automatically be considered for assistance.

Here’s a rundown of the requirements you’ll need to satisfy:

640 minimum credit score; 680 if you’re buying a manufactured home

Maximum 45 percent to 50 percent debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, depending on loan type

Annual income under $126,351

Must complete homebuyer education course

Must be buying a single- or two-family home, condominium, townhome or manufactured home in Arizona

Must using the home as a primary residence

Arizona down payment assistance

In addition to the HOME+PLUS down payment assistance option, there are other programs throughout the state to help you cover the down payment and closing costs.

Home in Five Advantage Program

The Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority (MCIDA) and Phoenix IDA offer the Home in Five Advantage Program to help low- to moderate-income families afford a home in Maricopa County. Through the program, borrowers can obtain a 30-year fixed-rate conventional, FHA or VA loan and a three-year forgivable second loan to be used for a down payment and closing costs. You are not required to repay the second loan unless you sell your home or refinance the first loan within the first three years.

To qualify, you’ll need:

A 640 minimum credit score

An Annual income under $138,600

No more than a 50 percent DTI ratio

A completed homebuyer education course

To be buying a single-family home, condominium or townhome in Maricopa County

To use the home as your primary residence

To move in within 60 days of closing

The Home in Five Advantage Program also offers an additional 1 percent in down payment and closing cost assistance to the following:

Qualified U.S. military personnel and veterans

First responders

Teachers

Borrowers earning less than $49,500 per year

In addition, the program’s BOOST component can help get you an additional 0.5 percent of down payment assistance if you’re buying in a designated low-income neighborhood.

Tucson and Pima County down payment assistance

This local down payment assistance program is for first-time homebuyers purchasing in Tucson or Pima County and offers up to 20 percent of the purchase price, provided you can contribute at least $1,000 and your income doesn’t exceed a certain amount. You’ll also need to complete homebuyer counseling. The maximum purchase price for an existing home is currently $302,100, and for new construction, $358,835.

Other first-time homebuyer loan programs

If you’re an Arizona first-time homebuyer or veteran or buying in a targeted area, you might be able to lower your tax bill via a mortgage credit certificate (MCC). An MCC allows you to claim your mortgage interest as a federal tax credit, up to $2,000 per year. You’ll need to be within income and purchase price limits, which vary based on household size and buying location. The program costs $500 upfront, then $100 annually to renew.

In addition to Arizona state homebuying programs, consider any of the nationally available first-time homebuyer loan programs, such as:

FHA loans – If you have a lower credit score or limited savings, consider an FHA loan. These loans are widely available, have a minimum credit score of 580 and require a down payment as little as 3.5 percent.

– If you have a lower credit score or limited savings, consider an FHA loan. These loans are widely available, have a minimum credit score of 580 and require a down payment as little as 3.5 percent. VA loans – If you’re a member of the military or veteran, you could qualify for a VA loan, which doesn’t require a down payment.

– If you’re a member of the military or veteran, you could qualify for a VA loan, which doesn’t require a down payment. USDA loans – USDA loans don’t have a down payment requirement, but are only available to borrowers buying in a USDA-eligible rural area. You typically need a credit score of 640 or higher to qualify.

– USDA loans don’t have a down payment requirement, but are only available to borrowers buying in a USDA-eligible rural area. You typically need a credit score of 640 or higher to qualify. Good Neighbor Next Door program – This HUD program has a very low down payment requirement on homes in certain areas, coupled with the ability to save 50 percent on the purchase price.

Get started

Now that you know some options available to first-time homebuyers in Arizona, you’re ready to get started with your home purchase. Here are some next steps: