Current mortgage rates in Wisconsin

As of Monday, February 12, 2024, current interest rates in Wisconsin are 7.01% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.54% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Refinance rates in Wisconsin

Refinance rates in Wisconsin are slightly higher. While interest rates are no longer at the historic lows seen in 2021, a cash-out refinance could help you consolidate higher interest debt or renovate your home. Use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.

Wisconsin mortgage rate trends

Since the record lows of 2021, mortgage rates nationwide, including in Wisconsin, have steadily gone up. This increase, coupled with higher home prices, have made affordability a challenge for some Wisconsin homebuyers.

National mortgage rates by loan type