At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Key takeaways Alaska has minimum mandatory insurance requirements for its state drivers, though the laws are not enforced in all regions of the state.

Failing to provide proof of insurance can result in a range of penalties including a $500 fine and possible suspension of your license.

Alaska is an at-fault state, meaning a driver determined to be responsible for an accident is required to pay for any damage that comes from the incident.

Alaska is one of the least connected states in the country in regards to its relatively small road system — the Alaska Highway — for a state of its size. This is because Alaska has regions that are unsettled and not easily accessed by roads, and some roads go long periods without receiving maintenance or updates. Because of this, Alaska car insurance laws are enforced differently than they are in most other states.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

While insurance is required in most regions, some areas do not require drivers to maintain coverage. Despite this, it is recommended that all drivers maintain coverage that meets Alaska’s auto insurance requirements in case of an accident so as to provide financial protection.

Minimum insurance required in Alaska

Alaska has a Mandatory Insurance Law which requires drivers of motor vehicles to carry a minimum level of auto liability insurance when operating their vehicle in specific parts of the state, depending on where the car is registered.

Alaska’s Mandatory Insurance Law sets the minimum level for auto liability insurance at the following:

$50,000 bodily injury liability per person

$100,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 property damage liability per accident

In addition to maintaining a minimum level of coverage, Alaska car insurance laws also mandate that drivers keep proof of insurance with them while on the road. The state’s Financial Responsibility Law establishes penalties for drivers who are unable to provide proof of insurance.

Some regions in Alaska don’t require drivers to register their vehicles. In these areas, insurance is not required.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Alaska

Failure to provide proof of insurance

Failure to provide proof of liability insurance to an Alaska law enforcement officer may result in a citation. Penalties vary and the violation may also result in the impounding of your vehicle.

First offense

If you are caught driving without the requisite insurance under Alaska’s mandatory requirements, you may be subject to a $500 fine. For a first offense, your driver’s license may be suspended for up to 90 days.

Second offense

If a driver is issued a second citation for driving without insurance within 10 years of the first, the license suspension may increase up to one year. Penalties will likely be at least $500 as well. Penalties and suspensions can get more severe with subsequent violations.

Curing a violation with an SR-22

An SR-22 is not an insurance policy. In Alaska, as in other states, an SR-22 is a state-sanctioned certificate verifying financial responsibility. If your license has been suspended for failure to carry the required insurance, you will need to obtain and hold an SR-22 for up to three years. This can typically remove the suspension.

Getting into an accident without insurance

If you are involved in a car accident in Alaska that results in physical injury, death or property damage of over $500, you are required to show proof of insurance. Details of your insurance must be provided to the Alaska Department of Motor Vehicles within 15 days of the accident and must be provided by every driver involved in the incident regardless of who is at fault. Typically, the responding officer at the scene of the accident should provide forms for drivers to fill out and submit, but those forms can also be picked up from any DMV office.

If a driver fails to provide proof of insurance within 15 days, the DMV will suspend their license for a minimum of 90 days and can last up to a full year. The suspension is solely for driving without providing proof of insurance and is not reflective of whether or not the driver is at fault for the accident. Additional penalties may arise if the driver is deemed at fault. In some cases, drivers are able to apply for limited driving rights for things like work requirements if necessary.

While the loss of a license can be a significant penalty for drivers, the larger cost for an uninsured driver stems from responsibility for an accident. If you are responsible for a collision that causes physical injury or damage to a person or their vehicle and do not have insurance, you may be on the hook for paying for the cost of their repairs. Alaska is an “at-fault” state, which means the driver deemed responsible for the accident can be held personally liable for bodily injury and property damage caused by the crash. Depending upon the severity of injury and long-term ramifications, these damages can lead to significant financial loss and potential bankruptcy.

Alaska’s online insurance verification system

In 2018, Alaska introduced a limited online car insurance verification system. The purpose of the system is to provide information regarding a driver’s compliance with the state statute, AS 28.22.031 – Method of Proof of Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance, which requires, among other things, proof of insurance within 15 days following an accident.

Frequently asked questions