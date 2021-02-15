Income Taxes
Taxes levied on the earnings of companies and individuals are referred to as income taxes. Find current information about income taxes, federal and state tax rates and tax brackets.
Tax Basics
2024-2025 tax brackets
Find your income tax bracket and learn how to calculate your marginal tax rate and effective tax rate.
How to file taxes your first time
Filing taxes for the first time may seem daunting, but it’s usually fairly simple. Here’s what you need to know.
9 ways to pay your taxes
If you owe money to the IRS, you have options for sending in that payment. Here are 9 ways to make a tax payment.
Latest Income Tax Articles
When are taxes due? Tax deadlines for 2024 and 2025
The deadline for filing your 2024 tax return is April 15, or Oct. 15 with an extension.3 min read Feb 20, 2025
Trump’s back in office — here’s what to expect for your taxes in 2025 and beyond
Here’s what to expect for your taxes during Trump’s second term.4 min read Jan 20, 2025
Marginal tax rate: What it is and how to find yours
The marginal tax rate is the highest income tax rate you’ll pay on your income. Because the U.S. has a progressive tax system, different tiers of your income are taxed at different rates. The marginal [...]5 min read Dec 18, 2024
State and local tax (SALT) deduction: What it is and how it works
The SALT deduction lets taxpayers deduct the money they spend on state and local taxes.3 min read Dec 12, 2024
These 9 states have no income tax — that doesn’t always mean you’ll save money
These 9 states have no income tax, but before you move there, consider other potential costs.6 min read Nov 26, 2024
Here’s what happens if you don’t file your taxes
If you don’t file your tax return, the consequences vary depending on whether you owe a tax bill or are expecting a tax refund.4 min read Nov 20, 2024
4 year-end tax planning strategies to save money in 2024 and beyond
These four year-end tax strategies can help trim your taxes for 2024 and beyond.4 min read Nov 19, 2024
Lower taxes, higher tariffs: What Trump’s tax plans mean for you
Trump’s tax and tariff plans could mean lower taxes for some Americans and higher costs for others.3 min read Nov 07, 2024
Tax hikes or tax cuts? Here’s how Harris and Trump compare on taxes
If Congress does nothing next year, taxes could increase for millions of Americans.7 min read Oct 30, 2024
How to avoid going broke in retirement
Here are six basic strategies to make sure your money lasts as long as you do.4 min read Sep 26, 2024
Are my credit card rewards taxable?
Whether card rewards are taxable depends on whether they are a rebate on spending6 min read Sep 16, 2024
Personal loans: Are they taxable income?
What to know about the tax impacts of personal loans4 min read Feb 23, 2024
What is the property tax deduction?
The government subsidizes homeowners with this important tax break.3 min read Sep 09, 2022
Missed the tax deadline? Here’s what you should do
If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, don’t panic — but act fast.4 min read Apr 19, 2022
Biden’s tax plan: Watch for these expanded breaks soon and possible hikes later
Biden may want to hold off on raising taxes as the economy recovers — for now.7 min read Feb 15, 2021